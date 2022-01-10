Never mind the Major missing on a Monday, the old favourites are back spruiking old favourite reptile hits ...

No Major on a Monday yet, but the reptiles were full of it this day ...
The pond was astonished to see that the Djoker had become a member of the leftist elite, but that talk of a staffing crisis - the pond saw the usual run on toilet paper on the weekend - reminded the pond it hadn't paid its usual tribute ...
Domicron!
The pond agrees it should spend more time on Reddit or Twitter, and so might have seen the Marsh at work in Redfern on the swampland earlier ... but better late than never ...
As for those photos of the Djoker, with the kids and the officials, if only the pond had them when it was MID'ing the dog botherer, but never mind, that moment has passed, and instead the pond must do its usual survey of the reptiles ...
Hmm, the lizard Oz editorialist was doing a lot of covering for the missing Major, but as for that talk of dancing as an antidote to hate, we cockroaches know all about that ...
Domicron banned singing and dancing!
But enough of dancing about the point, keen observers will have noted that dashing Donners, always en pointe, turned up to act as reptile filler this day ...
The pond was shocked and dismayed on the weekend when a correspondent attacked prattling Polonius for being a repetitious old sod, getting sillier by the minute, but surely that's the entire point.
The pond no more expects dashing Donners to come up with anything intelligent - some fresh, vivacious, new and utterly compelling insight - than it expects the Caterist to denounce government grants as grifting cash in the paw for think tank 'leets ...
Please, make room for the utterly predictable ...
Ah yes, the fudging Tudge ... now there's a man deserving solidarity from dashing Donners ...
Strange, in that google search, not one reptile paper made it to page one of the google search ...
Why, it's a conspiracy ... and so on to standard blather about the wonders of Xianity ...
Ah yes, the suffering of the Xians ... and so to a last gobbet because there's much else than the predictable Donners to see and do this day ...
And there the matter should stand. Dashing Donners has been blathering on about this sort of stuff for yonks, way back to his ill-fated time with the 2014 review, which was something of a spectacular disaster, and so suited Donners to scribble this sort of gibberish for the lizard Oz ...
Presumably Donners feels free to mention it because it was so long ago, and nobody can now remember, but the pond remembers as if it was yesterday ...
Rantings? Oh too kind sir, such a generous assessment ...
And so to the Caterist, who also never disappoints with his capacity for repetition and mindless nonsense ...
It's traditional for the pond, whenever the Caterist starts blathering about elites, to publish a reminder of how the Canberra 'leets go about their grubby cash in the paw game ...
Yes, it's non-competitive and even more risible, it's dressed up as "cultural heritage", as if the Caterist's think tank had some kind of cultural heritage value ...
The pond apologises for the Department of Finance. Their record-keeping is a tad opaque and slow and no doubt the Caterists have scored cash in the paw since that one hit the decks, but still, it's a valuable reminder of the pea in thimble trick that 'leetists play when blathering about 'leets ... especially when they're going full mango Mussolini...
You see? Frank Furedi trotted out, as if he's an expert on anything, and the dire state of American democracy played down ...
Rude good health? Of course you won't read anything like this in a Caterist screed ...
...Working in state legislatures across the US, Republicans have launched a methodical effort to undermine the post-election processing of votes and the people who count them. One year after the effort to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump failed, Republicans have put in place machinery to ensure future attempts could be successful. The potential for a stolen election in the US is higher than ever.
In recent years there has been growing alarm over the way the Republican party has eagerly embraced voter suppression – efforts to change election rules to make it harder to vote. But what’s happening now, experts say, is new – an effort to take control of the administration of elections and vote counting itself.
“What we’re seeing is an unprecedented, multi-pronged assault on the foundations of our democracy,” said Wendy Weiser, who directs the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “We’re really seeing an all-out effort to undermine election administration in America.”
Republicans have built this attack around three pillars. First, they have encouraged and fomented doubt about the results of the 2020 election. Second, they have passed new laws that inject more partisanship into election administration. And third, they have sought to take over key election offices from which they could exert enormous unilateral power over vote-counting and post-election certification.
Republicans have taken the idea of a stolen election from the fringes of political discourse and made it party orthodoxy. Senior Republicans have castigated fellow members who have contested claims the election was illegitimate. At the state level, Republicans have continued to spread false accusations about the 2020 vote and embraced unusual and partisan reviews of the 2020 election that have used shoddy methodology to question the results.
In Arizona, Republicans hired Cyber Ninjas, a firm with no election experience to lead a widely panned review of the election results in the state’s largest county. The final report affirmed Biden’s win, but also suggested there were irregularities. The claims were immediately explained and debunked. In Wisconsin, Republican legislators authorized their own post-election inquiry, led by a former state supreme court justice who hashired partisan staffers, threatened to jail mayors of some of the state’s biggest cities and said he doesn’t know how elections work.
Ah, Cyber Ninjas, what a comic name, and what comedy they've provided, and go on providing ...
Of course, it's just another day undermining what's left of US democracy for the authoritarian mango Mussolini, in consort with Tucker and his ilk ...
Never mind, back to the dimwitted 'leetest, doing his best impression of Tucker, or perhaps staff advisor Hannity, serving it up for the mango Mussolini ...
Yep, when you want someone to defend an authoritarian with fascist tendencies, the Caterist is your man ... just give him the cash in the paw, call him cultural heritage, and wind up the clockwork spring mechanism ... and you'll get a 'leet discourse on 'leets ...
The pond can understand if short-tempered people simply dismiss the Caterist as a wanker of the first water.
Of course he is, and a wanker so addicted to his wanking that he keeps on spurting on a regular basis, but that's the entire point of the pond ... it's a tragic, futile point, a demonstration of the existential meaninglessness of life, on a regular basis, but it's the pond's business to track the condescending fuckwittery of the likes of the Caterists, always blathering away with a sense of entitlement, secure in the knowledge that this kind of cultural heritage will always score government cash in the paw on a non-competitive basis ...
And so to the closer, and the first Oreo snack of the year, and it's almost as much of a guilty pleasure as the home-made Xmas cake the pond binged on over the break ...
Now the pond should note that the reptiles have seized the chance to load up the Oreo with pictures and click bait videos, and perforce, while defusing the videos, the pond must keep them in as a record of the reptile style ...
So far so good, some standard Oreo blather of the kind the pond expects from a reformed, recovering feminist, but then came the picture and the video ...
Now at this point, some might wonder why the reptiles didn't run an illustration which relates to those claims ... but the pond has never once seen it mentioned in lizard Oz columns ... though it's always been just a tweet away ...
Bruce? And what do you know, somehow the Djoker got mixed up in it ...
So how does the Oreo get her own evidence?
Why as any reformed, recovering feminist would do, she doesn't bother with boots on the ground, she grabs some popcorn, sits down and watches a video, and the reptiles are only too happy to seize the moment and provide some clickbait for the lizard Oz punters ...
SovCit thinking as a sign of political maturity?
Only in the world of an Oreo, like an an American cookie stuffed to the gills with fat, flour and sugar, or the world of the Caterist, stuffed to the gills with government cash in the paw.
And now, speaking of cookies and treats, in view of the ongoing absence of the immortal Rowe and the infallible Pope, a cartoon suggesting we eat the Canberra cash in the paw 'leet Caterist ...
Forget the chianti, please, if you'd be so kind, only the finest Bordeaux a Department of Finance grant would allow the pond to purchase ...
