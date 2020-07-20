In which the worldly-wise Caterist kicks off another Monday ...

The pond started the week quietly, secure in the knowledge that it had saved some part of Newtown from a fate worse than death.
A wretched creature, apparently they realised that they'd perpetrated an act of enormous stupidity by actually buying a copy of nattering "Ned's" The March of Patriots, had doubled-down by tossing it into the street library, whereby some unsuspecting soul might pick it up for free, and think they'd scored a bargain. The pond disapproves of any kind of bomb, let alone street bombs of this kind, and naturally confiscated it, to save stray readers from a fate worse than death.
To pick just one random example, there's a chapter on East Timor which is full of hagiographic claptrap about little Johnny as an international statesman, and Lord Downer as a liberator. Now we have a Star Chamber trial conducted in utmost secrecy, so that the stench of spying on the East Timorese in order to screw them can be kept out of sight, and so out of mind …
But stay, the pond's mission this day isn't the follies of "Ned", little Johnny, Lord Downer and the like, and their perfidious ways.
The Caterist is on hand to kick off the reptiles on a Monday - apparently the Major is taking a quiet day off in his cage, pecking at sunflower seeds. He might turn up later, long after the pond has gone on to useful things, and if he doesn't, would anyone care if a tree fell in the forest?
But what what a typically Caterist question to get things going. Are young graduates ready for rigours of life?
Oh yes, indeedy, indeedy do.
Have young graduates sufficiently studied the movement of flood waters in quarries? Have they examined climate science and determined it a hoax? Have they made love to dinkum clean Oz coal with its thrusting manly ways or do they remain callow virgins?
Can young graduates bring on a decent defamation action, one they're certain to lose, but the size of the judgement certain to produce respect amongst peers? Can young graduates work out how to fill out an application form so that their institute might receive a cash in the paw grant from the federal government, year in, year out?
Difficult, tricky questions, requiring expert Caterist experience to be able to answer them ...
Phew, what a relief that the Caterist and the Menzies Research Centre know how to keep the wolf from the door by sticking out the paw and getting a generous federal government subsidy.
The thought of the Caterist going rabbit-trapping fills the pond with horror. Would he know how to avoid getting human scent on the paper, the sort of stench that warns rabbits and readers of the lizard Oz that nonsense is out and about?
And if not a celebrity handyman, how about a juggler doing gee whizz things …
As usual, once on a reptile roll, the Caterist can't help going on, gloating at unseemly length, peddling the bullshit line that he's some sort of tough guy, a wise guy in the ways of the world, as if filling out a government grant form was an exceptional skill, as opposed to being an exceptional suck...
How astonishingly predictable, Frank Furedi and a jab at Greta, and a blather about struggling to bestow the values of previous generations on the young … when so far as the pond can see, the value best exemplified by the Caterist is a capacity for ignorance, stupidity, and malice, resulting in a defamation settlement which might make some mouths water …
But let us celebrate the trade-offs required in democracy …
And let us celebrate that a half-arsed graduate in sociology might somehow ship himself abroad, in the way that the convicts of old came from the mother country, transform himself into a pundit down under, dress himself up in style as befits a bludger on the government, and lo, become an expert defamer, a man worldly wise in court and conflict and litigation ...
One fears that unlike removing a dangerous random book from a street library, it might not be possible to isolate the Caterist in a safe space, and some deluded young 'un might stumble across this nonsense and take it for seemly advice …
Meanwhile, the pond has only a word of praise for the excellent efforts of simplistic Simon and others this day in the reptile world …
How to respond? Well not by actually reading simplistic Simon's drivel, which turns up daily and can be safely ignored …
Why not instead celebrate an infallible Pope, which turned up late last week, but is never too late to be honoured by the pond ...
As for comrade Bill's imminent return, besides celebrating the reptile capacity for mischief-making - to infinity and beyond - it brought to mind the days when the onion muncher dreamed of a return to glory … and the infallible Pope celebrated …
And so to an astonishing discovery by the lizards of Oz …
Ah, a new weapon … indeed, indeed …
How does that old song go … get out your old white mask, your tap shoes and tails, don't throw the past away, everything old is new again … and there's a brand new weapon in town at the Surry Hills 'leet HQ ...
Really, reptiles? You'd sell out the Donald and his minions with that sort of fatuous flip nonsense? Stand proud, stand by your kissing cousins in the States …
And so to a final word on the dismissal.
The pond had resolved never to speak of it again, not after its Polonial whimsy had been misconstrued as some sort of love of the blowhard bully from Victoria …
On the other hand, the incompetent Kennett does produce interesting correspondence, so perhaps it wasn't in vain, and perhaps the pond should have another go, thanks to the able George …
Again with that pic? Why can't the reptiles ever show the G-G at the gee gees?
And so to the deeds and works of the drunk …
Yes, yes, but as a kindly correspondent agreed, how did the fix get installed in the first place? By what reserve powers did the British monarchy reserve things?
...the letters that Kerr sent to the queen, through her private secretary, about the crisis and any replies, have not been released because they have been treated as “private” correspondence owned by Kerr, and subject to the conditions he placed on them.
The conditions were that they be opened 60 years after Kerr ceased to be governor-general, after “consultation” with the monarch’s private secretary and the official secretary to the governor-general. This was later unilaterally changed, on the queen’s instructions, to 50 years, but with the “approval” (rather than consultation) of the representatives of the monarch and the governor-general. It remains unclear what power the queen had to change and control conditions on access, if the documents belonged to Kerr, as it is claimed, and not the queen.
This change in the deposit conditions is critical, because we now know that the Palace is refusing access to correspondence with any of the queen’s former governors-general, even when the 50 years is up, for a period until at least five years after the death of the queen, and then only if the new monarch agrees.
This means it may never be released, or may be redacted or released only in part.
More at The Conversation here, and thankfully the High Court dismissed all this claptrap, but right there is a scandal of the first water … unilaterally canned on the Queen's instructions, and with malodorous instructions to the colonials to mind their place, and ignore the G-G communing with the Queen …because they all knew it would show that the drunk had been communing with the palace, and that the palace had looked the other way while they drove old Gough down … oh yes, sing a long, they day they drove old Gough down … (now don't get started on political correctness and what the original song was on about).
Meanwhile, George is still arguing about the reserve powers, apparently unaware that the monarch had unilateral powers when it came to the correspondence of a G-G, allegedly able to be appointed and dismissed on advice by the government of the day ...
Oh fucketty fuck, do we really need to change the Constitution to make it clear?
Wouldn't it just be simpler to tell the Royals and the G-G to piss off?
How about we become a republic, and just tell Chuck the weird, Andrew the creepy, the refugees in North America, and all the other Brexiting Poms to just sod off and live their lives with Boris at the helm?
Apparently not in the pond's lifetime, but at least the pond can enjoy the works and deeds of emperors in other places, with garments provided by Rowe, and with more Rowe dressings to be found here...
