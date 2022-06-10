In which the bromancer arrives better late than never in a late arvo slot, with a bubble-headed booby as the bonus ...

It was with much regret that the pond was forced to hold over the bromancer for a late afternoon slot ...
It was a real pity, as the pond had high hopes that the bromancer was busy absolving the pond and the mutton Dutton of any lack of sensitivity in relation to negotiations with the US and the UK.
It was a relief to learn that things were absolutely still spiffing with the Americans ... and at inordinate bromancer length too ... though in the end the pond's hopes and dreams were cruelly shattered by the bromancer breaking ranks, with treasonous talk of a lack of credibility (that's called a teaser in the trade, and tease the pond must if it's to lure stray readers into the usual bromancer morass) ....
While others might focus on the bromancer's ability to do demographics, the pond was pleased to welcome back an illustration playing on sunglasses, following in the footsteps of Colbert's playful imitations of Joe's malarkey. It might not be the glory days of the cult masters, but at least it produced a nostalgic tear ...
Oh okay, enough already, more bromancer please ...
Good old AUKUS ... how goes it? Why splendidly, how kind of you to ask ... though the pond did cover that side of the reptile story early in the day ...
Sorry, sorry, a temporary hitch, no need to go there again, the bromancer has got the matter in hand ...
Say what? The bromancer has abandoned his faith? All those recent attempts by the reptiles were in vain? Surely a snap of soldiers engaged in action will set matters right, because everyone knows that subs and sailors can also join in the land action ...
What's that? The bromancer will accuse the mutton Dutton of lacking credibility? Oh sainted aunts, could this be true?
Well, at least Townsville can be kept safe ...
By this point, the pond was almost comatose, in deep shock ... "AUKUS looks to be all about signalling"
?
Why that's just one short step from the most heinous of all crimes in the reptile canon... "virtue signalling" ...
Are we not woke? Didn't the mutton Dutton and the reptiles have it sorted? Weren't two bits of kit going to sort out wannabe dictator for life and practising authoritarian with fascist tendencies Xi?
Say what? The mango Mussolini is going to be the next prez, thanks be unto News Corp and Faux Noise and Tuckyo Carlson, and the Ruskis can have Ukraine and maybe the Baltic states and a few other tasty bits of their old empire?
And worse than all that, the bromancer full of despair ...
Et tu Cambodia? By golly, the bromancer's war on China seems to be going badly ... it's so dire that he hasn't even mentioned tanks, or the need to missile up ...
It seems there's a glorious future in store, if News Corp and Tuckyo Carlson have their way ...
At this point, with the infallible Pope sadly wasted in a late arvo slot, the pond would usually stop, but as it had already clipped the bubble-headed booby, why not offer the clipping as a bonus?
The pond doesn't use Twitter or Facebook or any of the other new gizmos, so it's probably in the wrong place to ask, but what is it with the reptiles? Why are they so obsessed with tech and new media and all that stuff?
Really, in the context of the Chairman and his hatchlings fucking an entire country via Faux Noise in the name of greed, doing their best to help out with a coup, what on earth is wrong with greed?
Is it just that if it the cash is going into tech, then it's not going into the Chairman's coffers, or perhaps into MySpace's astonishing success?
Is it wrong for the pond to forget all that blather, and to focus instead on the reptiles truly risible and pathetic Facebook graphic?
And they gave the credit to the AFP, not AP? There's your problem in a nutshell. The chance of this sort of aging graphic would amuse anyone outside the reptiles' aging demographic is beyond the valley of the zero (or zero plus one) ...
The pond mocks the Zuck and Meta and Facebookk as much as the next luddite, but really should reptiles in glass computer housings be throwing a 404?
Back to the bubble-headed booby, locked in her own bubble ... and there might be a question at the end, with the pond demanding a five thousand word essay explaining the link between shit and needles in the street and the internet ...
Changing the world for the better? Like Faux Noise and News Corp?
Irony? Not known in the bubble-headed booby's universe, but here's a few samples of what might have been discussed ... all encouraged by old media and a GOP in the grip of Faux Noise and the mango Mussolini...
Aside any thing else, there is heart-warming glow when you lead with a "bubble-headed booby" headline. The mind pleasurably shuffles through the reptiles to whom the moniker could happily apply.ReplyDelete
The simple pleasures of life eh?
"The (San Francisco) streets are littered with used needles and human faeces"..indeed, indeed - that's what we call dazzling reportage. Were "flowers in the hair" that long ago?