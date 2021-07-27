In which the pond produces an easter egg and saves its Killer best for last ...

The pond knows that Dame Groan's groaning has a select pond audience, and this is probably as savage an assault on SloMo's mob as the Groaner will ever muster, albeit heavily disguised by dragging in an immigrant Dutch idea ... and we all know what the Groaner thinks of furriners ...
Indeed, indeed, how swiftly and quickly Dame Groan's application of her rule skips over the Ruby Princess and lands on that prime object of hatred, the doings of comrade Dan ... because it wouldn't do to do too much groaning about gold standard Gladys ...
What a surprisingly tame conclusion. No reptile raging at the dying of the light, just a kindly suggestion that perhaps it would be helpful if politicians weren't politicians ...
The infallible Pope chipped in with an excellent reminder of the best political thinking currently doing the rounds ...
Buoyed by all this, the pond had no hesitation plunging into another excellent reptile offering ...
Yet another splendid, vivid, evocative reptile illustration. The downsized lizard Oz graphics department routinely manages to astonish the pond.
As for having a Tuesday shot of the hole in the bucket man, the pond makes no apology. Whenever the pond is ailing and in urgent need of medical advice, the pond always seeks out our Henry ...
Ah, risk assessment!
The pond offers no assessment of the risk to the noggin of reading our Henry, and offers no guarantees. In short, the pond shall have no responsibility, obligation, or liability whatsoever with respect to the terms, interpretation, or implementation of the said column; the administration of the effects of the said column; the management, investment, or distribution of any proceedings arising from the effect of the said column, or any other funds paid or received in connection with actions arising with the said column; the payment or withholding of taxes that may be due or owing by stray readers or any other recipient of funds arising from actions in relation to the said column; and hereinafter, and until the twelfth of never, a very long time, stray readers, interested parties, and all other individuals, persons or entities fully, finally, and forever release, relinquish, and discharge the pond from any and all such responsibility, obligation, and liability as can be devised by agile minds bemused and battered by exposure to our Henry's risk assessment.
Now carry on, and besides, it's only a very short exposure ...
Dear sweet long ad astra lord, he is a marvel and a wonder, and yet, yet again, the reptiles have left off any reference to his co-author.
The pond thought it should remedy that deficiency that with a pinch of Pincus...
The pond is always standing by to help.
And so to the bonus, and here the pond has been exceptionally cunning.
An unsubtle blogger, in a quest for hits and readers, would have led off with Killer Creighton.
After all, Killer's people, with a deep fear of masks and social distancing, were out and about on the weekend, punching horses and carrying on, as only Killer's tribe can do.
But the pond likes the sort of easter eggs you used to get in the golden age of discs.
Think of the delight a stray reader might discover, thinking bloody Dame Groan, and our Henry and a pinch of Pincus, is that all there is, my friends, is that all there is?
Well no, there's Killer ... and suddenly that kind reader drawing the pond's attention to xkcd came more sharply into focus ...
Excellent, there's Killer with a snap of his people, and as befits their Freudian angst, not a mask in sight. How pleasing for the Killer, what a relief ...
And then Killer starts off his piece with a most excellent distraction ...
Say what? Did Killer just open up with talk of the need to act on climate change? What a most excellent feint, and bluff ...
Killer treasures climate science denialists as much as he treasures liberty and freedom from masks ... and blather about the killing fields, and how many might die so that he doesn't have to endure a facial covering ...
Please, just a few samples, in short form, just the headlines ...
Most excellent and worthy stuff.
Sadly the pond could only do a quick sampling of Killer's excellent work on climate science, but perhaps the moment the pond loved the best came with a twittering, wittering reference to the great climate science myth ...
Deleted accounts, suspended accounts?
Guess that's what happens when you're a font of misinformation, and travel with a pack of ratbags and speak of a religious obsession rather than attempt to deal with the science.
And speaking of a prime ratbag and boofhead obsessive, and faux blather about the need to act on climate change as the fundamental moral imperative of our age, back to the next Killer gobbet ...
Of course Killer would have a kind word for bunging on a superspreader event - or at least we might yet hope it's a superspreader event.
His noble willingness to head off to an ICU and expose himself to the risk of catching Covid in order to save a few twits from themselves will warm the hearts of his fellow health workers ... and the pond looks forward to Killer reports from the front line in due course.
But perhaps not all the reptiles were onside with the message because at this point the reptiles felt the need to insert some click bait in the form of a petulant Peta video ...
Relax, the pond has rendered it harmless by turning it into a screen cap ... but please note the way the reptiles have provided a summary, to avoid the need to watch, and note well how petulant Peta manages to insert the boot into the BLM protest, even though those wretched folk wore masks and talked of maintaining distance ...
Petulant Peta cleverly managed to fuel the outrage at those uppity, pesky, difficult blacks, while purporting to be outraged by the activities of horse-punching far right loons.
So she manages to be both for Killer's mob and against Killer's mob ... how cunning is that? Almost up there with Jim Chalmers doing a tax policy revision ...
And now, oh say it isn't so, a last gobbet of Killer insights ... and the dear sweet lad returned for a moment to climate science, as you might expect of a Killer mind not particularly interested in a way to a survivable planet ...
Indeed, indeed, just what the pond was saying about the bubonic plague only the other day ... how silly of those medieval folk to change their way of life.
But please, you've now heard from David Hume and the Romans, is it wrong for the pond to offer up G. K. Chesterton, him being a ferocious tyke and all?
There is an apostolic injunction to suffer fools gladly. We always lay the stress on the word "suffer", and interpret the passage as one urging resignation. It might be better, perhaps, to lay the stress upon the word “gladly”, and make our familiarity with fools a delight, and almost a dissipation. Nor is it necessary that our pleasure in fools (or at least in great and godlike fools) should be merely satiric or cruel. The great fool is he in whom we cannot tell which is the conscious and which the unconscious humour; we laugh with him and laugh at him at the same time.
And so to taking pleasure in the company of the Killer, and a painting celebrating Killer's insights and profound understanding of history ...
And now to end with a celebration of Jim Chalmers and Olympic backflipping by the immortal Rowe.
Hearing our Jim - oh Jim! - interviewed by Patricia Karvelas was either a visit to the dentist for root canal therapy, or perhaps one of Dante's innermost rings of hell, but there's more soothing Rowe unguent to apply here ... and perhaps gold standard Gladys and Slo 'it's not a race' Mo, will be in the next heat ...
