In which the pond's reptile guardian angel saves the day from petulant Peta with a load of old cobblers and dashing Donners...

Only a moron would take the rambling delusions of narcissist Newman seriously, and for a nanosecond the pond was about to crank into gear when it realised that this was Thursday, and that it had banned morons in favour of loons ...
What a baleful glare, but it helps explain why she'd give the nod to the Campbell soup man ...
Still, the ongoing, perhaps eternal, for the moment never-ending, ban on petulant Peta left the pond in a potential Thursday pickle ... but luckily the reptiles heard the pond's pitiful cries of woe, its lamentations, its donning of sackcloth and ashes, and lo, they sent unto the pond a messiah ...
Even better, the reptiles honoured dashing Donners with perhaps the most pitiful and wretched stock image yet to be yanked from some cheap-arsed version of Shutterstock ...
But the sight of that teacher did evoke the fundamentalist Catholic creed, still locked into the pond's mind from the days when it had to mindlessly recite the Catechism each day, and if the pond got a word wrong, perhaps could hope for a clip over the ears from a woman in penguin garb ...
Sixpence! And with the imprimatur of noble Daniel Mannix himself - quick, kiss his ring - and perhaps best of all, the whole blessed thing served up at Trove here ...
The pond could still remember the old version and it also knew the new version off by heart.
Who ruined the world? Gramsci! How did Gramsci ruin the world? Radical Marxist thinking rampant in Australian schools! Is there but one devil? Yes, but his neo-Marxist forms are many ...
Please join dashing Donners in the recital, and for those anxious for further inspiration, remember the pond's educational offering of Mr Polly yesterday ...
Radical! Gramsci! Neo-Marxist! And yet how the pond hungered for the old ways ...
Ah, blessed chief mysteries, and the munching of human flesh and the drinking of human blood on a Sunday. Now back to radical! Gramsci! Neo-Marxist! Radical!!
Indeed, indeed, the very last thing we need is children parroting meaningless nonsense ... and yet, and yet, what a fine educational model it is, and practised by the very best ...
Eating of the forbidden fruit. And yet here was the pond eating of the Donners, and learning that there was delightful wickedness in the world, and temptations and distractions, and ways to leave the path of true nonsense...
Only at the end of the recitation did the pond realise - too late! - that it had actually failed to engage with Donners, and alas and alack, there was only a small gobbet to go ... Gramsci, neo-Marxist, radical!
Oh heck, have another serve before the pond moves on ...
Ah good old guardian angels, and someone at the lizard Oz was acting as a guardian angel for the pond with yet another offering ...
A splendid opening gambit, and truth to tell, the pond shed a tear of joy at the reptiles' snap of the Hunter Valley. Why soon the whole world might be made to look like that, and what an improvement that would be on banal images of rustic folk and jibber jabber poems about daffodils and the like ...
But then the reptiles made a strategic mistake. The graphics department is now so reduced and desperate that they flung together logos, thereby promoting the enemy.
The pond had to admit it was the reptiles wot done it, but downplayed it as best it could ...
Why on earth hadn't they done the right thing, and shown some decent news?
Say what? Adani boasting about its solar stuff? That can't be right, it's dinkum, clean, virginal Oz coal to the world, oi, oi, oi, and if the planet has to be fucked, why then, fuck the planet the pond says ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and let us not forget the need to make a profit while fucking the planet, because the planet deserves a good coal fucking, it really does ... and who are the banks to stand in the way?!
Indeed, indeed, and why ignore the way we might turn the whole of Australia into a giant pit!
Such a splendid vision, such a reptile dreaming, the pond couldn't get enough of it ...
Around this point the pond felt in urgent need of an infallible Pope offering a little comedy relief ...
Too cruel, infallible Pope. Fair, but ever so cruel ...
And so to the bonus, and the pond couldn't but help notice the first reptile rumblings about gold standard Gladys at the top of the digital Oz page ...
Oh there's a switch, there's a change in the ether, and as it always does in times of trouble, the pond turned to the lizard Oz editorialist for help ...
SloMo saves the day, as he always does in reptile la la land ... why it's better than having a guardian angel at your beck and call. Please go on, lizard Oz editorialist, give the pond the clap happy, laying on of hands, speaking in tongues, rapture inducing SloMo godspell ...
Oh yes the unworldy safetyism of health academics! How much better to get the advice of the likes of Killer Creighton and the dog botherer, hoping that lockdowns might fail, and masks not be worn, and if a few oldies cark it, what the fuck, toujours gai Archie, toujours gai ...
And so the pond realised it had managed to quite enjoy its Thursday without a petulant Peta. Oh the pleasures of sinning...
And so to wrap up with the Rowe of the day, and the pond realises it promised it would never mention the Olympics, but truth to tell, Rowe has made the pond realise that there are some events even the pond should note, and his staging of said events is great fun, with more splendid events to hand here ...
"Only a moron would take the rambling delusions of narcissist Newman seriously..." Have you ever, even informally, assessed the "intelligence level" of reptiles and LNP politicos, DP ? Remember the hierarchical categories and their IQ range: 0-25, idiot; 26-50, imbecile; 51-70 moron (71-90 or thereabouts is just "below average"). So really, calling the Peta a moron is actually complimenting her.ReplyDelete