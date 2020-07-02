If comparisons had to be made, then surely the obvious one was with Benito Mussolini, who was himself something of a bones spur and chicken hawk man …and who had to keep getting bailed out by Adolf.
Really, when it comes to the crunch, SloMo and dinkum Aussies are just the right sort to bail out the Donald, just like Adolf kept on doing with Benito ...
Say what? The pond misheard, and missed the point entirely?
Then there's only one solution, call out our most battle-hardened warrior, the man who fought them on the beaches in Camperdown and had his campus feats celebrated in Honi Soit, the man who would have joined the army to fight the Commie swine only to have the siren song of becoming a reptile see him diverge to scribble away …
Hmm, before proceeding, did anyone suggest that perhaps the best way to imitate the 1930s would be for Scottie from marketing to superintend the supply of coal and iron ore to China?
Like Ming the Merciless sending that infamous scrap iron to Japan just before the war? At least then he could carry a good nickname to the grave, like Iron ore pig iron Scottie or Coal-faced SloMo …
Sorry, the pond's just dilly-dallying, we must plunge into war …
The circumstances we confront? Hush, please, no one mention the Murdochians or the Donald or Vlad the impaler …
Back to the battlefield, and the foundation of our security ...
The US is confused? Surely not …
Back to inept comparisons, and shoehorning history into fear-mongering of an apocalyptic kind, because, you know, there's a by-election just around the corner, and it's going to be close ...
Trust luck when you can trust the Donald?
But as usual the infallible Pope had a way of summarising the SloMo ploy …
And that reminded the pond that late yesterday the reptiles were still flogging that book ...
A new religion? Talk of alarmists? Well it's a desperate way to sell a book, but damned if a fervent atheist is going to bother with that sort of talk, the sort of childish crap that's emanated from reptile climate denialists for aeons … and now deployed just to keep on selling books …
What else? Well, as we've started to speak of science, albeit in the usual reptile theological way, one of the craven Cravens was out and about, and scoring the illustration of the day ...
Criticism of Andrews has been muted, and wisely so, because just like climate science, the virus doesn't much care for politics or religion, it just goes on doing what it does, and fools who think otherwise might end up sounding like that clown, Governor DeSantis, who recently featured in a viral video ...
That was in the NY Post of all places - warning, it's a Murdoch rag and you might catch a climate denialist virus, or a religion, so please excuse the pond as it must get back to the battlefield with another reptile favourite ...
Actually we're sliding towards a by-election, so the verbiage must flow, but if it's war, perhaps a pre-emptive strike on Samoa or Fiji or Vanuatu? The Donald, brave warrior that he is, will surely have our backs …
Sheesh, another great pond idea shot down in flames, but luckily we haven't had to worry about anything since the Battle of Midway, which was a much more significant battle than the Battle of the Coral Sea … unless of course it was millions of Commie Chinese swine pouring down south to join forces with the wretched Commie Vietnamese, and send dominoes tumbling down everywhere, and next thing you know it, we'd be eating sushi with chopsticks and waving in the air a little red book written by the Dirty Digger …and the only way to limit the conflict was to bomb Cambodia, and didn't that work out well?
Oh well, it's true that the pond has a Molesworth sense of history, do go on ...
Stupidly, the pond went away and read up on the Japanese Army's Pacific war plans and copped a load of wiki-itis:
Former Australian War Memorial principal historian Dr Peter Stanley states the Japanese "army dismissed the idea as 'gibberish', knowing that troops sent further south would weaken Japan in China and in Manchuria against a Soviet threat. Not only did the Japanese army condemn the plan, but the navy general staff also deprecated it, unable to spare the million tonnes of shipping the invasion would have consumed."[2]
In Australia, the government, the military and the people were deeply alarmed after the fall of Singapore in February 1942 about the possibility of a Japanese invasion. Although Japan never actually planned to invade Australia, widespread fear led to an expansion of Australia's military and war economy, as well as closer links with the United States.
Yep, it must be by-election time.
How about a couple of reassuring cartoons celebrating our closer links?
And so, only because it's a matter of Thursday habit, to the savvy Savva, and those local issues, and the reptiles in a dire state of panic and alarm, such that the Savva was elevated to the top of the page, to counteract the dreadful, baleful Barilaro ...
Actually the way that the reptiles were carrying on, it looked like them and SloMo had the most to fear from an Eden-Monario fail, as a lot of pundits seemed to think that, what with the scare mongering and the comparisons to Adolf's times and the virus and comrade Dan's misfortunes, the seat should be low-hanging fruit easily plucked from Labor's grasp, as was done the last time a seat was up for grabs during a pandemic ...
… but what would the pond know, which is why it always calls on the reptiles for help ...
Ah, the pond gets it. The reptiles constructed an entirely artificial headline and stuck it on the top of the savvy Savva's piece, entirely misrepresenting the warp and weave of its contents. A standard reptile manoeuvre …
Please go on, savvy Savva, seize the apocalyptic moment and explain why it will be an epic fail, with seismic, shattering implications for anyone caught nearby ...
With the greatest respect, it has always been thus, with reptiles using their golden egg-beaters to batter up by-election results as being crucial … when right at the moment, there's a pandemic doing the rounds, and people tend to be more worried about jobs and death and the whole damn thing, and likely enough the way that, come September, SloMo will use a by-election victory to punish people for being unable to get a job ...
Luckily the pond fears nothing, not the virus, not the Chinese, not the war footing, not Adolf, because we have the Donald, and as the immortal Rowe has noted, he's a fearsome golfer, adept at mulligans and other tricks … (and more golfing with Rowe here).
in AFR today, article from Dr. Adrian Blundell-Wignall, who is often cited in the economics trade for work published when he was with OECD, amongst others.
‘Let’s start with the obvious: what lies in the ground and in the oceans around Australia is the birthright of every Australian.’
- which was his prelude to discussing why those Australians have seen so much less birthright than, say, the Norwegians, or even the Qataris (who ‘Wikipedia’ credits with the highest per-capita income in the world - from gas royalties)
This attracted the usual scorn from the self-styled ‘Libertarians’ on ‘Catallaxy, including comment (which I have not corrected) from
Judith Sloan
#3501210, posted on July 2, 2020 at 6:41 am
Just an opionated rant. I don’t take any notice of him anymore.
Chadwick