In which the pond almost gave the reptile game away for the day before embarking on a forced march with Wellington for the sake of the cartoons ...

The pond woke with the knowledge that the reptiles' talk of the woke is always minor key on a Thursday, but even so it was startling to discover how little was on offer...
Sure, the tree killer edition was powered up, continuing in a full flap, stepping on the gas ...
... and so was the digital edition, though surely the tree killers had the best of it, persuading some mugs to pay them cash in the paw to promote national reconciliation week. After the recent efforts of the bromancer and Dame Slap, how about an ad in Der Stürmer to help avoid the war?
Petulant Peta was out and about, and there was a little gloating about comrade Bill ...
But the savvy Savva seems to have gone missing in the Nine papers, thereby avoiding the chance to show us the human side of the mutton Dutton. Keep at it Jacqueline Maley ... your work is appreciated because the comedy shouldn't be restricted to the lizard Oz ...
Reading Maley reminded the pond of a humour piece in The New Yorker by Ian Frazier (maybe paywall affected), which began this way ...
I do not have a bullshit detector. I used to have one, but I don’t even know where it is anymore—maybe out in the garage. It was an awkward thing, like one of those little roll-aboard briefcases, but made of bright-orange high-impact plastic, and it didn’t work very well. It was O.K. on ordinary, everyday bullshit, but it could not detect cant. It was also not too reliable on sanctimony or pomposity, and only so-so on hypocrisy. Supposedly, it could puncture self-importance, but I could never get that feature to turn on. Over all, the detector was more trouble than it was worth, so I quit using it.
I read recently about someone who had a “built-in” bullshit detector! I am completely unable to picture how that might work, but, then, I would not be the person to ask. Kids, I’m told, have built-in bullshit detectors, so maybe you need to be young. Like a lot of older consumers, I have not kept up on the technology.
Living without a bullshit detector can be peaceful and relaxing. As you know, there is a lot of bullshit out there, and I got sick of having the alarm go off all the time. On the other hand, I do feel a need for the ol’ detector occasionally.
The other day, I was at Ikea (as we call it) with my wife when we had a disagreement. We had been there for a while, looking for a piece of furniture for our living room. As I waited for her to make up her mind about one chair or the other, I checked my phone and saw that I had received a solicitation from something called the Flat-Ikea Society. For some reason, I clicked on it. The Flat-Ikea Society is made up of people who believe, in defiance of science and logic, that Ikea is flat. Now, everyone knows that Ikea is round. We take that for granted. But, rather than dismiss the group as crazy, I read on to see what it had to say.
According to these folks, Ikea is a huge flat thing surrounded on all sides by asphalt. If you continue far enough in Ikea, they say, you will go through a sort of portal, and then fall off the edge, or curb, of Ikea. You will then find yourself on a vast asphalt sea, where, they believe, there are monstrous S.U.V.s, many of them a spectral white, along with white and other-colored vans and enormous trucks with rubbery, finlike mud flaps. This asphalt sea rests, in turn, on the back of a giant turtle, or tortoise, that they have named the Planet. This turtle, or whatever, is a being of which they have only the fuzziest notion—so fuzzy, in fact, that they don’t even concern themselves about it...
And so on, but speaking of bullshit, the reptiles were depressingly short of it this day. Oh sure, there was simplistic Simon rabbiting on, 'look, Bid, no conflict of interest here' ...
But it was only of use to the pond so it could find a spacer for a Rowe cartoon dealing with bullshit in the Augean stables ...
If the pond might continue the scatological theme, there was some low comedy to hand at Current Affairs ...with Elizabeth Sandifer talking about The Strange and Terrifying Ideas of Neoreactionaries ...
There was some splendid abuse, with this just one of many examples ...
SANDIFER: It’s complete festering dogshit. It’s horrible. It is verbose. It makes a painful lack of effort to get to the point on the occasion when it actually makes a point. His argumentation aspires to shoddiness, because that would at least imply that there’s a degree of construction there. It’s absolutely awful. I take it apart in some meticulous detail in Neoreaction a Basilisk because in that book, I thought it was important to pay it as much intellectual respect as I could before I took it out back and shot it. But it was not hard to argue against and to find the flaws. You’re really playing on easy mode there.
ROBINSON: Your book does a public service. People don’t have to comb through thousands of pages to try to understand the things you’ve read. You’ve laid it out.
SANDIFER: I’ll make this fully explicit. I cannot encourage you enough not to bother reading this. You have something better to do with your life—clipping your toenails, perhaps. Staring at a wall. Many small crimes that only do a little bit of harm. Avoid reading him. Literally almost anything you can think of to do right now is a better idea than reading Curtis Yarvin.
A couple of lizard Oz editorials, Jim himself talking of dire difficulties, a dog collar type trying to redeem the bromancer and Dame Slap, and Hedley getting hot under the DNA collar?
The pond almost chucked it in, but it needed an excuse to catch up on the immortal, and lately prolific Rowe ...
So the pond decided on a forced march with Wellington ...
Yes, get with the mutton Dutton, and be bloody and brutal, or the IPA will be on your case, or Chapel Lane Advisory or whatever ...
And in that context, the immortal Rowe's awareness of what a lack of oxygen might do for the light headed is timely ...
By golly, there he is again, and that "Hug me" must be some kind of Napoleonic threat to the valiant Wellington ...
Sadly, beldatedly, the pond must note that the infallible Pope is now more securely locked behind a paywall, so only truncated versions leak out onto the full to overflowing intertubes ... but at least there's enough to show the synchronicity, with Pope also concerned with Everest ...
