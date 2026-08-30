Sunday, August 30, 2026

In which Polonius bores your socks/stockings off, but One Nation, Zoe and the lizard Oz editorialist save the day ...

 

After yesterday's excess of reptiles, the pond was looking forward to a quiet meditative Sunday, and who better to dull the senses and induce a sense of a wondrous reptile lotos land?

Why are we weigh'd upon with heaviness,
And utterly consumed with sharp distress,
While all things else have rest from weariness?
All things have rest: why should we reptiles toil alone,
We only toil, who are the first of things,
And make perpetual moan,
Still from one sorrow to another thrown:
Nor ever fold our wings,
And cease from wanderings,
Nor steep our brows in slumber's holy balm;
Nor harken what the inner spirit sings,
"There is no joy but calm!"
Why should we only toil, the roof and crown of things? (The full thingie here)

But Polonius is all for toiling and perpetual moan ...




The header: How Hanson’s plan to oust ALP could backfire; One Nation has a preference problem. And it’s one that could hand another election victory to Labor.

The caption for the hair-dyed ranga: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. Picture: Getty Images

Suddenly the pond was awake again and wildly excited.

The pond was delighted that the party that had no truck with 'leets and the establishment and the likes of investment bankers decided to give all that nonsense away, and go the full establishment hog. A bit like the end of Animal Farm.

Of course this home of dinkum Oz workers and battlers, oi, oi,  loves investment bankers ...





The son of famous Moorice?

So the apple doesn't fall far from the tree ...




But wait, there's more ...

Referencing Hanson’s calls for Australia to be a “monoculture”, Newman said Japan and Korea were “monoculture[s]”.
“[They’re] absolutely super successful nations who pride themselves on that thing. If I ever thought that One Nation was racist or any of these sorts of things, why would I join it? I mean, it’s … almost hypocritical of me to do so.”
He said Hanson’s inability to remember the name of the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in a News24 documentary was “an on-the-spot sort of moment”.
“She knows who Prime Minister Takaichi is,” he said.
Asked what the party’s plan was to foster social cohesion, Newman said: “We’re going to get rid of wokery, right?”

Wokery, right on!!




Oh there were grand plans to nuke the country even if there's actually no need to save the planet, what with Malcolm Roberts having clearly shown that climate science is a mere religious cult ... 'Unelected swill': One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts calls for Australia to leave UN

From his very first speech in the Senate he was on the money ...

...Roberts said his own passion for politics and policy had been “unleashed” during the “grassroots uprising of the Australian people” against the reviled and dishonest carbon dioxide tax.
He then questioned the consensus that global temperatures have been rising as a consequence of industrialisation.
He said that, from the 1930s to the 1970s, during the period of the greatest industrialisation in human history, atmospheric temperatures actually “cooled”.
“Another inconvenient fact, temperatures statistically have not been warming since 1995,” he said.
“Temperatures are now cooler than 130 years ago and this is the reverse of what we’re blatantly told by the Bureau of Meteorology that has manipulated cooling trends into false warming trends.”
He said Australians could not rely on information from Australian government bodies and institutions.
“I have used freedom-of-information requests, correspondence and reports from the heads of the CSIRO, the Bureau of Meteorology, the UN [and] universities to show there is no data proving human use of hydro-carbon fuels effects climate. None,” he said.
“Yet the core climate claim is that carbon dioxide from our human activity will one day, some day, catastrophically warm our planet.”

Hello Nepal. Malcolm sends his best glacier-melting wishes.

And this seemed unnecessary what with there being no need to combat the climate hoax:


...Mr Newman, who will contest the Labor-held seat of Cessnock in the Hunter Valley, said he would like to see less business regulation and a greater investment in non-renewable forms of energy.
"In California, which runs a very heavy net zero, very left-wing kind of style of government, since COVID they've lost 1.2 million people who've fled to other states," he said.
"Now they're all in Texas because of cheap energy and low taxes.
"We want to get cheap energy, just like Florida and Texas, back into New South Wales to help make businesses more competitive."
Mr Newman described the plan to close the Eraring coal-fired power station as "economic suicide" and said coal and nuclear should be part of the state's future energy mix.
He said he would be happy to host both a nuclear power plant and nuclear waste dump in the Hunter, subject to public consultation.
"The Labor government run the three-eyed fish narrative, which is the low-resolution politics we should expect," Mr Newman said.
"I've worked very closely with the entire nuclear supply chain. I know how well and effectively it is all managed."

Texas? Cue The New Republic with good news.

This red state may be as MAGA as they come, but its Republicans leaders, voters, and businesses have no interest in the president’s war on renewable energy.




Maybe investment bankers aren't into the right sort of green anymore ...

Anyway, can't we become more like RFK's America? 

Think of the evolutionary benefits ...




Sheesh, in all that excitement, the pond clean forgot about Polonius and his fears. Back to the drudgery ...as Polonius seems to yearn for the glory days of the DLP, what with their well-informed members and supporters just loving themselves some fundamentalist tykery ...

