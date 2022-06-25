In which the pond learns to hate love, thanks to the dog botherer, the Bjorn-again one does his repetitive thing, and the bromancer goes nuts (or nuttier than usual) ...

So the United States has finally caught the Taliban bus, and there will be more Talibanisation down the road, as the country implodes under the weight of News Corp inspired stupidity ...
It was too early for the reptiles down under to craft a response and a justification, and it will no doubt come in time, but never mind, this day, the dog botherer got off to a wonderful start ... by demonising love ...
Yep, suddenly "love", or "luv" if youse will, is a new form of demonisation and abuse ...
The pond appreciates that the dog botherer is trying on a new angle, because "woke media" has become a tiresome and tedious refrain, but "love media" as a form of abuse?
Really? What's love got to do with it? Oh sure it's a second hand emotion, and who needs a heart when a heart can be broken, but surely this is peak dog botherer stupidity?
At the same time, the pond did enjoy supping on the dog botherer's seething resentment, anger, hate, fear and loathing ...
See how the dog botherer takes on the role of a comic book superhero, twirling his dastardly moustache (well he can't really fondle his locks), shouting there'll come a day, and revenge will be mine, and the apocalypse is just around the corner, and there'll be a humbling and a stumbling, and so on and so forth ... but did he have to dress it up as the politics of hate? What's love got to do with it?
It's just the usual spurt of climate denialism, accompanied by splendid memories of not being able to hold a hose, but what's love got to do with it?
The pond couldn't resist slipping in that piece from the lurve media, with more at the Graudian here
...
Now back to the agitated, aggravated dog botherer, kicking the poodle down the road ... oh yes, there's going to be a hard rain of hate gunna fall ...
Um, actually this very morning the pond woke to news of new variants, and likely dangers to health and the hospital system this winter, because viruses don't really care what the dog botherer or Killer Kreighton thinks ... but the pond will sup on the tears of a dog botherer still ranting about climate catastrophists, when catastrophe is all around for anyone with an eye on the news ...
You'll have to head off to the lurve media
for the nifty then and now graphic, while the pond sups on a final gobbet of tears and revenge fantasies ...
Climate extremists, climate gestures, hate love, pain and the whole damn thing, but it's a nice segue to the usual Bjorn-again offering ...
Ah the dastardly windmills of the satanic mind yet again featured at the top of a reptile climate piece, but the pond has to say it was shattered.
Usually the pond plays the game of waiting for the big payoff, when the Bjorn-again one will scribble for the umpteenth time ...Climate change will not be solved by making fossil energy unaffordable, but by innovating down the price of green technologies so everyone will be able to switch.
But there it was, right beneath the satanic windmills at the get go, right with "innovating", an innovating approach to innovating the English language, so all the pond could do was wait for the rinse and repeat ... starting with a sublime shot of suburbia, apparently in France ...
Sorry, sorry, it seems that snap is just one the reptiles trot out whenever the climate or energy or whatever gets a mention ...
Hope you're getting royalties Jeremy. Now have you thought of doing a snap featuring petrol prices?
The pond should note that nowhere else in the world is attention paid to the Bjorn-again one compared to the loyalty and devotion shown the lizard Oz, as he endlessly blathers about innovation as the fix to fix it all. So far he's been innovating about innovation for decades, with sweet fuck all by way of innovation to show for it ...
But enough of the pond interruptions, it's on with the usual delusion, and the repeat and rinse the pond had been waiting for so patiently ...
And so to the lengthy bonus of the day, and usually it would be nattering "Ned", but when the bromancer is on hand, how can the pond resist?
The bromancer will do his very best both siderist, a pox on both their houses routine, while gently putting thumb on scales for GOP, and the pond will seize on the chance to interrupt with a few cartoons ... that's the way of it ...
Now on with the bromancer ...
Yes, yes, it's getting down with the Taliban, and learning to love guns and the killing fields, and all that jazz ...
Trump's agenda? Trump has an agenda, as opposed to the narcissist desire to be the centre of attention and to pander to any lobby which will show him the lurve ... you know the Fox News lurve machine,no matter the nonsense involved ...
Okay, okay, but the pond is really only hanging in so it can get a quintessential bromancer analysis of the "this is pure distilled essence of nuttery" kind ... because the bromancer is something of an expert on nuts, with a few nuts in the old noggin himself ...
Oh indeed, fight like hell ...
And so at last to the nuttery ...
Is this the point when the pond should remind the bromancer his kissing cousins across the Pacific helped with the distilled essence of nuttery? Talk about an endless parade of pure nuttery ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond just loves nuts with the odd raisin and sultana in the mix ...
But be fair ... his good work will live on with the needless deaths of thousands of Americans ... and News Corp surely deserves some credit for being such a good supporter ...
And that leaves just two gobbets to go, and at last the bromancer mentions the banning of abortions as the chance for a new coat hanger inspired killing field ...
And never mind the abortion service providers shot, banned, bombed and now up on criminal charges should they dare to help a raped woman, or the victim of incest, terminate a pregnancy ... go on, eat that fundamentalist apple ... the bromancer loves his Xian persecution routine ...
And so to the last gobbet ...
Who'd want to be a young woman in America, facing issues of sex, contraception, pregnancy and such like? And who is deluded enough to think that SSM won't be one of the next items on the agenda? And who would want to be living in a fantasy land where the law of the land is the rule of the .303 (the pond thought it would slip that one in for devotees of vigilante justice and 'Breaker' Morant).
But this day the pond learned that it must hate love and hate being woke, and true, it woke to the news that the Stepford wives are now living out the Handmaid's Tale ...
And in celebration, the Rowe of the day ...
