in which the pond does a huzzah with the Angelic one, spends time getting Bjorn-again, then pits the dog botherer against nattering "Ned" in an epic, tediously long fight for the ages ...

This weekend the reptiles are full of all kinds of helpful advice ...
There's the bromancer with an open letter on defence, there's our Gracie advising on deficit and debt, there's the oscillating fan helping out the Liberals ... and elsewhere in the triptych of terror a little higher up, Dame Slap was helping out with child care ...
The pond isn't much interested in helpful advice from the reptiles, and was disturbed, as well as astonished, to see that the dog botherer had been nobbled by Pearson and so talked grandly of a constitutionally recognised voice ...
Is it any wonder that the pond, in desperate search of filler before getting to the usual Everest of "Ned", the professional bloviator's bloviator, turned to the Angelic one for a little light queenly relief?
In the old days that 'holding of the ears' snap would have been front and centre on the lizard Oz, and all the Murdochian tabloids, as it was with the English tree killer papers, but the response has been strangely muted down under, even among the reptiles.
Still the Angelica one was blessed with an image that almost brought tears to the pond's eyes ...
Truly if you believed all this guff, you'd be astonished to have caught Steve Richards being a tad sceptical on Sky News on the Friday ... (if you missed it, it's on YouTube)
... and you might also have missed Sky News reporting on assorted surveys in Scotland regarding the monarchy ... where it seems the institution is regarded rather lower than a badly cooked serve of parritch ...
But why should the pond rain on the Angelic one's parade, even when the gush turns truly bizarre ...
It's a vocation from God? Where has the pond heard that one before?
And so to another warm-up act for "Ned" - some Bjorn-again advice ...
Mindful that the Bjorn-again one is always in the lizard Oz to help, the pond did hope he'd be campaigning for the return of the much maligned DDT, when it still has so much to offer, together with solid sort for companies of the Monsanto kind, who have done so much to help farmers with their patents ...
The pond was depressed by all this: had the Bjorn-again one forgotten that, together with organic farming, climate science was the author of all the world's woes?
Thank the long absent lord, fossil fuels still have a role ... and what's more the reptiles were still on song with clean, decent, pure, innocent Oz coal ...
And with that EXCLUSIVE offering hope to a troubled world, the pond had done its scatty preparation for tackling nattering "Ned" ...
Um, the pond will quickly skip by that dreadful graphic at the top of "Ned's" piece, and note there actually there has some public discussion, and what's more it came from the dog botherer in the very same edition of the lizard Oz ...
To say that the pond was astonished is an understatement, and so the pond had to do a quick pivot back to "Ned", who is of course not interested in solutions, so much as portentously pontificating about all the problems, wringing hands and sighing at the sky, and doing his usual Chicken Little routine ...
And yet the pond couldn't help but return to the dog botherer, even as it meant "Ned's" time in the pond sun would go on and on and on ...
The pond had to pinch itself! Was this some sort of dreaming, or just the usual reptile nightmare, dinosaurs struggling to tear each other apart while Raquel Welch looked on?
The pond turned back to "Ned", knowing he'd explain how difficult, neigh how impossible it all was ...
The struggle? In the pond's time Aboriginal kids were sent across the oval to a portable, where they could mingle with their own kind, and not disturb white folks in their book larnin ... oh Tamworth High, it was a caring, sharing place ... though the pond's mother did warn of the dangers of going anywhere near the portable or Coledale for that matter ...
And still the dog botherer carried on ...
What a remarkable heresy, and it was with relief that the pond returned to "Ned" ...
Cynics such as the pond might suggest it has something to do with the dog botherer's fear and loathing for Malware ... and yet, and yet ...
Oh it was too much for the pond to bear ... fancy the dog botherer talking of Malware and the onion muncher was alarmist and erroneous.
Is it any wonder that the pond returned yet again to suckle on "Ned's" teat for comfort? (An image designed to provoke the sense of undiluted horror the pond was feeling).
And yet with all that said, there was still the dog botherer ...
A traitor in the ranks, and of all people the dog botherer ... and even worse, the reptiles decided to slip in a click bait video from the infidel, right in the heart of "Ned's" argument. Of course the pond had to neuter it, so that "Ned" might carry on explaining how everything was simply too hard ...
Indeed, indeed, and yet the dog botherer kept nagging at the pond, and at some fair concluding length ...
Nobbled, and it was left to "Ned" to throw a few more saucy doubts and fears on the flames ...
So the world turns, and if anyone had told the pond it would wake up this day and pit the dog botherer against the bloviator's endless bloviations, the pond would have said they were dreaming ...
What's even more astonishing, the reptiles seem to have completely forgotten the energy crisis ... preferring this culture wars territory ... perhaps for reasons suggested by Cam Wilson in Crikey ... (paywall affected)
Damn it all, the pond won't give up on the energy crisis.
There's an old infallible Pope to hand, badly formatted because he's under strict guard these days, and an immortal Rowe, and the pond can't let them go to waste on mere culture wars ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.