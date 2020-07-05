In which the pond fancied getting out the Monaro to drive to Eden with Polonius, the bouffant one and Dame Slap ...

Some weeks the pond fears for Polonius's sanity; some weeks it fears for its own, because who knows what being continuously irradiated by Polonial conspiracy theories might do to the pond's immune system?
Of course the ABC might have junked the news bulletin for the stated reasons … that it's lost 20% of its audience over the last 4 years, and more listeners are listening on demand on the ABC Listen app (here), but the pond suspects that Polonius is mainly missing the fanfare, which is really a bastard version of the original one (blame Martin Armiger, and others, history here). Maybe Polonius should just play over and over again the original Majestic Fanfare, as available at the NFSA here …
The pond's father thought that there was a conspiracy when Russ Tyson was forced to give up ABC breakfast, while the pond thought the real conspiracy was to make sure that How Much is that Doggie in the Window? would still be playing on ABC radio in 2020 …
Personally, it's been some time since the pond listened to 2BL (or 2FC or 2SM). Say what? They changed the call sign? It must be a conspiracy to embarrass the Liberal party.
Never mind, times move on, and luckily, Polonius found something to distract himself from his bizarre anal retentive obsession with the ABC, though his new toy flung the pond into confusion …
There was Polonius playing it down and indulging in his usual history lesson, and there was the bouffant one puffing it up like a pneumatic bellwether tyre.
The trouble with this sort of column as prophecy is that it takes only a single sleep to make it seem like yesterday's sodden, oily, greasy, rats-with-wings-pecked fish and chip wrapping …
Was Polonius wise to downplay everything, and indulge in a history lesson? Or was the bouffant one on the bellwether money?
The pond doesn't much mind, it's just such a relief not to have Polonius explain how the canning of the ABC news bulletin led directly either to the downfall or the triumph of Scottie from marketing in Eden-Monaro ...
Oh sheesh, the pond should have known. If it's not the ABC bee in the Polonial bonnet, then it surely must be anti-Catholic sectarianism, you know the sort of sectarianism that persecuted the Catholic church for a few minor crimes against children when, as everyone knows, the ABC was rampant in its support for pedophiles in the 1970s, and everybody except Polonius has looked the other way ever since! And there's never one one conservative on the ABC forever, so there ...
The pond isn't sure that The Argus is the best or only starting point to take a look at Mahon's speech or circumstances - Trove is full of references here - lordy, lordy, did those cardigan-wearing librarians make that new look a pain to use - and the Irish Catholic tykes took it hard, in a way sure to agitate British imperialists …
Damn right too, but dammit, the pond got distracted from Polonius downplaying the outcome ...
And so with the result less significant than it may appear, the pond perforce turned to the bouffant one for his futuristic analysis ...
Polonius's brave words were still ringing in the pond's tinnitis-riddled ears:
The problem is that no one has any idea what the political and economic situation will look like at the next election scheduled for mid-2022 … (blame the states, those bloody states, and those bloody premiers) …Viewed in this light, the Eden-Monaro by-election is likely to be less important than currently appears to be the case. In which case, like Kalgoorlie a century ago, the result could be less significant than it may appear after the votes are counted.
Who could dispute that cogent analysis? Roll the bouffant one tape ...
Say what? Australia has an Independence Day? Or was the bouffant one just jonesing for a cartoon?
But the pond is trying to go cartoon free, and must press on with a cogent explanation of why Polonius and his analysis is just the work of a doddering old futtock, and the bouffant one was on the money ...
Phew, that amount of undiluted hagiography shows that the bouffant one is made of the right stuff, and might easily do time as a sewerage treatment plant, turning reptile crap into a celebration of SloMo life ...
Indeed, indeed, it's all for the good and in the best of all possible worlds, and the bushfires were just a minor blip, and the footy's back, so everything's tremendous, except for those bloody premiers mucking things about, and climate science just a distant reptile nightmare from the woke crowd …
How did that get in here? We're talking about a coal-led recovery, and a glorious future with a dear, much loved leader ...
Oh dear, what a hangover and a headache early the next day …
Why only yesterday there had been a noisy stomping around the reptile chambers …
An hour ago, or an eternity? And the bouffant one perforce quickly had to produce a slight change of tune …
Too close to call? But that wretch at 2BL had called it …
So Shanners had to to a hasty retro refit …
Wise to keep it short really, and admit that Polonius harking back to 1920 was a better ploy than having to scribble a late Independence Day note "no matter what the result" ...
Keen eyes will have noted that the reptiles had a Lomborg bout of denialism on standby just in case, because "no matter what the science" will never go out of reptile fashion … and they kept on flogging that book, though the pond refuses to take the bait …
What, no mention of religion?
And so, as a meditative Sunday bonus, to Dame Slap, hat first juxtaposed next to the nervous nelly reptiles worrying about the result ...
What, no mention of religion?
Sheesh, if only Shanners had read his own rag, but at least Dame Slap hasn't forgotten her IPA-inspired ABC-bashing duties.
