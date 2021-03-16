In which the pond does a Dame Slap listicle, and is content yet again with trial by media ...

Women of Australia, how good is it not to cop a bullet?
And how good was it to see bow-tied white western civilisation nationalist Tucker Carlson cop an extended, detailed serve from John Oliver?
And while on sundry topics, how good is beefy Angus and hydrogen from brown coal? As the issue runs along nicely in the comment section, for those who came in late, see Michael West Media's Hydrogen Hype: Angus Taylor's last throw of the dice for brown coal.
And what on earth was this all about?
Weird. And so to today's lizard Oz headlines, and a complete mischaracterisation of "trial" in the headlines, such that even the reptiles felt the need for inverted commas, though such ploys and feints do nothing to rectify the situation ...
It's not a rape trial, and it shouldn't be represented or construed as such, but then came this righteous posturing from the meretricious Merritt ...
But we've already had the trial, and the Oz readership has been the judge and jury ...
Judge for yourself, it's the reptile way ... and as Dame Slap was one of the authors, the pond thought it only right to turn to her new lot of solutions, offered up this day ...
A listicle?! A Dame Slap listicle will fix things?
Never mind, on we go with the quick fix ...
Uh huh, but here's where the pond realised that Dame Slap had turned utopian idealist, by jumping the shark and nuking the little fridges (containing the cheap wine wheeled out for visitors) that are the pride and joy of ministerial offices ...
Yes, Dame Slap went full prohibitionist, with guards patrolling the house to conduct breath-tests and drug tests. Please PM, just step over here and urinate into the bottle, what with you being an 'umble worker and all ...
No doubt she means well, and lives in hope and piety ...
On and on Dame Slap went, and the pond realised that she was in the grip of a dream, living a rich fantasy life, if she expected SloMo's trusty, largely male band of warriors to follow her nostrums and prescriptions ...
Lizard Oz journalists won't indulge in gossip? Why they won't even listen to a company telling them that they didn't do the research, before publishing that they did do the research ...
But no doubt brave, stout-hearted lads who have faced angry irrigators in the past will be ready to transform ...
And sure enough one of those angry irrigators turned up to harass him, and didn't it go well ...
As for the rest this day, it was slim pickings ...
Well it's hard to mine comedy from slaughter, so the pond thought it should check out the lizard Oz editorialist, turning feminist for the day ...
Oh indeed, indeed... what tremendous support he offered ...
It's just so unfair, as noted by the infallible Pope ...
But do go on, and please make sure to quote other reptiles on the case ...
A dose of reality for the lynch mobs in the media?
Build a community culture in which complaints are heard and systems are in place to get to the truth?
But surely we have that already? Surely a trial by media, with readers invited to be the judge, is the way forward?
Judge for yourself the rampant hypocrisy currently doing the reptile rounds, while the pond signs off with a Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
