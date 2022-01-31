In which the onion muncher and Boris come to the rescue ...

The pond has noted that the reptile paywall is a little more porous than it thought ... but the pond is still enjoying its freedumb, and this brush with the onion muncher reminded the pond of why ...
The pond has no idea why the reptiles allowed the onion muncher to step into the outside world, but there you go, it happened and the pond must deal with it ...
Of course the onion muncher is out of touch with the Murdochian zeitgeist revealed earlier in the day by the Cucker Tarlson piece ...
The pond invites anyone interested to do a compare and contrast with Cucker ...
As noted, the pond has no need of a white feather...
The pond will be doing its bit by refusing to watch the winter Olympics ...
Sure the pond has never watched the winter Olympics; sure the pond thinks the entire Olympic movement is a disgrace and a boondoggle, and has been for generations ... a place for cheap, grubby politics of the pathetic or sinister grandstanding kind ... not to mention bankrupting assorted cities, or using snow machines to plaster hills with fake snow, because fakery is what it's all about ...
But the pond can hear the clarion call of the onion muncher, and will be standing right behind him when it comes to those off to the front line ...
What a pitiful irrelevance he's become ... and what a contrast to Cucker, and to think the pond once fretted about what was in the lizard Oz, and how it would have danced with joy to discover a lost sheep like the onion muncher, bleating in the wilderness ...
Never mind, the pond understands that Boris has everything under control and will sort out not just the Ruskis, but the Chinese as well ... as Nicola Jennings so cogently explained in Boris to the rescue ...
The Onion Munch: "Pretty soon, though, a moderating pandemic and some degree of warming several decades hence might seem comparatively minor problems."ReplyDelete
So there we have it in Onion Munch's private little universe: Covid will fade away - just like polio, mumps, rubella, measles, influenza, pneumonia and tuberculosis (only 1.5 million deaths worldwide from TB in 2020) have faded away. Nobody much suffers from any of them nowadays, do they.
But I do love how the Munch is just totally oblivious to the world he exists in: "some degree of warming several decades hence". This from a donkey dickhead (or Hohlkopf maybe) who just acquired his first grandchild in July last year. A kid that will have an unsurpassed opportunity to observe what happens to the climate and the biosphere for the next 80 or so years, yes ?
Indeed the Munch puts the Cuck to shame, doesn't he.