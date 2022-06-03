What a relief to get to Friday, and young Henry, who as the saying goes, wears his learning heavily.
Whereas the other reptiles can be a rough, coarse, crude and rowdy lot, our hole in the bucket man makes the pond eternally grateful for having studied Latin ...even now the pond is slowly making its way through Ryszard Kapuściński's Travels with Herodotus with the hope of discovering a bon mot or three it might drop into the conversation with this paragon of the 'leets.
But with all that preparation, the pond wasn't prepared at all for our Henry's stunning decision to go through an upgrade to 1.01 and discuss the travails of the NBN ...
It's a "both sides of politics", with a wretched illustration at the top? And no mention of all those many years of News Corp trying to degut it to protect their franchise, and Malware successfully carrying out the mission, such that to the pond's great embarrassment, some of the rellies in a remote location have recently turned to Elon Musk, and reported a great improvement?
It's not the pond's business to promote that ratbag, or Starlink, but it's come to a pretty pass when a ratbag manages to do something better than Malware ... and the News Corp mob.
Even now the pond still seethes at the total cock-up inspired by Chairman Rupert but must hold its tongue, because the learned hole in the bucket man, heavy in his larnin' might drop another 'leet bit of wisdom ...
Oh wait, of course, it's an of course, to be followed in due course by a couple of billy goat butts ...
Such a bullshit artist, with the foolish fop speaking out of both sides of his mouth ... and the pond began to resent the hole in the bucket man for dragging the pond back to the days when HFC was deemed state of the art by Malware's mob, or at least she'll be right, with the odd stocking and bit of barbed wire ...
But what do you know, with a "whether" which is as good as a billy goat's butt, our Henry is all in for Malware ...
Um, what the pond hears is that Herodotus, Malware and the coalition have much in common ...Of all the hole in the bucket man''s miseries the bitterest is this: to pretend to know so much and to have control over nothing.
And now before proceeding, the pond would like to honour the attempt by the meretricious Merritt to make the pond ...
A splendid bit of fear mongering, in keeping with the reptile blather this past week, showing they'll stop at nothing to get rid of these difficult, pesky, uppity blacks and their wretched desire for a voice ...
If the bromancer and Dame Slap hadn't already offered their own patented form of fear and loathing, the pond might have been tempted. But "the High Court is gunna get ya" simply wasn't competitive enough ...
You see, whenever the pond hears the siren song of "woke agenda", the pond realises a bubble-headed booby is hovering in the air, and must be given space to land ...
Oh just fuck off ... the coalition government had many chances to show it cared for proper wages, and what it showed the workforce instead was a proper stiffy, and call the pond woke if you like, but it hates all that stiffing ... and has no time for bigotry dressed up in the finery of giving a flying fuck about the workers ...
That game was tried in Warringah and all the pond got for it was some teal-coloured curtains.
Meanwhile, the pond should not that the reptiles remain in.a panic about an issue that suddenly emerged just a week ago, and now requires the urgent attention of the newly installed federal government, which must fix everything in a week, because the catastrophe only came about last week ...
Who in reptile la la land could have possibly known that winter was just around the corner? Apparently it's all the new government's entire fault ...
The pond only mentioned that so that the Rowe of the day might be enjoyed all the more ...