Later in the day, she was marked down and displaced a little by the croc man and by white supremacy …
Good old Caroline, released from Strewth! so she could concentrate on a little white supremacy, but what's this talk of Hogan living in a climate of cancel culture? Is that a reference to being cancelled by a couple of wives and anyone who paid hard cash to see Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles or Almost an Angel?
And what's this talk of a renewable energy invention? Who said the planet was in peril? Isn't that a vast theologically inspired exaggeration by religious fanatics, what with their talk of the rapture?
Even worse, does means that the croc man is virtue signalling that he's politically correct?
Dammit, they can take virtue signalling out of the story and try to bring in talk of the cancel culture, but the pond stays true to the old ways. As for that virtue signalling, politically correct invention, spoiler alert …
Uh huh, second thoughts, cancel that, cancel the rambling croc man.
The planet's fucked, and all we have left is dinkum clean Oz coal, Lomborg and that weirdo convert shelling out his conversion for sweet cash in the paw … if only the pond hadn't paid to see the croc man in LA, it might have had the money to buy the denialist book.
After all that, the pond had learned its lesson, and knew there was only one bonus needed for a meditative Sunday.
There must be a quotient of at least one reptile a day bashing the ABC. Polonius might have done his duty on a Friday, but went back to 1920 on a Saturday. He could have explained that it was still all the ABC's fault, in a futuristic way (they ruined 1932 and every year since then), but he didn't, he failed, leaving the heavy lifting to Dame Slap.
And so the noble Dame dashed down from her school above the faraway tree to deliver a hectoring lecture about the ABC's very infinite* number of failings … (*ABC licensed) ...
There must be a quotient of at least one reptile a day bashing the ABC. Polonius might have done his duty on a Friday, but went back to 1920 on a Saturday. He could have explained that it was still all the ABC's fault, in a futuristic way (they ruined 1932 and every year since then), but he didn't, he failed, leaving the heavy lifting to Dame Slap.
Occasionally the pond wonders if all this harping about the ABC's many sins and thought crimes might actually help turn punters on to the ABC, just to see why the reptiles routinely drive themselves into paroxysms of fear and loathing … but begone heresy, come on down IPA propagandist ...
Indeed, indeed, and when Chairman Rupert spends his money, he makes damn sure he gets what he expected. The IPA in drag, no struggle at all. Well, not even in drag really …
It's usually around this time in the bashing that the pond's bloodlust begins to dissipate, and the pond begins to nod off, what with the sorry tale of Speersie being ruined by the ABC, a familiar enough story of a reptile led astray, and suddenly talking about Eden-Monaro election coverage on their 2BL, or whatever they call that goggle box thingie…
But back to the ranting Dame … (why doesn't she rant these days about the wonders of the Donald, and explain how climate science led to world government by the UN last Xmas?)
Actually, Colbert back in 2015 had some 19 or 20 people just working on his team as the writing staff …not to mention all the other people involved in its production. If you're trying to cover the media, you need a big staff, people to track clips and do research and fact-checking, and chances are, even then you'll stuff up on occasions (the famously over-staffed and fastidious New Yorker still manages a cock-up every now and then).
It's a measure of how clueless Fletcher is, and how undemanding Dame Slap is, as she works on the notion that you can throw something together with a bit of stocking, some barbed wire and a piece of four be two, and she'll be right.
She'll also likely be shit, of the kind you routinely see on Sky News which looks like it's produced in the Chairman's basement (or at least the little that the pond has seen of Sky News, since life is short, and a reptile fetish must have its limits).
What's really at work here is professional jealousy and resentment, a sense of missing out and a disgust at the rats in the ranks who jumped ship for a different life outside the Murdochian bubble …and so come the incessant, relentless, non-stop, never-ending, bitter cries for the ongoing persecution of the ABC ...
The pond actually looks and listens to very little on the ABC, but is pleased it's there, and is especially pleased that Media Watch is still there to piss off politicians and Dame Slap … it'd be worth a 100 million a year just for that pleasure …
Meanwhile, there's one last gobbet of outrage to go, and could it be any more piquant, with Dame Slap actually putting the words in the mouth of her ministerial sock puppet?
Wish fulfilment, in the way that the Donald sits down to watch the telly and then spouts out Fox talking points? Or will Fletch be reading and thinking, gosh darn it, if only I had that very unique* Dame Slap (*ABC licensed) way of looking at things, if only I'd spouted all the wise things she put in my mouth (coulda, woulda, shoulda Fletch)...
But will anyone expose the tedium of reading reptile rage about the ABC on a daily basis?
Luckily the results are now in. All that time wasted reading prattling Polonius and the bouffant one done and dusted, and 2020 just 1920 in drag, and the ABC to blame for everything, and only dear sweet dinkum clean Oz coal can save us from the croc man's perpetual motion invention.
But at least we can still enjoy the immortal Rowe for his evocation of the Eden of Monaro … with more immortal Rowe here ...
Ah, he's at it again, quoting Titian's The Fall of Man, when it's clear enough we're dealing with the fall of the bouffant one … or maybe, if the reptiles get really, really lucky, the ABC calling it wrong ...
