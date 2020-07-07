In which only the WSJ and Dame Slap provide some cold reptile comfort ...

The pond woke up this day to the dismal scene of the reptiles in mid-winter, and experienced a fit of ennui and existential boredom.
Was this all there was? Dame Groan blathering on about spending, and Killer Creighton turning his sights on super and the oscillating fan targeting Labor, apparently because the government has a splendid record when it comes to women in parliament (go on, do the 2019 numbers here).
On the upside, the cult master returned with a spiffing effort ...
On the downside, the notion of entering into an arms race with Xi is risible, and his takeover of Hong Kong has passed barely noticed, with the Donald doing absolutely nothing, zero, nada, zilch, and others of the Boris kind offering some ineffectual huffing and puffing …
That made the cult master's effort even more heroically stupid than usual - SloMo shoving it to Xi - but then, isn't that what is so precious about the cult master? Isn't that what makes him great, and a cut above the usual reptile illustrator?
Speaking of the Donald, there was at least one reptile attempt at comedy. Thank the long absent lord that the flailing, failing local reptile business model means there are imports from other parts of the Chairman's empire, and they don't get much better than this …
Traditional American principles? Surely that means allowing the Ruskis to put a price on a US soldier's head (better still, a back), and then doing absolutely nothing about it, and better still, calling it a hoax?
Yes, the pond's already run that one, and there's a tidy assembly of Donald Ruski cartoons here, but still, what a chance to run a few Donald toons and lighten the spirit …
Already the pond could feel the gloom lifting, the sun beginning to rise on rampant delusion and American exceptionalism ...
Darn tootin', the Confederacy and all its values still live, and what was wrong with a little slavery? Secure job, and sexual benefits for all … and dammit, the cancel culture trying to remove precious memories of heroic traitors and treasonous acts by folks wanting to end the union, and Gone with the Wind, and where would it all end? Who are these wretched sheep blindly on the wrong side of history and the Donald and the WSJ and the chairman?
How deeply in debt the pond is to the WSJ for lifting the pond's fog of ennui...
Yep, the United States is comprehensively fucked, but wait, it just got even better, even richer, even more surreal and absurd …
What chance have local players against the American experiment in surreal comedy?
Oh sure, Strewth! did its best by bringing back good old Cory, but they had to spoil it by running the famous snap of Cory, much loved by the pond, up against some useless bit of promotional work by the poodle …
The pond surfed waves of nostalgia …
Manly men doing manly things. Where had it all gone wrong?
Sadly, the pond knew that there had to be a limit to nostalgia, there was still work to be done, and reptiles to be studied, and the cryptic, hidden meanings teased out, and at least Dame Slap was still on the job …
Now right from the get go, the pond knew it had a problem, but it wasn't the usual one. What was wrong with spaghetti westerns? They promised entertainment, and they sometimes delivered, and they even gave Clint a new profile, and what's wrong with Sergio Leone? And all this as news lands of the death of musical genius Ennio Morricone? Is there nothing sacred, nothing of value in the reptile world?
Just as problematic, what's wrong with Udon noodle westerns?
Was Dame Slap aware that a western had been shot just outside Tamworth, around the hamlet of Nundle?
The pond's parents had even attended the premiere …
As for the rest, the pond knew it was going to be bored to tears by Dame Slap rabbiting on about some AMP business, as if anyone still gave a toss about that bunch of tossers ...
There are alternatives to reading Dame Slap, as a google will show …
All the pond remembers about AMP is that its parents put in a shilling a week for years when they could least afford it, and the pond eventually ended up with twenty quid, which by the time it came due was worth three fifths of fuck all …
But that's how the leeches worked back in the day, and they still know how to suck blood, and surely the IPA doctors will always recommend a cure by applying leeches ...
Say what? Is Dame Slap now acknowledging that Roger was a naughty boy, and noble Dyson might have to be thrown under the bus, despite the valiant work of the meretricious Merritt?
Back in the day, Dame Slap would have been with the malign Merritt, launching a vigorous defence of Dyson, and so it seems that dreadful movement has brought her to a low point, joining in a squabble at AMP, but leaving the bigger fish to fry …
What next? Will she be recommending a viewing of Bombshell as being better than a spaghetti western? (It wasn't).
Never mind, there's one word that the pond always looks forward to when it comes to a Dame Slap rant …"finally", and "finally" thar she blows, and the pond can end its sense of tedium and ennui, and look forward to the day ...
Of course it would be absolutely wrong and incorrect of the pond to note that it's frequently observed that photos of Dame Slap are terrifying … because of course her terrifying photos have absolutely nothing to do with her terrifying opinions, which are generally terrifying all on their own, whether talking of climate science with "Lord" Monckton - something of an irrelevant Cory these days - or donning a MAGA cap to welcome the arrival of the MAGA man …
Usually that would be a cue for a final orgy of MAGA "grab 'em by the pussy" man cartoons …
… but this day the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe have other things on their minds, and attention should be paid, with more Rowe always to be found here …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.