In which the reptiles send in nattering "Ned" to sort things out ...

Sheesh, maybe even boredom won't work. Perhaps a Rowe cartoon?
Nope? Not working? Apply more boredom, with a generous serve of pontificating tedium ...
Still not working?
And now for the coup de grâce ...
Misjudged? Long dark night? Say what? But the lizards of Oz entered the war with China in such good spirits ...
Well "Ned" was a flop, as he frequently is, but here's a certain fix. What say we send in the bouffant one with a lengthy screed pumping up SloMo?
That's it? That's all he wrote? Sheesh, thinks are crook in Tallarook, and maybe a statue outside the Murdochian bunker in Surry Hills might have been a better strategy ... with a rag handy, and a bit of Brasso for a daily polishing ...
That found via Wilcox's Twitter feed here,
Bloody cartoonists, but because the bouffant one was so short - no thongs or shorts, only Napoleonic glory - it left room for an epic Dame Slap rant ...
And now let the rant begin ...
Magna Carta! Let the rant continue ...
Ah yes, your basic human values ...
And so to wrap up the rant, because it must all be the fault of the ABC. It always was, it always is, it always will be ...
Has anyone got a prosthetic leg handy so the pond can drink to fundamental values?
And so to end with another ongoing reptile war, and the infallible Pope ...
Shorts? Thongs? Let the inner dag run wild and free, and think about a holiday ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.