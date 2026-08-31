In which the reptiles keep helping out Pauline, the Australian Daily Zionist News goes about its business, and the Caterist is the new Aboriginal voice ...

The pond was startled to see not one note from a correspondent yesterday, and struggled with the intermittent archive today, but hey nonny no, when the going gets tough for herpetology students, the tough get going.
The pond did wonder if the elephant in the room of the Nepal valley tragedy would make an appearance in the lizard Oz's Monday regulars.
That elephant did make an appearance in The Graudian, making some basic points in Sunil Acharya's Nepal-Tibet flood: this is the cost of not acting in the face of the climate crisis
The first task must be to stop making the crisis worse. The countries that benefited most from decades of fossil fuel-driven growth have a particular responsibility to cut emissions rapidly. They also have far greater resources to do so.
But the reptiles are as devoted to climate science denialism as One Nation is ...and so the reptile coverage transferred all hope to an impotent god, ‘Only God can save us, maybe no one can’: Nepal’s death toll rises as hopes fade. (While the links were still working for the pond, who knows if they'll keep on working).
In fine reptile form, Amanda Hodge's coverage made not one mention of a key contribution to the disaster.
Subsidiary coverage in the form of Fears for Townsville woman on ‘lifetime’ trip as search for 42 Australians continues also studiously avoided any hint of any possible causes.
The pond read the rolling allegedly "Live" reptile coverage so others didn't have to embark on a futile search. Nary a mention ...
Instead the more than One Nation curious lizard Oz continued to pump up the volume for Gina's pampered pet, with Geoff leading the way...
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has reclaimed its mantle as Australia’s most popular party, as Anthony Albanese sounds the alarm on ‘dangerous’ right-wing politics.
By Geoff Chambers
The closest Chambers came to noting One Nation's devotion to climate science denialism, coal and gas came via the "coal" in coalition ...
In his usual way, the indefatigable Geoff backed up with a second shot ...
Home truths on a nation divided by house price changes
As Anthony Albanese defends his property tax crackdown, Newspoll reveals the scale of generational division over whether house prices should increase, stay the same or fall.
Wisely Geoff avoided any mention of the reptiles devotion to coal, and instead blamed it all on Labor ...
That's enough to catch the drift ...
Labor’s fiscal furphies have turned into campaign of industrial-scale deception
You don’t get to escape the reality of a productivity and inflation crisis by howling back at the truth-tellers.
By Simon Benston
The pond only noted simplistic Simon as a chance to point out the extreme visual tedium involved in these propaganda exercises ...
That exact lead snap was also recycled from a piece by the canny Cranston ...
A hidden tax buried in Labor’s capital gains rules has exposed $372bn in superannuation assets to higher levies, with one of Australia’s biggest funds demanding an urgent rethink.
By Matthew Cranston
The mediocrity, the lack of imagination, the incessant repetition might work for the hive mind ...
... but not for the pond, though the promotion of Pauline has been a boon to cartoonists of the immortal Rowe kind ...
Meanwhile, The Australian Daily Zionist News went about its business, even as reports of settler violence in the West Bank continued to surge, not to mention a successful Israeli bombing of Gaza which managed to take out a three year old child.
Benji attempted to limit the violence to "a handful of rioters" but the government of Israel is complicit in the ethnic cleansing campaign.
Extreme Zionist Major Mitchell was away from the golf course to do his usual business ...
The federal government’s reaction to Israel’s decision to not prosecute soldiers over an Australian aid worker’s death has exposed a break from decades of Labor foreign policy tradition.
By Chris Mitchell
Columnist
The Major offered crocodile tears and the notion it was all a terrible mistake ...
Another familiar name turned up ...
Writers overreach. I have done it myself and no doubt will again. But there is overreach, and then there is Richard Flanagan.
By Nick Dyrenfurth
Contributor
Nick explained to Flanagan that it was all a Soviet plot.
Enough already.
Flanagan is worth a listen, or if missed, worth a transcript read - Nick with his reductionism and wandering in ancient times to avoid the present not so much ...
The new McCarthyism: Gaza and Australia – Richard Flanagan
It's a long read, but this amused the pond, what with it relating to herpetological studies ... ...