Since the end of World War II, the two most successful minor parties have been the avowedly anti-communist Democratic Labor Party and the avowedly far-left Greens. And now, entering from the right, is Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party.
As Hanson made clear in the News24 documentary The Fight for the Right, presented by Chris Kenny, she has two political aims. First, for One Nation to achieve government. Second, for the Anthony Albanese-led Labor Party to lose office. The question is whether a high One Nation vote is consistent with a Labor defeat. And the answer resides in preferences.
Importantly, The Fight for the Right was fair and balanced. Kenny gave time to, and asked challenging questions of, Hanson along with the leaders of the Coalition. Namely, Liberal Party leader Angus Taylor and Nationals leader Matt Canavan.
The One Nation leader received the most airtime since she is creating more news than any other political figure right now.
The latest Newspoll has Labor with a primary vote of 29 per cent, One Nation also on 29 per cent, with the Coalition on 18 per cent and the Greens on 14 per cent.
There is still considerable time to the next federal election and political circumstances can change before then. The initial task for the Coalition is to get ahead of One Nation on primary votes. Moreover, no one knows how the teals and other independents will go. Likewise with any micro parties that choose to run candidates.
The DLP, which broke away from/was expelled by the ALP in the mid-1950s, had well-informed members and supporters.
Most DLP voters had traditionally voted ALP, but after the Labor Split they directed their prefer­ences to the Coalition ahead of Labor. DLP preferences kept Labor out of office until December 1972 and played a crucial role in the Coali­tion’s victories in 1955, 1961 and 1969.
Greens shift
The Greens emerged in the 90s as a separate party with an environmental agenda under the leadership of Bob Brown – it has since moved further to the left.
It’s fair to say that Labor is more hostile to the Greens than to the Coalition. But Greens voters are far more hostile to the Coalition than Labor. Like the DLP, the Greens have well-informed members and supporters.
It is estimated that around 90 per cent of DLP first preferences went to the Coalition before the party went out of existence in the mid-70s. Psephologist Antony Green has estimated, using Australian Electoral Commission figures, that 88 per cent of Greens preferences went to Labor in 2025. Whereas only 75 per cent of One Nation preferences went to the Coalition.
That’s a significant, and perhaps result-determining, figure.
In The Fight for the Right, Kenny put it to Hanson that she “must be worried that by splitting the right-of-centre vote” One Nation might help Labor stay in power in Victoria. The reference was to the Victorian state election to be held on November 28.
Hanson rejected the claim. She said “if you want to get rid of Labor, then you vote One Nation No. 1 and then you put Libs No. 2”. Well, that’s fine in theory. But not if, say, 25 per cent of One Nation voters in Victoria preference Labor over the Coalition. That might return the incompetent Labor government in Victoria. So far One Nation voters have not shown the preference discipline of the DLP or Greens voters.

Sorry, that's a terribly long gobbet without any visual distractions, and eventually the reptiles broke, but only so they could feature a genuine dullard ... One Nation MP David Farley MP during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman




Oh dear another distraction ...






Another rat in the ranks?

News Corp the most reliable booster of Gina's pet? 

Who'd have thunk it, but it might help explain Polonius's paranoid prattling, because it seems that One Nation voters are as discerning as DLP voters, what with Gina's pet being terribly clever, except she's apparently not...(don't ask the pond to follow all the twists in this mouse tail):

In The Australian last Tuesday, Anthony Galloway reported that the left-wing GetUp organisation – which likes to be called “progressive” – will spend at least $600,000 on campaigning against One Nation in five Labor-held seats in Melbourne. It is likely to be as successful as its failed attempt to defeat One Nation in the Farrer by-election last May.
The polls indicate that the One Nation vote surged between early December last year and early February this year. This period takes in the Bondi Beach massacre of December 14. The evidence suggests that there has been a strong reaction to the terrorist attack aimed at the Australian Jewish community as part of Australian society in general.
Moreover many Australians, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney, are angry at the disruption caused by constant protest marches against Israel’s defensive war in Gaza. The marches have disrupted life for many without any consequence at home or abroad. One Nation, so far, is the principal political beneficiary of the radical Islam-radical left unity ticket. And then there is the cost of living.
Hanson did not come to politics with a high level of education but she is clever, with an ability to cut through in a way that is intellectually unfashionable but popular. Asked by Kenny if she was intolerant of any group, Hanson responded, without equivocation, that she was “really intolerant of radical Islam”. Hanson added that she did not like the suppression of women and more besides.
Hanson is stubborn and declined to reconsider or withdraw her 1996 ill-informed statement that “we are in danger of being swamped by Asians”. She has yet to articulate a coherent economic policy. And then there is the lack of party discipline.
Few Australians would have heard of David Farley before he was the successful One Nation candidate in the Farrer by-election. This week he declared he was making the party worthy of government and explicitly disagreed with his leader on immigration. It’s not a good sign with respect to party unity.
There is talent in One Nation’s ranks – including Barnaby Joyce MP and the party’s director James Ashby. But it does not present as fit for government. Unlike the Coalition with experienced and talented politicians such as Taylor and Canavan in leadership roles. However, One Nation could possibly attain minority government status. Or it could ensure Labor’s continuation in office if its preferences leak substantially to Labor.
The DLP and the Greens managed to keep their preferred parties in office by disciplined preference flows while winning seats in the Senate. One Nation will win Senate seats and probably attain some victories in the House of Representatives at the next federal election. But it’s also capable of returning a Labor government for a third term.
Gerard Henderson is executive director of The Sydney Institute.

