In which the pond explains how all reptile study roads inevitably lead to our Henry and Dame Groan ...

The pond realises that its rigorous curatorial practices in relation to the reptiles must sometimes seem like a mystery to those outside the arcane world of serious students of science-based herpetology.
How could the pond pass over such an excellent example of blaming the victim, it being all her fault that the reptiles and the NSW Police are in their current predicament?
And how could the pond overlook the meretricious Merritt making a sterling case against trial by media, when the reptiles themselves have held assorted, various and richly hypocritical kangaroo courts over the years? Haven't they managed some astonishingly clever public shamings, and never you mind about breaking Godwin's Law?
Trial by media? Don't get the pond started, we could be here forever.
But the questing student of reptile ways will ignore the digital top page, and head down to the engine room where the most diligent reptiles shovel coal and shit ... and sure enough ...
Our hole in the bucket man is on the case, and if looking for bone-headed waffle of the pretentious academic kind, the meretricious Merritt is simply not in the game ...
What a proud tradition of public shaming there was ... and for those interested in a bit of pelting or ducking, there's a tidy start here ...
But cartoons only provide temporary relief from pedantry and humbug...
A renewed culture of retribution? Asserting a moral right to be vindicated? A moral obligation to assist where they reasonably could, in justice's timely pursuit?
Well there goes your empathy for a woman so traumatised she killed herself. Flew right out of Henry's hole in the bucket window, and left the pond looking for another cartoon ...
As usual, by the time our hole in the bucket man had reached his final gobbet, a deep, gagging sense of nausea had filled the pond's nostrils, and there was a sense of imminent upchucking in the stomach ... and that, as any student of reptiles knows, is what everyone is looking for, in a Pythonish way, when they reach for that final dinner mint ...
Yep, almost every word in that pedantic, portentous, righteous, insulting and demeaning outing is nauseating ... and, not to put too fine a point on its lack of empathy, in the end, sublimely barbaric ...
But at least it provided some padding before the pond reached for a Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
And so to a change of pace and subject matter, with that old pond favourite, Dame Groan ...
It's optional? What, we can't just dob in a bludger, and publicly shame them? Is there something wrong with public shaming? What would old Henry say about that and natural justice and secret trials and beefy Angus, the boofhead that's always doing deals?
Well it's true it's hard to shame someone without a scintilla of shame or a sense of guilt in their body.
Hmm, as usual, the pond could feel a cartoon coming on ...
And now back to Dame Slap, shaming the weak, the poor and the vulnerable ...
Indeed, indeed, and as for those other unemployed, why just dob them in and shame them? It's the best way for the justice system to work ... as anyone who scored a 201k redundancy entitlement will tell you. So much suffering, so little time ...
Uh huh. Based on a Menzies Research Centre survey, which is to say a Caterist survey, which is to say a survey undertaken by a centre with a keen eye for obtaining government cash in the paw, in a way which would make your average dole bludger salivate, or a beefy Angus go out into the world inspired by the joys of government grants ...
Yes, pathetic dole bludgers ... you really should learn the ways of the world ...
And so to the infallible Pope for a final infallible thought ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.