In which the pond avoids an acid petulant Peta flashback, thanks to Killer and the Groaner ...

The pond woke to news of the abominable state of women's rights in Mississippi, and wannabe dictator for life Xi backing up the sociopathic Vlad the impaler, and Ukraine's struggle, and inflation rampant, and Geidt giving up, with the pond wondering whether he might have read Crace's Lord Geidt, the ultimate stooge, struggles to maintain the illusion of authority ... and died of shame before stepping out of the tent ...
The pond had gone to bed to watch the low comedy of Jabba the Hutt attending PMQs and had a restless disturbed night ... but at least the pond can make this posting thanks to socialist energy, and decided it should try for a good news vibe by the rare strategy of opening with an immortal Rowe ... (others get their fix here).
The pond had expected the reptiles to be in a tizz and a dither about the news, especially that joke about "the artist formerly known as Angus Taylor", but instead at the top of the digital page there was the usual blather from petulant Peta, trying to muscle in on the bromancer's turf ...
The pond doesn't seek to trivialise genuine survivors and their experiences, but there was something about the line "grow into the leader our country needs" that traumatised the pond ...
Haunting, terrifying images came flooding back ...
Nausea welled up, and the pond reached for a loose review by Loosley of the savvy Savva's tome in the lizard Oz, and there it all was ... how not to grow into the leader the country needs ...
And so the pond won't torment stray readers with any more memories of those ugly days ... but that meant the pond had to turn to someone else for its daily course in reptile studies, and yet again what grim pickings there were to hand...
What a relief.
The pond could ignore the minion Milner, the reptiles' favourite new rat in their ranks, and the Jennings jerking off about the Darwin port contract done by the CLP, with federal coalition indifference, when you could read about that at the ABC in 2019 ... and no demand then by the reptiles on the liar from the Shire to cancel the lease ...
Nope, no need to go anywhere near there, because the Killer was in the house, the Groaner was on hand for a short groaning, and the pond could lighten a grim Thursday with a cartoon-led recovery ...
Apart from the venerable Troy, the Killer is one of the few reptiles to go there ... and a quick read shows why ...
So much for Killer, Faux Noise, and the whole seditionist gang at News Corp, but here, have a couple more cartoons before the groaning begins ...
The pond had expected Dame Groan to be traumatised by socialist energy, but she had other fish to fry - because naturally poor people getting a small wage boost - see how far an extra forty bucks will get you in a capital city - is the sort of thing to induce a deep groan of fiscal anxiety ...
Rising power bills? Small firms? What about the mugs on the minimum wage?
Still the Groaner did make passing reference to socialist energy, which helped with a final segue.
Perhaps it was too soon for a good energy groaning, especially as the mutton Dutton's attempt to shift the blame to a government in power for just a few weeks was patently risible, though the Sky News mob faithfully reported on his efforts ...
Sorry, the pond doesn't link to Murdochian publications, but just enjoy that line "everyone is in favour of renewables ..."
What a maroon, and clearly he needs to catch up on some lizard Oz reading, but for now the pond will sign off with another infallible Pope, relevant to Dame Groan's groaning ...
