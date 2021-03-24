In which nattering "Ned" tries to calm the storm, the lizard editorialist has his say, and the pond is yet again Bjorn-again ...

So how did the lizard Oz respond to the crisis du jour? Lead off with their leading female correspondent?
Nope. Not a chance. Instead send out the oscillating fan, and even more relevant, offer up the thoughts of nattering "Ned", aged white male ...
Naturally the pond ignored the oscillating fan saying something must be done, because anyone scribbling 'enough words' while offering more words is surely a prime goose.
The pond also avoided talk of quotas, because that would mean caving to an insidious agenda, and is surely something that won't be done. It would be as bizarre and surreal as having a woman in place of "Ned" this day ...
And so, inevitably, the pond turned to "Ned" for inspiration ...
Now there's an unfortunate choice of image ... a hint of arrogance, a touch of smirk, a note of supreme indifference and superiority ... though perhaps the lizard Oz's preference for putting up a shot of some pretty young thing to beguile its male punters wouldn't have worked in the context of the subject matter being tackled by "Ned" ... and so to the tale of woe, which treats the whole matter as a matter of how to stuff the matter back in the can ...
What a shocking and harrowing tale of woe. What's the world coming to? Women not silent in church, women refusing to be complimentary, women demanding the right to speak in tongues, and none of it happened last century, it's all this century, what with those suffragettes just a fading memory in the minds of the "Neds" of the world ... and all that endless railing by the reptiles against identity politics - "Ned" a crusader himself - suddenly starting to look a little out of touch ...
Where will it all end? Ned might have asked himself, had he been around to slump in the club's leather chair and call for a dry sherry, or perhaps a port, as he contemplated Emmeline Pankhurst and co doing their outrageous, shocking thing ...
Oh indeed, indeed, what to do, what to do? Lead by example? No, not possible. Shed a few tears? A possible, passable strategy if one happened to be a crocodile ... or bitterly complain about the unfairness of it all, look to the heavens in indignation and speak in foreign tongues?
Indeed, indeed, what a mistake, but how discreet of "Ned" not to go into sordid details ...
But at least the pond was relieved to discover that "Ned" could have a second life as a writer for a rom sitcom ... that last line "His job is to show that conservatives have an effective voice on justice for women" was a ripper line which would be a great episode closer ...
But where was Dame Slap in all this? Wednesday is her day. Instead of sending out tired old "Ned" or the oscillating fan to natter on, why not send out an actual woman?
Sadly she was busy, doing usual reptile duties, bashing fat cat union bosses and Labor in a standard IPA outing ...
So the pond turned to the lizard Oz editorialist, knowing it would be sure to be able to hearken unto another lizard Oz male voice ...
How bad have things become? Well the pond was shocked and completely stunned to see the lizard Oz editorialist reprint a list of demands from a greenie woman ... outrageously proposing things that might be done, as opposed to doing manly things on the economy ...
Oh dear ... time for David Rowe to sort things out, with more sorting to be found here ...
And so to the bonus of the day, though it's not really a bonus, it's just an endless repetition ... but for all that, the pond always pricks up its ears in Joe Orton fashion when it hears "kancel kultur" get yet another reptile airing ...
Uh huh ... but wouldn't it be helpful then to explain where your funding does come from? Purely as a matter of transparency? Just to stop the malicious rumours, who does stump up for your endless climate science denialism?
Surely the humble stipend offered by the loyal lizard Oz isn't enough to keep the cogs in your grand institute running? It's true there have been hints in the past - $640,000 for peddling the old line that nothing much needs to be done, reprocessed herein yet again from that 2016 outing; or talk of you hauling in a cool $775,000 in one year to bleat about consensus, together with speculation about assorted American donors; or talk of a billionaire vulture capitalist chipping in ...
But the pond understands the immortal line, grifters gotta grift, and in the end nobody much cares anymore, because the bleating is so familiar and repetitive ... especially when you urge more climate debate, when anyone except an amoral tosser might be urging more actual climate science, and actual climate-orientated action ... enough words from Bjorn-again types, the oscillating fan might cry, it's time for action ...
Indeed, indeed, we should give all the trillions to Bjorn again, in a transparent and consensually consensus way ...
But at least this latest offering, absolutely free of new ideas, but blessed with a rich vein of self-pity, allowed the pond to wrap up with an infallible Pope that somehow managed to bring together climate and the issue of the day ...
