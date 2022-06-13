In which the Major and the Caterist return with a serve of denialism and the Oreo does a Scrooge imitation ...

How many times can the reptiles tell us that on occasions the wind don't blow and the sun don't shine, and fossil fuels remain the salvation of the planet? Why ask, when the Major can show you how it's done ...
What else? Well naturally for a final thrust the Major turns to another expert climate scientist in the lizard Oz stable ... Shanners, the bouffant one himself ... because that's how you learn the reptile way, via navel-gazing, and in house fluff-gathering ...
Amazing how resolute the reptiles are in insisting that the Pacific islands are feeling no climate change pain, but that's the way it goes.
What would mere islanders know up against the intrepid Major's scientific skills, honed by centuries of colonial superiority worthy of a Somerset Maugham story?
But the pond can at least help out the Major in understanding why wannabe dictator for life chairman Xi and his minions have been able to make their move in the Pacific. They've been up against klutzes of the first water ...
Noting that today's meeting on Syrian refugees was running a bit late, Mr Dutton remarked that it was running to "Cape York time", to which Mr Abbott replied, "we had a bit of that up in Port Moresby". Mr Dutton then added, "time doesn't mean anything when you're about to have water lapping at your door". (ABC)
Talk about laff ... what wit, what good humour ...
“I also get a little bit annoyed when we have people in those sorts of countries pointing the finger at Australia and say we should be shutting down all our resources sector so that, you know, they will continue to survive,” he said.
“They will continue to survive, there’s no question they’ll continue to survive and they’ll continue to survive on large aid assistance from Australia.
“They’ll continue to survive because many of their workers come here and pick our fruit, pick our fruit grown with hard Australian enterprise and endeavour and we welcome them and we always will." (Graudian)
Yep, and the bloody fruit pickers had the cheek to get agitated at dinkum largesse ...
That noted, the pond must confess to being disappointed with the Major's offering, because he failed to push hard the reptiles' new solution - nuking the country and the planet - but the pond has every confidence that now he's back, he'll catch up on the latest scientific reptile developments ... piss money against the wall on anything, provided it's not tainted by that hideous word 'renewable' ...
And now if a dose of climate science denialism from the Major isn't enough, the Caterist has returned with his own dose ... and it's all what might be expected from a master of the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
With that done, the pond can press on with the Caterist ... still simmering at the way that a certain colour has become fashionable ...
There's a wealth of neuroses in that lot, but you'd have to be a student of sociology to work out the Caterist's astonishing ability to confuse science with class ... perhaps it's because his work on the movement of flood waters in quarries has left him a tad broke, or at least a member of the conspicuously immoral government cash in the paw cognoscenti ...
Every time the pond reads the Caterist, it can feel the old IQ - should anyone care about such old fashioned measures - dribbling away, out the door and gone ... back perhaps to some ancient, dim, musty past where Margie and Ronnie Raygun remain legends, entirely forgetting that the mango Mussolini is now the sort of politician to which News Corp reptiles swear allegiance ...
And now in search of a bonus, what else did the reptiles have to offer?
The pond can safely ignore the bromancer for once - the very notion that taking the temperature down with China verges on treason, and goes right against all he's scribbled of late regarding the impending war with China by Xmas ... and the pond can also leave aside some standard Palestinian bashing, because the Oreo calls ... though Sir Walter Scott captured the flavour of her text long ago ...
Breathes there the woman, with soul so dead
Who never to herself hath said,
This is my own, my native land!
And you can all just fuck off ...
The Oreo takes a lot longer, but anyone wondering if a reformed, recovering feminist might turn into a heartless, cold wretch with not a scintilla of empathy, sympathy or humanity can find the answer here ...
The pond hates to be pedantic, but there was an attempt at a boat arrival while the country still suffered under the coalition government, and the coalition famously made it known on election day ...
Soon after, Mr Morrison discussed the matter at an election day press conference.
The Liberal Party also sent a mass robo-text message to voters in marginal seats, urging them to back the government and its tough border policies. (ABC)
Meanwhile, things are going so astonishingly well in Sri Lanka that the pond wonders why anyone would want to flee the country ...
Now back to the Oreo showing how a reformed, recovering feminist can adopt the guise of Queen Grimhilde ...
Are the minions of mutton Dutton going to keep up with the bashing of this one family? The pond was over it long ago, and the election results would suggest that the electorate was also over it, and just wanted to bring it to an end ... with the situation in Sri Lanka likely to be a little more pressing than the fate of one family ... but the Oreo seems determined to blather on, and all the pond could think of was William Blake and his songs of innocence and experience
...
If you think of the Oreo as a priestess armed with briars the metaphor sort of works, though Scrooge might be a better comparison ...
Ah yes, the taxpayer and the bill, and all that jazz, and as for Scrooge? “If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with ‘Merry Christmas’ on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart. He should!”
Yes, and heaven forfend that the Oreo should show a scintilla of humanity, because that's not what reformed, recovering feminists do, not when there's bills to whine about ...
And so to the Rowe of the day, and though not entirely in keeping with the reptiles this day, well worth the mentioning and the note that there's always more Rowe here
...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.