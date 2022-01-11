In which the pond hits the usual balls over the net with the Killer and the Groaner ...

Come on down Justin Quill, that notion of "a strategic surrender" is simply too weird, even for the pond ... and so you are awarded a rare distinction, a reptile too out there even for the pond ...
As for the 'embarrassing loss" side of the coin, the digital and tree killer editions told the real story ... if you've got enough money, you can buy justice ...
Meanwhile, tough titty for the refugees languishing in the prison once graced by the Djoker ... if you ain't got the moola or play a sport, languish away ...
As for the rest that might unfold this day, if SloMo were to take any further action, it would brand him mean, spiteful, petty, small-minded and a bad loser, but we already knew that; or he might not take action, which would make him useless, an impotent fool, a twit, and a posturing fuckwit, inclined to tweet rules are rules, except when in the hands of dropkicks supposed to apply the rules, but we already knew that ...
What else this reptile day?
Uh oh once again in this idle reptile January, the lizard Oz editorialist was left to do the heavy lifting, though it was pleasing to see that the reptiles had imported an honorary """ reptile to scribble in support of the current apartheid state in the middle east ...
And Gottliebsen was still there, just like he was yesterday when the pond decided to take a snap of the reptile response to the decision ...
Trust the reptiles to pay attention to the Golden Globes ...
Meanwhile, there was nothing for it but for the pond to pay attention to the Killer ...
The pond should note at the start that it's inclined to think of Killer as the most authoritarian of the reptiles.
Indeed, proto-fascist, or Faux Noise fascist if you will, might be closer to the mark as an indication of where his libertarian tendencies have taken him ... which is why the pond will just observe this day's musings, perhaps with the odd bit of mockery ...
Now seems like a good time for the pond to admit to a taste for Mike Luckovich cartoons, and he can be found at his home at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ...
And now on with authoritarian Killer's musings in favour of the Donald and his hair, and of course the best way to do that is to downplay any talk of insurrection and coup ...
Mockery is easy, but while there were clowns, there were also supine lickspittles doing their best to keep the mango Mussolini in power ... kissing cousins to the Killer ...
And the lapdogs are still at work, and by golly, the pond thinks that Killer is something of a lapdog himself ... just admire him at work ...
Wrongly believe? Oh come on Killer, we've all watched Faux Noise, we know the truth of the matter. Please don't try to abjure, renounce, spurn, forswear, disavoe, abnegate and recant your reptile roots ...
And that brings us to the final gobbet of 'nothing to see here or hear', or 'here, nothing to see, see, hear me?!' from the Killer ...
What a splendid apologetics for the radical cause, and with any luck, the mango Mussolini will return to power, or even better a full Trumpian of the Florida Ron kind, and Faux Noise will rule the world ...
And never mind that blather about reasonable people, as if Killer was somehow reasonable. English might be a rich language, but when deployed by fuckwits, it remains as slippery as an eel.
That's why Killer couldn't resist slipping in a Covid reference, could he? And yet just a glance at the headlines this day will do ... with the 'rules' man bending and breaking the rules as quickly as he can to cope with his own catastrophe ...
As for the rest of that Killer komplacency, why not try the Graudian's ‘The Timothy McVeighs are still there’: fears over extremism in US military.
Or perhaps a little Killer komedy ...
And so to the usual Tuesday reptile filler.
Keen eyes would have noticed that the reptiles had, early in the morning, placed Dame Groan at the top of the digital page, and the pond is always ready to go with a good Tuesday groaning ...
Now some will immediately realise that they've heard this kind of Groan before.
In fact, pesky wogs, heck, any kind of furriner, is the bane of the Groaner's life, and she groans about them so much that they take a place in her world roughly akin to the ABC in the life of prattling Polonius.
What can the pond do, but note the psychological issues, and murmur the odd sympathetic Sybil into the phone, "oh, I know, I know" ...
Others might want to have a go at the groaning on whatever basis, but the pond is more interested in where the reptile fixations come from, and why they run so deep ...
There is something to be said for the world staying small and not devouring resources, but at the same time as denouncing pesky furriners, Dame Groan remains a devoted climate science sceptic.
That's not what motivates her, you won't find her brooding about the Siberian wastelands, per The New Yorker ... (outside paywall for the moment)
No, that sort of stuff doesn't motivate the Groaner in her groaning. She might deplore the prospect of a big Australia, but not because of the implications for the climate or the planet.
She simply doesn't much like wogs, or any other kind of pesky furriner ... and so she keeps rabbiting on about them in a way that even a compulsive obsessive of the prattling Polonius kind might admire ...
You see, right there, in the middle, a shot at the Greenies and climate change and environmental responsibility and such like ...
No, the Groaner isn't groaning to save the country or the planet, she simply doesn't like wogs, or other forms of furriners, and she doesn't want any more of that kind around these here parts ... and week after week, she parades this weird obsession, this pathology, to the world ...
And there you have it, and with the immortal Rowe and the infallible Pope still on holidays, the pond is left to celebrate the planet's future, thanks to the Killer and Dame Groan ...
Yes, the pond can grok that in these vaping times ...
"I spent Insurrection week with Steve Bannon"ReplyDelete
A very detailed, and deeply disturbing antidote to the Killer's blather - an actual reporter at work here. https://www.thebulwark.com/i-spent-insurrection-week-listening-to-steve-bannon/
Thank you VC. It seems our 'Killer' Creighton is transmogrifying into Tucker Creighton.ReplyDelete