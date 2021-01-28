In which the pond abandons the reptiles, leaving them to play with themselves ...

Just look at the dross and the rubbish served up in the lizard Oz today ...
No savvy Savva? ABC hours cranked up to eleven?
Just simplistic Simon stirring the pot? Oh it's a familiar reptile game, but as Albo does his best to evoke memories of Bomber Beazley, a really boring one ... and there's Tanya, apparently unaware her message is hidden behind a paywall and to access it, a tariff must be paid to the chairman? Should the pond help out or fall into a deep ennui? And then there was the debt burden and the lizard Oz editorialist carrying on like a long-suffering Killer Creighton? And that's it?
Is it any wonder that the pond decided that it would go out and about on other early morning business and run a little late?
Elsewhere in other rags, there was a buzz about a recent announcement ...
That story was also in The Graudian here.
Poor old beefy Angus flapped around like a cawing crow in the back paddock, but even worse, that dreaded figure of supreme wetness was given a run ...
Now it's not the pond's business to attend to actual science or scientists, or those picking up the findings of scientists, but rather to look at an alternative universe through the eyes of the reptiles ... but it was tough going to find an angle, or a decent bout of eccentricity this day.
Even the tree killer edition looked decidedly lean ...
Yes, there was also a dib-dob piece on the war on China, but the pond is a bit over war, so all that left was the war on big tech ...
Of course in an alternative universe the next year should be shaping up as crucial as to why News Corp and Fox News should be allowed to exist, and what we want to do about it, but in lieu of all that the pond thought it would just abandon the field for the day, with that familiar instruction teachers used to write home: "not really focused on appropriate levels of loonacy, and could do better."
Really this was the day for the reptiles to strike back, and celebrate coal and the Nationals and a government-owned coal-fired power station, and instead they whimpered and wandered off ... leaving the pond with nothing to scribble about, and instead deciding to end it all with a cartoon. Anyone who arrives expecting something interesting will be better off talking amongst themselves.
Already we're feeling the numbing absence of the Donald, and it shows up in the reptiles, who have definitely lost their mojo, and quite possibly their reason to exist, with some sort of existential crisis sure to follow ...
Nice of Swannie to remember the great hoohah about MickeySoft and Internet Explorer and how that was once considered seriously important enough to break Mickey up for. Oh sigh, the days of long foregone innocence.ReplyDelete
Then we have Barmy Barners and "saying the Nationals will not accept a 2050 net zero emissions target." As one of the commenters put it: "Sounds like the Nationals don't want to get votes anymore". In truth, it must be a negative emissions target - we really, really do have to figure out how to take much more CO2 out of the atmosphere and carbon out of the environment, or humanity will be living - and along with a lot of other lifeforms dying - on a very hot planet for centuries at the very minimum.
But otherwise, a delightfully relaxing little interlude, DP, and thanks for not quoting Hewson at length.