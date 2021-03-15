In which, on matter the perturbations in the secessionist west, the pond stays true to Major Mitchell and the Oreo ...

Mondays ... oh how good are Mondays ...
Things get really rich, weird, surreal and fruity on Mondays and at secret birthday party celebrations, and simplistic Simon, sent up river, has to shout out 'oh the horror, the horror' ... (how is is imitation of Marlon going?)
And down below it all, down below the fold, all the best reptiles come out in their finery, to gambol and frolic ...
Alas and alack, the pond will have to set the Caterist aside, moaning that money isn't the solution, as he sends back his government cash in the paw grant, with a note saying that he's sorry, he's realised government spending isn't the answer when it comes to him having the foggiest clue about anything, including the movement of floodwaters in quarries ...
Instead the pond will focus on those faithful old geysers, Major Mitchell and the reformed, recovering feminist ...
First to the Major, sadly out of touch with what's already unfolded in his rag ...
Indeed, indeed, and journalists lacking courage to stand against fashionable mantras can outsource to readers responsibilities that are entirely improper ...
It's a trial by reptile media, and here come de judge ... but apparently the Major failed to note the story or the invitation ...
Indeed, indeed, what a wretched bunch are activist lawyers... how silly of them to care about truth and justice and social issues and all that stuff ... first shoot all the lawyers. But what of activist journalists, inviting readers to be judge and jury?
Here come de judge, and the judge declares the Major a major fuckwit, and there shall be no appeal when the pond judges for itself ...
That's the problem with star chambers?
But didn't the lizard Oz act as a star chamber over the weekend, enrolling its entire readership in the jury?
What a hypocritical bunch of tossers, and speaking of tossers, what better way to segue to the reformed, recovering feminist, bleating in her usual Oreo way ...
It really is a very sensitive subject that the Oreo has to tackle today ...
Silly old luddite Oreo thought it was an email, but never mind, no doubt our Josh is a multi media man, and did his idle boasting all over the place.
And then lordy lordy, did the Oreo's hackles, or the hairs on the nape of the neck tingle and rise, at the howling on the debt-laden moors ...
Oh a low blow indeed, when the entire readership has been asked to judge the AG's conduct, and has acquitted him ... as directed by the prosecution and the defence team, who coincidentally turned out to be one and the same ...
The question readers might now want to ask themselves is does Kate’s dossier raise doubts about what has been alleged against Porter?
Yes, yes, doubts in the Star chamber, m'lud, the reptiles feel the only way forward is to acquit ...
How good does it feel to be a minister in the Morrison government, knowing that Dame Slap, the oscillating fan and the Oreo all have your back, and in the Oreo's case, seek to deflect by blaming the ABC, as the reptiles always do?
But here's the thing, the feds outsourced the COVID crisis to the states, and did bugger all to help out, dragged kicking and screaming to help out those without a job, and now about to kick any poor buggers left stranded off into a world of pain.
As for the reptiles, they trotted out the likes of Killer Creighton and the dog botherer and the parrot-whistling Sky after dark mob to downplay the crisis or offer false remedies and nostrums of the parrot and lesser Kelly kind.
And now suddenly out in the secessionist west this never-ending stream of bullshit has been called to judgement, as was done not so long ago in Queensland ... and all that's left is for the Oreo to whine and moan, as the rest of the population wonder what happened to the vaccine and the promise of glory days ahead ...
Well we've seen whatever passes for dross on trending Josh news on Twitter ... but isn't it a jolly sight, to see the recovered, reformed feminist, now standing side by side with SloMo, speaking in tongues and chanting to an imaginary friend, and urging on the pasty Hastie to new glories, and perhaps a dose of creationism for the military ...
Onward march, shouts the reformed, recovering feminist ... down with Satan and all her minions ... no more tears, just more speaking in tongues ...
And if that isn't comedy enough, why as always there's a celebratory Rowe, with more Rowe celebrations to be found here ...
