In which the pond almost gives up on the reptiles altogether ...

Today was the day when the pond realised the reptiles needed a break, or the pond needed to rest, or something had to give, because the sheer tedium on offer suggested that the virus had finally broken the commentary section of the lizard Oz …
Pandemic pain on pause? Only in the delusional world of the reptiles ...
Almost in desperation the pond thought for a nanosecond of turning literary critic …
Genocide is the reason some people didn't think much of Robert Hughes after his car crash? How about driving on the wrong side of the road, and bringing on a bigly prang? That'd be enough for the pond …
So that venture into criticism didn't last long, especially as the pond isn't a fan of Carey's writing anyway, though his elaborately defensive theory, dragging in genocide, helped explain why … more useless frills, conceits and elaborations than Victorian or Gothic architecture …
But oh how the pickings were slim, and that explains why the oscillating fan came to be - so far as the pond can recall - for the first time ever at the top of the page …
Right from the get go, the fan was in blame game mode, no doubt to our Gracie's despair, should she ever stumble on the piece …
Pond rule one: as soon as a reptile starts scribbling that ideology and ideological fervour should stay out of the picture, the sooner that ideology and ideological fervour, and a good bashing of comrade Dan will enter the picture...
It's pretty thin stuff, and the surest sign that even the reptiles knew it lacked weight, and might blow off in the slightest breeze of a kind only an oscillating fan can produce, was the way photos had been dragged in to make the story bulk up a little ...
Yes, there you go - more photos to bulk it up, and then a demonstration of how to keep talk of ideology out of the discussion: "those failures are ideological."
The pond has always thought of the fan as a fatuous fop of the most foolish kind - his status as an academic is evidence of the decline and fall of tertiary institutions in Australia.
As for the fan's device of asking rhetorical questions, it's at the very top of the pond's hate list.
Will the foolish, fatuous fop provide answers? Will the vacillating, oscillating fop take a stand? Will the wagon hurtle over a cliff and the dynamite go off, and will we only learn what happens in next week's cliffhanger Saturday matinee serial episode? Does anyone care? If the pond doesn't give a flying fuck, should anyone else?
What a load of speculative, loaded, ideology-laden hot air …
How the pond yearned for an infallible Pope which might bring a decent bit of ideology into the discussion ... …
Ah, a movie reference.
Well there's a relief, and just as well, because it's on to the next onerous chore … and this one is worse than a week in Dante's Inferno ...
Ye ancient cats and hounds, the stench from "Ned's" hagiographical tome "The March of Patriots" has pervaded the house, and no amount of perfume can quell it, and now the pond must endure more of the same? Beware street libraries, and cast-offs in general … there's no such thing as a free lunch or a free book, at least not if it's "Ned". There's always a price to pay ...
Sorry, he pond quite nodded off after the first par, and was only brought back to life by spotting a Rowe, with more Rowe-spotting to be done here …
Ah that's better, doesn't a single Rowe picture say more than a squillion "Ned" words, but still he blathers on, offering significance, unmistakeable messages, and irrelevant laments, because "Ned" loves his abject pandering and hypocrisy ...
It's not often the pond says this, but at least the Donald deciding to wear a mask as the act of a patriot is wonderfully entertaining, and the contortions of freedom lovers and Trumpians to follow the latest flip at least provides a distraction from the horrors … much better than the usual US policymaker response …
Well there Donald's back to doing comedy briefings, that should fix things, and it's just as well, because there's nothing to see here, except for "Ned" doing a tremendous suck, and what can the pond do, in an oscillating fan rhetorical way, but apologise for having to run with this load of portentous twaddle?
Thank the long absent lord that's over. When will the tedious old fart recognise that time is up, and the game is over? When will someone tap him on his shoulder and send him on his way with a gold watch and a plaque for the world's most tedious, solemn, hagiographical scribbling?
Why has the pond turned into rhetorical question mode? Is the baleful influence of the oscillating fan impossible to shake?
And so to an even more wretched duty …
Sure the reptiles have honoured Dame Slap with a cult meisterwerk by the cult master… but the pond could write this IPA drivel in its sleep.
Union super schemes two legged bad, take out your money and hide it under the bed, and then see what happens when you try to get a pension in old age … a shock a number of sheltered Australians are soon going to encounter, when they come up hard against the mind-numbing realities of the federal government's caring job-seeker programs, as administered by clueless bureaucrats grateful they have a job torturing powerless people, and sending them off to the private sector to be screwed by the likes of former Chairman Rudd's partner …
Before beginning this particular Slappian IPA Gina's mob litany, the pond paused again to wonder why Dame Slap never scribbles these days about the Donald and the United States and all that's going on there … say Portland, for starters …
No, not that one, though how the pond misses Portlandia. It wasn't a great show, but it always reminded the pond of good days in Adelaide … and sometimes Melbourne and the baths and the markets ...
No, this one, this Portland ...
Great snaps, and that one with the flag truly eerie, but these days Dame Slap has given up donning the MAGA hat and settled down to IPA duties ...
Is there a richness to Dame Slap calling out crony capitalism? Is there an irony in unions doing super better than the private sector? Is there no end to the pissed-off resentment of Gina's mob? Why the fuck did the oscillating fan introduce the pond to rhetorical questions?
How on earth could the pond do a segue to another Rowe cartoon? Why bother with a segue, why not just do it?
But now it's back to more union bashing and seething resentment by Gina's mob ...
And what will happen when people without super turn, in their dotage, to the public system to give them a pension?
Well even the rhetorical oscillating fan probably doesn't know what it's like to apply for a pension - the pond was once warned by a solemn bureaucrat to begin planning the paperwork six months before there might need to be any cash in the paw … but here, have another cartoon to remind you of H. G. Wells, and socialism, and at least for a time the Fabian Society … and class and all the rest of that Wellsian rag…
Yes, the pond is bored out of its brain, but please do at least pause to note the conflation of the public and private super offerings … typical of the work of Gina's mob …
Pond rule 2: don't ever grow old in Dame Slap's Gina's mob world. Stay young enough to bring in some money …and if you can't do that, have you ever thought about just going away and quietly dying in poverty?
Of course it's even worse in Dame Slap's MAGA-cap wearing United States …the pond recently spent time with an old New Yorker story about poverty and dollar stores, and luckily you can find it outside the paywall at ProPublica here …
If Gina's mob had their way, we'd end up in the same place in due course …and all the pond can say is beware the girl on the swing, though it seems that the immortal Rowe had the same idea …
Ah, at least there's a chance to do a reference, and remind readers of Dame Slap's conspicuous ongoing refusal to celebrate her donning of the MAGA cap … look how she soars through the air in her frivolous way, promising a future without super, and then, so the logic followed, as those bludgers refused to save, a future with gruel for a pension … and a dollar store nearby ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.