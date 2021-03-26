In which our Henry returns, a word of praise for working stiffs of the Shanners kind, and time out with the Tories ...

The pond was astonished to discover what the reptiles got up to in the wee hours ...
Sure there was the ongoing, never-ending war on China, but an invitation into the world of a "tastemaker", promising travel and luxury, alongside an offer of specious health advice, with caveats? Oh there were rotating stills promising glamour and grog ...
Are things that desperate now in reptile land? What next? Didn't they hear that Paltrow's Goop vagina-smelling candle exploded? That "tastemaker" offered an exploding candle for US$75 ... now there's some fine travel and luxury.
Never mind, on with the usual Friday bilge, and our hole in the bucket's man fine array of prejudices and classical references ...
Nothing would be easier than to say in the marketplace publishers and other folk can hire or fire who they like, and publish what they want, and refuse to publish what they don't like.
But these days in white grievance culture, the grieving and the resentment is enormous, especially amongst older white farts of the grieving 'hole in the bucket' man kind ...
Really? The fucking bible, and Adam and Eve, and Eve copping the rap for all the failings of men, and St. bloody Augustine and pioneering scholars of Jewish mysticism, and then the usual worship of Goethe?
More at WaPo here (may be paywall affected), but speaking of abrasive and unpleasant men, on we go, in the hope that there's a chance to humanise our Henry ...
Oh fucketty fuck, Susan Sontag (and Foucault of course) as the death throes of the unity of mankind? But please, proper and due credit, as the pond asks where did it all begin?
Yes, credit where it's due, it's God wot done it, and don't try to undo what She has determined is right and proper with blather about world literature, and what a fine tower of Babel that malicious fucker made ...
Wiki Bruegel here, as the pond makes the observation that She and her stooges have always been a wretched bunch, but please do not attempt to undo what the Lord has ordained. We wouldn't want our Henry caught out in a state of hubris and defiant pride ...
And so to our Henry's last gobbet ...
What remains? Well there's always the Tower of Babel, thanks be unto the lord, and twits in their dotage rabbiting on in the lizard Oz ... and speaking of that, this week has been a bad week for the reptiles.
The pond would like to spare a thought for all those who work away tirelessly in the bowels of Pravda, all the more so when the unthinking SloMo actually dragged News Corp into the whole sorry unfolding events, in a snapping turtle, hissy fit.
Oh yes, it's tough times for the propagandists ... just look at the way Shanners last night moved heaven and earth to look on the bright side of things ...
A feeling of relief! And how right to talk of the unfair attacks, and brave SloMo rallying the troops, because it's not as if the government is the actual government, and is expected to do a bit of governing and cleaning out the Augean stables every so often ...
Please then admire the work of the bouffant one as he diligently goes about his hagiographic duties, though wisely he kept it short ...
Thank the long absent lord that after that litany of despair and epic failure, the bouffant one could drag a moth-eaten John Howard out of his hat - an old but venerable trick - and raise his own spirits and that of SloMo and his colleagues after a tough month.
Of course it's all done and dusted now, all those troubles can be put aside and forgotten, uppity, difficult women have had their say and now should return to silence, and the nation can move on to the budget test without the foggiest recollection as to what's gone down ...
What's that you say?
Never mind, it's been a tough month, but it's all behind us now, and the budget is the next test ...
The pond rarely pays attention to the loyal reptiles in the engine room, shoveling coal and keeping the boiler full of hot air and steam, but this Friday it would like to honour Shanners, and his dedication to duty ... he should have a Rowe as a reward ...
Shanners can always find more Rowe here ...
And so to the bonus of the day, and the pond approached it with a heavy heart ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, they didn't drag that moth-eaten, irrelevant, tiresome, epic failure of a Bullingdon prat out of the cupboard did they, as some kind of inspiration for Tories down under?
If you want to catch up on the fate of all those fatuous fops, there's a good guide at ITV here ...
One thing's certain. If you want to get women somewhere, you wouldn't start with Dave and Boris and the rest of that gang ... but do go on ...
Actually, forget the Caterist Menzies Research Centre, always with its hands open for more government cash in the paw, and forget behavioural economics and forget blather about real-world experience, let's just remember that David Cameron was responsible for the single worst politically expedient decision (even counting in Tony Bleagh's Iraq adventure) in recent British politics ... and the country will be living with that for a long time to come ...
If he's the model, then the Tories down under are fucked ... almost as fucked as the country that decided Boris should be the substitute captain, a man who can barely remember or speak of the women he's had and the children he's produced ...
But the pond does appreciate the chance to revisit Boris's many hits, with many more recorded here ...
The pond could go on and on, just like Boris, but best wrap things up ...
Really clever people learn from Dave and Boris? No wonder it's hard yakka for poor old Shanners and the other reptiles these days ...
Nicolle Flint? How did she get into the story? Yes, what's super funny is that the reptiles, true to form, true to nature, made sure we didn't see a snap of Flint as the pointer in the commentary section.
She was erased, cancelled, and Jason was given the nod ...
And they probably didn't see either the rich irony or the rich comedy ... but it made the pond's day, and that was the reason the pond ran with the nonsense, just to get to that punchline ...
Here, have a celebration of women and News Corp and love and pain and the whole damn thing by First Dog, with the full cartoon here ...
So, ex the Henry: "...Gilbert Murray -- ascribed the collapse of Roman civilisation to a failure of nerve" in the face of mounting threats."ReplyDelete
Well, far be it from me to deny the infallible memory and omni-cognition of the Henry, but I kinda understood that a series of devastating plagues together with a touch of climate change screwed the Romans. See:
How Climate Change and Plague Helped Bring Down the Roman Empire
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/how-climate-change-and-disease-helped-fall-rome-180967591/."