...Australians were, last time I looked, still allowed to say stupid and offensive things if they are within the law. We wouldn’t have the Murdoch press if it were otherwise. Tony Abbott, for example, has said more than his fair share of stupid and offensive things from far loftier platforms than an obscure website, including when as prime minister he said of the Sri Lankan government’s murderous behaviour at the time of the Sri Lankan civil war, ‘‘We accept that sometimes in difficult circumstances, difficult things happen.”...Difficult things like rape, torture and massacring tens of thousands of civilians. Yet last year our ex-prime minister published a history of Australia with Harper Collins. I hear no calls for Tony Abbott’s book to be pulped, and nor would I call for such a thing, nor the gutting of a major publisher.
The pond can only stomach so much lizard Oz Daily Zionist News in one day ...
Rather than promote these reptiles - they're in the intermittent archive for masochists - the pond decided to turn to Haaretz again for a geography lesson on the art of ethnic cleansing ...
What Is E1? The West Bank Area Behind Israel's Most Explosive Settlement Plan
It's touching how there are still some who hope for a Palestinian state, and even imagine one exists, but that bird flew its coop long ago. Instead there's been insidious creep ...
And credit where credit is due, Benji himself has been at the heart of moves to kill off any notion of a Palestinian state:
Flanagan didn't mention apartheid in his talk, but it's there for all to see in the notion of one highway for me, and the low road for thee ...
And after all that, the pond was just left with the flood water whispering Caterist and any hope that he'd devote attention to the causes of the Nepal flood were quickly dashed ...
Instead his outing began with an indecent appropriation of Aboriginal art, an uncredited, offensive and wretched offering ...
The pond was so enraged by the Caterist, and by the notion that with the Voice quenched, the Caterist was the right sort of voice, that it reduced the humbug to screen caps ...
And speaking of lakes ...
Strictly for masochists, and at an hour's length, best viewed on an appropriate device while sitting on the toilet ...
"The pond was startled to see not one note from a correspondent yesterday...".ReplyDelete
But, butt, DP, Sunday is the day of rest ... or at least it was until people started to take on Sunday as their day of shopping and eating out and so on. So even many cafes and restaurants are fully open for business on Sundays and have switched to taking Monday as the day to close and have their weekly day off.
But rest assured we'd all have dived in if we hadn't thought that you'd covered all the noteworthy bits as usual.
And some of us continued exchanges on the Saturday billboard, as if it were Sunday.Delete
Ta, GB, the pond was, of course off at church with the tykes all day and so didn't notice until Monday ...Delete
Nick Dyrenfurth: "We remember slavery in Egypt..."ReplyDelete
Isn't it just wonderful how well people can "remember" things that never actually happened.
Dyrenfurth tells readers ‘The command runs through Jewish civilisation. We remember slavery in Egypt, Jerusalem, persecution, liberation, catastrophe and survival. Jewish tradition is scaffolded by memory.’Delete
And to say otherwise risks being branded. Now, if only the publisher for whom Dyrenfurth writes now, had encouraged the same regard for the memories of indigenous inhabitants of this land - memories told to persons alive now, by some who experienced exploitation little different from slavery. If only others, such as the one we call Dog Botherer, had shown similar reticence over claimed spiritual beliefs of indigenous groups, rather than polish his scorn for ‘secret women’s business’, in a way that, if it had been applied to the claims for particular cultural observances in Jewish or Christian writings, would have seen him eking out a living at some manual occupation now, rather than carry the title of - is it ‘Associate Editor’?
"It's touching how there are still some who hope for a Palestinian state...".ReplyDelete
But is there still some who hope for a Kurdish state ?
Ted's working hard ...Delete
https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/936263/cruz-urges-trump-to-arm-kurds-and-iranian-protesters-to-collapse-the-regime
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - US Senator Ted Cruz called on President Donald Trump to arm Iranian protesters and Kurdish forces as a strategy for collapsing the Islamic Republic from within, appearing on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, August 30, 2026, and declaring unequivocally that the long-term objective should be regime collapse and that the Iranian people rather than American soldiers should be the instrument of achieving it.
"What I've been urging is for President Trump and the Trump administration to arm the protesters, the people of Iran, arm the Kurds and let the protesters remove this regime from power," Cruz told host Kristen Welker. "Not American boots on the ground, but the Iranian people."
