In which the pond chooses the churlish Dame Groan, but first spends time with a backflipping clown in a three-ring circus ...

It's not often that the bouffant one catches the eye these days - the life of a professional hagiographer is inclined to the dull, the boring, hosannah to the highest, and so forth and etcetera - but there was something about the headline that attracted the pond ...
Scotty from marketing as a backflipper in a three-ring circus? This in the lizard Oz? This by Shanners?
Phew, thank the long absent lord. For a minute, the pond thought that it was catching a whiff of heresy, but what looks inconsistent - indeed might even be called a government in chaos - is merely a concern with political and budget momentum, and might even be compared to the consummate artistry of little Johnny.
Okay, the pond showed it was an all-day sucker, and fell for the reptile headline. The hagiographer lives; vive la hagiographer, and having been caught, why not go full hook, line and sinker?
Ah yes, the finale ... how silly of the pond, what consummate skill on display by SloMo and, it goes without saying, the bouffant one himself. How to turn a backflipper into a triumphant show-stopper, bowing in the spotlight to the feverishly applauding crowd, and are you not entertained?
Well, as we've been speaking of fears, and of back-flipping clowns in a three-ring circus, what to make of the immortal Rowe's fear of forgetting the bacon? With more serves of the sort of crispy bacon we used to get before the war here ...
Then, immortal Rowe done, it was a close race between Killer Creighton, going on at extraordinary length about how much he hates, fears and loathes banks - almost as much as masks - and Dame Groan, going on about how much she dislikes migrants, migration, the whole damn thing ...
Of course the pond went with with Dame Groan. For some peculiar reason, our Groan has a dedicated following, with her Groaning much relished, and if the pond were to leave out the Groaning, there would be some correspondent to hand pointing out that this day it had yet again been as strange and wondrous as the Shining ...
The pond doesn't quite get it, but then the pond fell for Shanners, so what would the pond know?
The pond was immediately bewildered by the low-rent illustration. Oh for the days of the cult master!
A cheap graphic of an Australian passport, the sort of low-rent thing you'd find in a government pamphlet? That's what passes in the lizard Oz these days?
The pond knew immediately this wasn't going to be a passport to pleasure.
It was going to be a complete waste of time, but that would teach the Groaners a lesson ... even a churl calling herself churlish is a limited form of entertainment ... and as for Dame Groan's attitude to pesky, difficult furriners, we've heard it all before ...
Dame Groan's love of Little Australia - is there a sitcom in the offing? - probably positions her somewhere back in the 1930s, but please admire the canny way that Groan manages to confuse and conflate migrants with working holiday makers and international students ...
It seems everyone is turning Groanian, and for a moment, the pond almost regretted its choice, and thought it should have gone with Killer Creighton railing at bloated big banks, likely to ruin everything yet again ... unless those pesky, difficult furriners got in first and ruined everything ...
Just a taster, just a hint of what the pond missed by sticking to the Groaner, but as with the bouffant one, the pond had made its choice, just as the cats of Australia had made Snappy Tom their choice, and so must stay the course, as the Groaning by the Groaner in chief goes on ...
Well the pond has no dog in this fight. However you cut it, Dame Groan doesn't have the slightest interest in climate science, and so her fight against furriners isn't about reducing emissions, or slowing growth to achieve sustainability. In fact, if the conversation were framed in that way, Dame Groan would emit a churlish laugh, and argue the leg off a chair explaining what nonsense all that was.
No, she just has a very strange problem with furriners, down there with Killer Creighton's fear of masks ... (to which we must now add a fear of the entire banking system).
Perhaps this day's infallible Pope might help explain Dame Groan's deep-seated fears and phobias...
