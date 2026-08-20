There had to come a time when the pond went to the lizard Oz well, and walked away still parched with thirst.
Not even doing a Bear Grylls could have ended the sense of bodily and mental dehydration ...
Not a single reptile jihad held any appeal this Thursday, and so the intermittent archive was forced into overtime.
The contrived "ticking clock" routine was still top of the "news", ensuring that the pond would have not the slightest interest when the alleged investigation came to light.
There's only so many ticking clock movie memes any possum should have to reference.
Immediately below came more news of fallout from the Lehrmann matter, though you'll never see his name mentioned in reptile headlines...
Defeat of MeToo mob: $1.5m payout for Higgins’ boss Fiona Brown
Fiona Brown gets $1.48m payout but no apology for false rape claims
The former Liberal staffer has settled her commonwealth claim for $1.48m, almost $1m less than Brittany Higgins received, saying she feels ‘vindicated’.
By Janet Albrechtsen and Stephen Rice
The deliberate, glib, cheap, provocative framing of the yarn as a defeat for the "MeToo mob", typical of Dame Slap and a boiling Rice, was more than enough to ensure the pond walked on by ...
Add to that talk of "false rape claims", and you might be left with the sense that the original claim of rape had been dismissed, rather than that it involved another stage in endless feuds about cover ups.
And just below that came another reptile panic ...
Australia’s national debt tops $1 trillion for the first time in history
The historic milestone comes as interest costs are forecast to consume an increasing share of government revenue by decade’s end.
By Matthew Cranston
The only fun thing about the canny Cranson's panic attack was the snap of Jimbo looking diabolical and demonic at the start of the yarn ...
Down below that came the indefatigable Chambers - is there another reptile who contributes more to reptile panic attacks at the top of the digital page ma?- offering another assault and bout of hysteria...
Drowning in zeroes: Debt bomb explodes for trillion-dollar man Jim Chalmers
The Treasurer once called a trillion-dollar debt bill a national disgrace – now he owns one.
Over on the extreme far right there was the usual transphobia ...
A national health regulator designed to protect patients from ideology has itself become an instrument of it.
By Gary Geelhoed
Personally saving that to the intermittent archive wasn't so much a chore as relief at not having to touch the muck by reaching for the archive barge pole.
Things that the pond might have been interested in kept being ghosted.
The reptiles still opted out of any commentary on the wretchedly flawed gambling legislation, leaving the pond to contemplate Wilcox ...
The Australian Daily Zionist naturally ignored stories of Israel's ongoing disgrace in Gaza, the butchery and the cover ups, with Jack leading the way ...
Pushing to extend timelines and subpoena high-profile activists risks turning a serious inquiry into an influencer circus.
By Jack the Insider
Jack the Insider
Columnist
Again the pond had to be first to save the piece, to its eternal shame. Would anyone extend the same courtesy to an empty plastic bottle?
Down below, in the "news" section, came ...
Labor elders demand royal commission probe union antisemitism
Labor stalwarts have called on the Bondi royal commission to extend its deadline and probe antisemitism allegations within their own party and the union movement.
By James Dowling and Elizabeth Pike
Guess who featured at the bottom of that yarn? Jennie George, apparently as a way of suggesting she's not got a monocultural mania about renewables...
You had to scroll way down the lizard Oz page, or head off to the Graudian to read Israel admits its soldiers fired at car in which Hind Rajab was killed
Or in another place to check out ...No criminal probe over Israeli strike that killed Australian Zomi Frankcom
There's no end to the cover ups or the ethnic cleansing.
And apart from a yarn about Kyrgios taking to the coke and mad king Donald taking to Kim Jong-un - hasn't there ever been a repressive dictator he hasn't loved? - and air traffic controllers taking to overtime, there was only petulant Peta exhibiting her usual pique and taking to Keogh ...
Our Diggers deserve better than Keogh
Veterans’ Affairs Minister has faced calls to resign after allegedly complaining about a missed appointment during a long-delayed meeting.
Again it was left to the pond to save it to the intermittent archive and again the pond did it grudgingly. Why fill up the overloaded archive with useless petulant crap?
A little later, this also popped up on the extreme far right ...
Australia is poised to sign major WHO pandemic agreements – but a new study warns the financial case underpinning them is built on smoke and mirrors.
By David Bell and Ramesh Thakur
... because who can remember a single pandemic in recent times creating any sort of world chaos?
On the bright side, that allowed the pond to do a segue into the infallible Pope, because who doesn't love a pandemic?
The lizard Oz editorialist also failed the pond, what with yet another bout of transphobia and another contribution to the Australian Daily Zionist News.
The only piece to appeal to the pond?
Happily that pointed the pond to a WSJ piece, though in classic lizard Oz style, it didn't feature a link, what with the rag always keen to keep punters inside the hive mind.
Never mind, it was easily found, and it happened to be in the archive ...
Bibliocide—attacks on the written word—was a tactic of Nazi Germany, the Khmer Rouge and ISIS.
By Emily Hamilton
By way of contrast with the lizard Oz, the WSJ is a Murdoch rag which still attempts the odd bit of journalism ... and this will serve as a teaser trailer ...
And so on, and that was the pond's listicle or litany of all that unwary punters might encounter at the top of the lizard Oz, whether as "news" or in the commentary section, this dismal early Thursday.
Perhaps if Our Henry returns with a bout of Thucydides on the morrow the pond will manage to perk up and pay attention, but right at the moment, the lizard Oz is unreadable, its jihads overly familiar and utterly tiresome.
Almost anything newsworthy and/or interesting is happening elsewhere ...unless you happen to be interested in the doings of footy boofheads ...
Tawdry details revealed of exotic performers being hired for lap dances at a hotel, as five Sydney Swans stars were rubbed out for the season and detectives move to speak to those involved.
By Damon Johnston, Jay Clark and Lachlan McKirdy
The lizard Oz artwork managed to hit just the right note of silhouette titillation and boof ...
Say what? The reptiles are now borrowing their yarns from the HUN?
Could the rag sink any lower?
Best to turn to the immortal Rowe for a wrap-up 'toon ...
And how does it go in Vlad the sociopathic invader's Russia?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.