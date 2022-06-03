Friday, June 03, 2022

In which the pond is triggered by a hole in bucket man and a bubble-headed booby ...

 


What a relief to get to Friday, and young Henry, who as the saying goes, wears his learning heavily. 

Whereas the other reptiles can be a rough, coarse, crude and rowdy lot, our hole in the bucket man makes the pond eternally grateful for having studied Latin ...even now the pond is slowly making its way through Ryszard Kapuściński's Travels with Herodotus with the hope of discovering a bon mot or three it might drop into the conversation with this paragon of the 'leets.

But with all that preparation, the pond wasn't prepared at all for our Henry's stunning decision to go through an upgrade to 1.01 and discuss the travails of the NBN ...





It's a "both sides of politics", with a wretched illustration at the top? And no mention of all those many years of News Corp trying to degut it to protect their franchise, and Malware successfully carrying out the mission, such that to the pond's great embarrassment, some of the rellies in a remote location have recently turned to Elon Musk, and reported a great improvement?

It's not the pond's business to promote that ratbag, or Starlink, but it's come to a pretty pass when a ratbag manages to do something better than Malware ... and the News Corp mob.

Even now the pond still seethes at the total cock-up inspired by Chairman Rupert but must hold its tongue, because the learned hole in the bucket man, heavy in his larnin' might drop another 'leet bit of wisdom ...

Oh wait, of course, it's an of course, to be followed in due course by a couple of billy goat butts ...






Still no word of the role that mendacious Malware and his mob played in fucking the entire enterprise? Still no mention of the cost of replacing the complete mess with fibre to the home? Still no mention of his multi modal mendacity?

The pond kids not ... if you google the beast you can get Malware on 23rd October 2017 quoted as saying ...

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says that, in hindsight, the National Broadband Network project was a mistake and blamed the former Labor government for setting up a new government company to deliver the mammoth infrastructure project.

And Mr Turnbull, who was previously the Communications Minister in the Abbott government, admitted the giant project might never make back the money invested by taxpayers.

... to Stilgherrian reporting on 24th November 2019 Australia's NBN a hell of an achievement ...

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's effort to entrench his own narrative of Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) into Australia's political history is truly fascinating.

"There is no country, comparable developed country, which has as ubiquitous availability of high-speed broadband as Australia," Turnbull told the StartCon conference in Sydney last Friday.

Freelancer founder Matt Barrie had just reminded the audience of the NBN's cost and performance.

"Despite spending AU$50 billion in Australia's largest infrastructure project ever, today we're ranked 62nd for global broadband speed, 40% slower than the global average," Barrie said.

Turnbull interrupted. "Those those statistics are absolutely BS, Matt. Absolute BS," he said.

Such a bullshit artist, with the foolish fop speaking out of both sides of his mouth ... and the pond began to resent the hole in the bucket man for dragging the pond back to the days when HFC was deemed state of the art by Malware's mob, or at least she'll be right, with the odd stocking and bit of barbed wire ...

But what do you know, with a "whether" which is as good as a billy goat's butt, our Henry is all in for Malware ...







Um, it fucked the entire enterprise, and now the pond's relatives are actually contributing coin to the Musk man so that he might buy Twitter and foist the mango Mussolini back on the world ... there must be an irony in there somewhere ...

The pond was beginning to get enraged, so it was handy that there was just one billy goat butt to go ...






Um, what the pond hears is that Herodotus, Malware and the coalition have much in common ...Of all the hole in the bucket man''s miseries the bitterest is this: to pretend to know so much and to have control over nothing.

And now before proceeding, the pond would like to honour the attempt by the meretricious Merritt to make the pond ...






A splendid bit of fear mongering, in keeping with the reptile blather this past week, showing they'll stop at nothing to get rid of these difficult, pesky, uppity blacks and their wretched desire for a voice ...

If the bromancer and Dame Slap hadn't already offered their own patented form of fear and loathing, the pond might have been tempted. But "the High Court is gunna get ya" simply wasn't competitive enough ...

You see, whenever the pond hears the siren song of "woke agenda", the pond realises a bubble-headed booby is hovering in the air, and must be given space to land ...






Now some might say this is just the usual tranny bashing and bashing of minorities beloved of the reptiles ... but it's important to note how a bubble-headed booby can manage to conflate and confuse "woke capitalism" with the "woke agenda" ... before turning to celebrate the mutton Dutton ... and truly there's a lot to celebrate ...












Sorry, the pond is in danger of being triggered, and so needs the odd cartoon to make it to the end ...








You see, there's the "woke agenda" as a match made in heaven. But what is the "woke agenda"? 

"Try and be nice to people, avoid eating fat, read a good book every now and then, get some walking in, and try and live together in peace and harmony with people of all creeds and nations... oh and only indulge in tranny bashing once in a blue moon, better yet never, and recognise that the Uluru statement came from the heart and don't be such a bunch of asinine fuckwits ..."

Sorry, sorry, the pond is being triggered a lot this day, and it usually happens when maroons blather on about woke agendas, and all the pond can come up with is idle abuse, or the odd relieving cartoon .









Moir almost got it right. Oh the tragedy of Barners, the mourning in Tamworth, the endless suffering, but that portrait will surely linger in the mind ...












That's not to downplay that portrait of the beefy boofhead, distilled essence of prime Angus, but the pond is collecting versions of the mutton Dutton ...

And so to a final gobbet, which set the pond to thinking and wishing ... if only the pond had the sophistication of a bigot of the bubble-headed booby kind ...






Oh just fuck off ... the coalition government had many chances to show it cared for proper wages, and what it showed the workforce instead was a proper stiffy, and call the pond woke if you like, but it hates all that stiffing ... and has no time for bigotry dressed up in the finery of giving a flying fuck about the workers ...

That game was tried in Warringah and all the pond got for it was some teal-coloured curtains.

Meanwhile, the pond should not that the reptiles remain in.a panic about an issue that suddenly emerged just a week ago, and now requires the urgent attention of the newly installed federal government, which must fix everything in a week, because the catastrophe only came about last week ... 

Who in reptile la la land could have possibly known that winter was just around the corner? Apparently it's all the new government's entire fault ...






The pond only mentioned that so that the Rowe of the day might be enjoyed all the more ...








