In which the pond need look no further than the Killer and the Bromancer ... the Thelma and Louise of today's lizard Oz ...

Of course the pond has no wish to attract a defamation action by commenting on that story on the left, but in any case it has no doubt that the first law officer of Australia, the Attorney-General, will do the right thing, and suggest for the good of all, that his anonymous colleague, the one named in the matter, step forward.
This will absolve all those cabinet ministers currently under suspicion and avoid cartoonists offering up this sort of easy jibe ...
At the same time, the pond has no understanding of, or explanation for, the sudden interest in a flurry of changes in certain wiki listings, and so must turn to the adjacent story for its reptile feast this day.
But as it's Killer Creighton, with a tale of hysterical woe and unremitting exaggeration, who could complain?
Now it so happens that Australia was really like China, the Killer would have long ago been sent to a gulag for re-education, and the pond would have been there alongside him - shudder at that thought, not so much the re-education as being alongside Killer - though the chances of this blog having made it to that point would have been minuscule.
But stupid people love their stupid exaggerations, and they also love their listicles, and so we have a catalogue of people we have to hate - with photos! - in this Killer outing, even as the pond wonders that the fuck it has to do with the alleged job of economics editor ...
Ah it's Killer's old story of how we should have been allowed to roam wild and free, and spread the virus how and when we could, because death is freedom and emulating the Donald, GOP governors of the Kristi Noem kind and baffling, Brexiting, bullshitting Boris was the way to go ...
And so to a photo of one of the worst, Comrade Dan, and more of the Killer venting his fury, though he might find himself in trouble if he was in Hong Kong at the moment ...
Return to the gold standard, and all will be well, the pond says ...
But then the pond recalled that this was a name and shame day, a cancel culture feast, as it were, and is there anybody more in need of a cancelling than that dreadful Kiwi woman (the pond dare not speak her name, because it might form part of an incantation, of the witchcraft kind, and who knows what dire monster might erupt from the ring of magic? Here, gaze on a photo of the Medusa instead, and listen to the Killer's diatribe) ...
Ah the Riddster, the noble Riddster, and noble hydroxy, and yet no mention of the compelling power of bleach and light up your bum?
But stay, we have had our snaps of a couple of chief villains, let us start the last of the diatribe with a portrait of a long suffering hero, a never-ending saga much celebrated by the reptiles as they sit around their campfires at night and celebrate Beowulf and the Riddster...
Indeed, indeed, that profound lament, in the usual pond way, reminded the pond of a recent cartoon full of yearning for freedom in the News Corp way ...
The pond has only one issue with Killer's piece this day ... no mention of Peterson's new book, which provides significant nostrums and insights ... and as a result, the pond was forced to revert to an early notice in The Times to catch up on the reptile favourite, with highlights like these ...
Come on Killer, don't cancel a reptile hero by ignoring him!
Well there's the Mercurius comedy for the day, and perhaps the Killer dodged a dragon's tail bullet, and so to a bonus, because the pond can never get enough bromancer ...
But what of the comedy, as celebrated by Rowe here?
Meanwhile, the reptiles keep on showing photos of the Donald to illustrate the bromancer piece ...
Never mind there's just a small gobbet to go, and another irrelevant illustration to end on ...
Silly young things, donning MAGA caps like Dame Slap? Is it any wonder that the pond turned to the infallible Pope for a final word, happily on matters domestic ...
Oh - I seem to be leading off again, but - ‘Killer’ writes ‘Prices in the financial markets are more and more a function of government regulations, just as they are in China, rather than underlying economic fundamentals.’ReplyDelete
One of the innovations that came from clans gathering into - call them ‘states’ for convenience - was coinage - money - to facilitate the markets that were one of the good reasons for forming a state. Most of those ‘states’ soon learned the trick of setting an arbitrary value on its coinage - particularly the trick of ‘devaluing’ it when it suited that ‘state’.
It is difficult to find a time when financial markets existed that were governed only by ‘economic fundamentals’. Although Ec.101 includes contrived examples like the village cut off by floods, with a limited supply of bread - the examples from actual history show the state - or the church (usually an arm of the state) regulating the market in bread in such circumstances, and all others.
Some of Adam Smith’s more entertaining examples involve petty interventions in financial markets - but I have found that many who claim to be professional economists have denied themselves the pleasure of reading Smith.
Yes, somewhere, there may be a mythical ‘state’ in which all goods and services are allocated in ‘the market’, and government attends only to defence and law’n’order. Perhaps ‘Killer’ can wangle a posting to that land; the move to the USA doesn’t seem to be happening.