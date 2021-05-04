In which the pond shows its workings before arriving at a Killer moment ...

Tuesday is usually a slow day at the lizard Oz, so the pond checked at the usual places for the usual suspects ...
First there was the top of the digital page ...
The war on China? Xian Porter's war on the ABC? Just the usual ticking over ...
As for that juxtaposition of Covid, India, cricket, and the Killer Creighton chanting his usual mantra, surely that was too obvious, too post-ironic even for the reflexive post-modernism of the reptiles?
But looking further afield, it began to look ominously dull ...
Gorgeous George wanting to screw the taxpayer? Who would have guessed it, who would have thunk it?
And what's this about having second thoughts about the Darwin Port?
Ah but that was in the days of good old Adam Giles, the glory days of the CLP, and nobody could see what the fuss was about, with nobody asserting that he'd talked with Defence and whatever ...
"We spent a lot of time talking to federal agencies, including Defence, and raising the question about any sensitivities," he said.
"We had very positive responses from Defence, which communicate around the globe with any of these particular issues and they were quite supportive of what we're doing, which, from our point of view, wasn't a surprise but it was quite encouraging." (ABC, here)
Good old CLP, good old Adam, and so the pond turned to where the heavy hitters usually lurked, the fat cat fish bottom feeding underneath the fallen willow tree in a quiet turn in the river ...
Hmm, the cat fish seem to have gone for a swim. No bromancer, no "Ned" ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, Marise allowed to break her ancient vow of silence with a rousing call to arms? And ancient venerable Troy on the problems of the GOP?
But the pond still mourns the loss of the Donald, and so there was nothing for it but to fly with the lizard Oz editorialist ...
This is where the reptiles regurgitate what pollies of the right stripe have said, so that the pollies might regurgitate it back to the reptiles, and thus a virtuous circle of regurgitated offal is presented to the uncaring readership ...
Let us examine one example, which will certainly be defensive and full of nonsense, and will produce much hand-wringing and fear mongering about renewables ...
Indeed, indeed, spoken like a true Beefy Angus, and so that's where the regurgitation comes in to play, with Beefy speaking, and the reptiles regurgitating ... perhaps aided and abetted by a singularly useless, irrelevant reference to what happened in Texas ...
Actually Beefy Angus has long had an axe to grind with wind power (ruining the views at Nimmitabel), speaking at such joyous events as a Wind Power Fraud Rally ... and ...
... Taylor told parliament “religious belief is based on faith not facts. The new climate religion, recruiting disciples every day, has little basis on fact and everything to do with blind faith.”
So glad it's got nothing to do with ideology, but rather is a pragmatic focus on religion.
And then, as the pond wandered back to the glory days, there was this ...
… other backbenchers, such as Angus Taylor, who has been a longtime and fierce opponent of the RET, say the business-commissioned modelling shows “the RET is creating a huge and unnecessary cost burden for businesses and households”.
Opposition to the RET within the Coalition is driven by a potent mix of a deep hostility to wind turbines, as evidenced by treasurer Joe Hockey’s comment to the (anti-wind) Alan Jones that he found them “utterly offensive”, a barely disguised climate scepticism (as evidenced by agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce, Ian Macdonald and Craig Kelly all suggesting that the fact the carbon tax repeal occurred on a cold winter’s day proved it had been unnecessary), and a belief that indefinite fossil fuel use is not a threat to the planet, but rather is crucial to human advancement.
Abbott’s top business adviser, Maurice Newman, wants the RET scrapped altogether and has said that persisting with government subsidies for renewable energy represented a “crime against the people” because higher energy costs hit poorer households the hardest and there was no longer any logical reason for them. (Graudian here).
Meanwhile, Beefy Angus speaks, the reptiles regurgitate, Beefy regurgitates, and so the virtuous circle continues ...
Meanwhile, on another matter, the lizard Oz editorialist was keen to reinforce the bold vision of SloMo and chums ...
Yes, the important thing is not to keep Australians safe, but to keep Australians in Australia safe. Once you've left these hallowed shores, you're a bit like an alien outcast ... tough luck, you're on your own ...
But the pond had a lurking worry. WWKT, or as more commonly known, what would Killer think? These saucy doubts and fears began to bubble as the pond read on ...
Of course the reptiles are just doing what reptiles must do, slavishly regurgitating the thoughts of Hunt and SloMo, but then the pond wondered again, WWKT?
Ah, another example where politics should be taken out of the equation. Climate science? Take the politics out of the equations and the logarithms! And so on and so forth ...
But please allow the pond to pause for a break with a Rowe, with more 'better than a Kit-kat' Rowe here ...
And now to answer that question, WWKT?
Frankly at a time when Covid has proved difficult and socially isolating, the pond doesn't think it could get through it without the comedy efforts of Killer.
There he was blithely unaware he'd been juxtaposed at the top of the page up against the Indian matter, and yet here he was scribbling away like a Joe Rogan ... and naturally the reptiles produced a UFC still rather than say an Indian still, though there are plenty to hand ... to evoke what finally getting sick of Covid-mania might mean, unless dismissed with an airy wave of hand and keyboard...
But enough of such grimness, we need the insouciant air of a Killer ...
Right at the moment the United States has achieved a notable c. 577k deaths, and India, following the Killer's prescriptions has produced a killing field where the actual number of Covid deaths will remain forever unknown ... but with every chance to move beyond alleged official talk of c. 291k and challenge the US for world supremacy ... but then Killer has had his shot and lived to tell the tale, so why should he care?
Ah yes, there it is yet again, that childhood trauma with Killer and masks. Did he see a clown mask early on? Was he teased one time when he donned a Spiderman mask? Who knows, but his fear of masks has turned into something of a mania ... that fear of compulsion, which is the strange way that Killer talks of community co-operation and showing care and concern for others ...
Naturally he's onside with Gladys, but in reality Gladys has done much the same as other state premiers, with perhaps a tad more luck and skill in handling hotel quarantine ... but now the moment that the pond has been waiting for, a full-throated denunciation by the Killer of SloMo's and Hunt's current stance towards India, a grinding of the lizard Oz editorialist's throat into the Covid-mania dirt ...
What, no railing at SloMo and Hunted? It's just poor old Melbourne and jolly Joe? Even that fiend of he west escaped the killer's barbs?
Is the Killer losing his touch? Did someone make him wear a mask, and the experience so unnerve him that he lost his mojo?
Never mind, it was all under control once upon a time ...
And with the Killer and hydroxy as our guides, it will be under control once again ... and so to the infallible Pope of the day ...