Cruz grounded the proposal in what he described as a fundamental unfairness in the current situation. "Frankly, Kristen, it's not fair to expect some Iranian protester standing there with a rock to stand up against soldiers with machine guns," he said. "I believe if we arm the protesters, particularly the Kurds, who had a long history of being effective fighters, let the protesters remove this regime from power, not American boots on the ground."
I could not see Sunday's post all Sunday. I was nearly going to post best wishes DP. And deathly slow load in the morning.ReplyDelete
So here is yesterday...
"Asked what the party’s plan was to foster social cohesion, Newman said: “We’re going to get rid of wokery, right?”
Wokery Pokery by Michael Newman
"A newly announced One Nation candidate has been scolded by Pauline Hanson for speaking Japanese at his official unveiling."
Newman
Managing Director Japan and Republic of Korea
Michael Newman is a seasoned business leader and strategist with extensive experience across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Australia, Japan, and Republic of Korea. As Group Chairman & CEO of Ginga Vale Investments, Michael leads a consultancy
At Macquarie Capital Securities, where he served as Country Head in Tokyo, he oversaw key M&A and investment banking activities. His leadership led to significant transactions, including Macquarie Airports’ 14.9% acquisition of Haneda Airport and Kirin Holdings’ $2.8 billion purchase of National Foods. Recognised for his contributions, Michael won Global Macquarie Awards in 2012 and 2014.
his time at ABN AMRO Bank, where he served as Director of Research in both London and Tokyo.
roles at Nikko Securities in Tokyo and Yamaichi Securities in Australia
HSBC Japan, where he led the Institutional Equity Sales team, driving a 30% increasehttps://barkerhenley.com.au/profile/michael-newman/
The PHONy base will vomit on Mr Big Deal Takeover & Enshitify. I pity his missus being used as racistwashing.
Too juicy. Griffith is the new Cayman.ReplyDelete
Lucky JamLand isn't Mrs Perrottet's jam.
"‘Money for jam’: The forgetful witness, frustrated ICAC lawyer and advice on dogs
Kate McClymont
August 27, 2026
...
"As the day’s grilling continued, Perrottet’s face reddened and her megawatt smile vanished.
“This is rubbish – you are making this up,” snapped Dwyer in the afternoon following Perrottet’s repeated failure to provide any evidence of the work she had done.
“Mrs Perrottet, can I suggest to you, you have been put in an impossible situation because you are being asked to lie under oath to cover for your husband?” Dwyer said, referring to Charles being responsible for the invoices. “I just can’t remember them,” Perrottet replied.
She also looked confused when asked to spell the name of her Griffith-based accountant. “R.O.Y,” she said slowly. She struggled with the surname.
One common factor among ICAC witnesses makes their questionable actions even more stupid
"According to corporate records, Anita Perrottet’s companies list their address as Roy Spagnolo’s office in Yambil Street, Griffith.
"She is not the only person to avail themselves of the Griffith accountant. A week after the ICAC announced it was holding a public hearing, Jeremy Greenwood’s wife, Megan Dempsey, notified the corporate regulator ASIC that her company’s principal place of business was now Spagnolo’s office.
"Her husband’s lobbying company, JPG Advisory, which is featured in the inquiry, has given Spagnolo’s postal address as its contact for ASIC.
"Truth Consulting, a company run by Greenwood’s mother, Verity, also lists its registered office as Spagnolo’s.
"Anita Perrottet’s new advisory company, Eastern Hills Partners, also uses Spagnolo’s postal address. Although her company doesn’t have any clients, Greenwood and former federal Liberal MP Michel Sukkar are its advisors.
One woman seated in the back row of the public gallery appeared to enjoy a quiet laugh as she listened to Perrottet’s seemingly scant knowledge of greyhounds. She later volunteered that she was one of the Perrottets’ former neighbours from their days in Longueville.
"The neighbour explained she’d had a run-in with Anita Perrottet over an incident in which Perrottet had injured her dog. She recalled Charles telling her husband, “You don’t know who you’re dealing with.”
...
https://archive.md/okpX8
For tomorrow's reptile null set re ICAC & Reformers.