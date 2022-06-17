In which the pond goes literary with our Henry, talks identity politics with the lizard Oz editorialist, and then gets a ticking off by Ticky ...

The pond woke to news of the latest hearing into the mango Mussolini, and the mob chanting for Mike Pence's hanging, with a bonus serve of supine lapdog Serge Lavrov spinning the usual bullshit lies to the BBC - why they gave him the airtime and the space must remain a two siderist mystery - but when the pond checked out the lizard Oz, it might just as well have been a fever dream, because the reptiles were back on the climate wars ... and nary a hint of the mango Mussolini or his tribulations and trials disturbed the tree killer edition ...
It was the same in the digital edition, with the climate wars top of the page ma ...
The pond was shattered not to be on that list. After all, in her day, Dorothy Parker took a view on matters Russian: “Sometimes I think I'll give up trying, and just go completely Russian and sit on a stove and moan all day.”
At least it wasn't a vodka joke, but it does introduce a literary theme this day, because reality was too grim for our Henry, so he wandered off down literature lane ...
The APL, for example, had an elaborate hierarchy of chiefs, captains, lieutenants and "operatives'', similar to that described in Kangaroo. It had levels or cells of secrecy, and a recruiting regime very like that outlined in Kangaroo. It co-operated with local police (bashing unionists, Wobblies, etc), very much like Lawrence describes in the "Row in Town" chapter.
By November 1918 the Web (for that is what the APL came to be called) had spread into every State, city and town in America. It had been responsible for tracking down hundreds of thousands of "slackers'', Wobblies and other supposed dissidents. In Chicago alone it boasted 16,000 members - a veritable private army. Nationwide, its numbers ran to more than 100,000. Its Hollywood branch was ran by Cecil B. DeMille. When the war was over, it remained active, mainly in the cause of fighting Bolshevism. J. Edgar Hoover (the Bureau of Investigation soon became the FBl) employed large numbers of ex-APL men to fight the communist threat in the early 1920s.
The index to Jensen's history of the American Protective League contains one reference to Australia, on p. 234, where she says: "Word of this volunteer army spread beyond the shores of the United States, and at least two other countries, Canada and Australia, sent government representatives to study APL methods, with a view to their possible adoption.''
We know who from Australia went to the APL's headquarters to find out about "the Web''. It was a Melbourne businessman, R.C.D. Elliott, who had been dispatched by Australian Prime Minister Hughes to Chicago to see if the APL might have an answer to a problem that had arisen in wartime Australia.
Like America, the Federal Government in Australia lacked any infrastructure to enforce wartime emergency measures, such as combating disloyalty, sabotage, civil unrest, etc. Constitutionally, such enforcement was in the (inept) hands of the State Governments.
Here the difficulty was that at least one State Government was in socialist hands, and was obdurately refusing to arrest trouble-makers, dissidents, IWW members, and so on. In any case, the Federal authorities felt they could not rely on normal, orthodox measures to prosecute their exigent wartime needs. Something more forceful and dependable seemed called for.
Elliott met the APL leaders in Chicago in November 1917 and brought back to Melbourne a report on their organisation, including details of its scope and effectiveness. His report was sent on to Australia's military and security authorities for their comments, and they apparently added their support to the idea that something similar might be tried in Australia.
Consequently, on May 29, 1918, a meeting was convened in the Melbourne office of the acting Prime Minister to "consider a proposal to form an 'Australian Protective League' on the lines of a war body operating in the United States of America''. (I show a copy of a letter convening this crucial meeting. It happens to be one of the few documentary items we have that shows that the APL model was reproduced in Australia - a rare fragment of light in a story otherwise shrouded in almost Stygian darkness.)
The precise steps that followed in setting up a simulactrum of the APL in Australia are not fully known. The next item - the next point of light - is a note in the archival file of a Melbourne businessman, Herbert Brookes, who seems to have been given, or taken on, the job of organising what indeed came to be called the Australian Protective League (henceforth the APL, Australian version).
In October 1918 Brookes again met with the acting Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence in Melbourne. Apparently at this meeting Brookes put forward a detailed plan for setting up a modified version of the American Protective League across Australia . Brookes's record of the meeting is marked with the crucial words "when this suggested scheme was adopted''.
Brookes's modified APL had certain unusual features, designed to better fit the American model into the Australian political scene. lts most distinctive change was that it was to be divided into two: an "official'' side (linked to the security services), and a connected but separate "voluntary arm''. The objective of the latter, according to the Brookes notes, was "to stimulate a public or semi-public organisation to do some work which might be necessary (my emphasis).''
Further, the voluntary arm was to be organised in a particular way. The overall "organiser'' (Brookes) would "set up the voluntary organisation throughout Australia'' by approaching "the executive heads of the known loyal societies and associations'' and, after swearing them to secrecy, "invite them to form their own State organisation.'' Behind this screen of loyalist bodies a volunteer army of "vigilantes'' - Brookes specifically uses the term - would be assembled.
The end of the war in November 1918, however, led to further refinements in Brookes's APL proposal. In particular, it led to an alteration in focus - away from anti-war dissidence towards post-war civil unrest, particularly the threat of radical socialism and Bolshevism, of strikes and possible revolution. The government's apparent involvement retreated into the background, and the APL took on a more civilian - and even more secretive - nature.
The meretricious Merritt arguing that the pervasive challenge confronting this generation is government overreach?
Sorry, the pervasive challenge is the pervasive attempt of the Murdochians to fuck the country and the planet, and so the pond reluctantly turned to Ticky for a ticking-off, though really this is Lloydie of the Amazon's turf, and the pond resents Ticky intruding on his caper ...
How about a mood-setting cartoon?
Good, and there'll be a few more cartoons along the way....
Yes, there it is, the usual malicious reptile spite, the denialism, and yet the ticked-off Ticky must be judged a fail, for not mentioning nuking the county and nuking the planet.
Still the reptiles are fired up, the climate wars are not dead, and so they can lie in wait down the laneway of denial and delay, celebrated by Rowe here ...
What a gallery of rogues, spivs and deadbeats lurk in that dark corner ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.