Barners, Tamworth's ineradicable, undying, eternal shame presents as talent?

And Polonius has kind words for the beefy boofhead and the Canavan caravan?

Here's the thing. The reptiles have, with their incessant attacks and relentless promotion of far right policies, and their many invocations of Pauline, done wonders for the promotion, enabling and facilitation of One Nation, the furriner bashing party of Murdochian dreams.

Desperate times in WA and elsewhere. No wonder Polonius is having an anxiety attack, and so is the pond ...




Now to another reptile sent by the pond to the intermittent archive ...

The rush to demonise all boys and men in the wake of scandals at the Sydney Swans and Scots College isn’t only insulting, it’s corrosive.
By Gemma Tognini
Columnist

The pond realises sending grating Gemma to the archive cornfield is wrong. 

After all, it's a heart-warming tale and the pond simply couldn't move past the amazing artwork (appallingly not credited to a living reptile), which heralded the start of the show ...




But the pond had to stay firm, or otherwise the pond might have begun to brood about domestic violence statistics ..

Domestic violence is a serious problem which impacts many NSW families. In 2021-22 an estimated 1.5 per cent of Australian women aged 18 years and over experienced violence by an intimate partner in the past 12 months.  It is estimated that 1 in 4 women (27%), and 1 in 8 men (12%) in Australia experienced violence by an intimate partner or family member since the age of 15 years.


But it's okay, garrulous Gemma can walk the streets safe at night, and a single anecdote will always triumph over data ...

And so to the new reptile favourite ...



The header: Green scheme has a billion-dollar secret; The true cost of Australia’s energy transition from parliamentary oversight is being shrouded.

Could there ever be a reptile story about renewable energy without a snap of dastardly windmills, of the kind designed to send Don Quixote and the beefy boofhead into a panic? Of course not: Wind turbines at Granville Harbour on Tasmania's west coast. Picture: Philip Young

It seems that this is only Zoe's second recorded outing for the reptiles - correspondents will recall her first masterpiece, The green energy transition: soaring bills, dead eagles.

Guess what that featured as an opening image? You didn't have to guess, did you? Those damned things that haunt Don Quixote and the beefy boofhead and mad king Donald too:




The pond would have liked to feature all of it, what with Zoe making a fair fist of becoming the reptile replacement for the Bjørn-again one...

Suffice to say that in her new outing, Zoe remains as gloomy as ever.

The wall of secrecy surrounding the cost of the federal government’s flagship renewables subsidy scheme may finally be about to crack.
The Australian National Audit Office has officially listed the Capacity Investment Scheme as part of its work program for 2026-27. As one of the least transparent federal subsidy schemes devised, the CIS is long overdue for an audit.
The government has faced sustained scrutiny over its decision not to reveal the cost of the scheme, which will commit taxpayers to paying unknown billions to wind, solar and battery developers under 20-year revenue underwriting agreements.
Until now, the Energy Minister has used the “commercial-in-confidence” claim as a get-out-of-jail-free card to continue evading every inconvenient question about how much taxpayers will have to pay.
Energy ministers running similar programs in other countries have shown far more transparency. Britain, for instance, regularly publishes the strike price of its agreements with developers, as well as the estimated annual budget impact of its Contracts for Difference scheme. In Australia, the public is told neither.
The length of CIS contracts makes the secrecy much worse. Once signed, these deals will be very difficult for a future government to unwind if they fail to deliver value for money. Of course, that’s all part of the plan.
Last year, Chris Bowen made very clear what his task was for this term of government: “I want this transition to be so locked in that a change of government can’t stop it.” If this transition is such a good idea, then why must its price tag be kept secret?
The lengths the government has gone to in avoiding transparency should be ringing alarm bells for taxpayers everywhere. Instead of being run through a government department – as is standard practice for subsidy programs of this magnitude – the CIS is being run through a private company: AusEnergy Services Limited.
ASL does not front Senate estimates. In other words, the body responsible for assessing and recommending billion-dollar CIS projects for ministerial approval is not directly accountable to parliament. Nor is ASL subject to Freedom of Information requests in the way government departments are.
And any attempt to request documents the department receives from ASL can be effortlessly knocked back with claims of confidentiality.
Appointing a private company to administer a tender process worth billions of dollars is so unusual that perhaps the only other example of this occurring is the NSW Government’s Long-Term Energy Service Agreements scheme, which is also run by ASL.
But at least in NSW the outsourcing of the LTESA scheme came with a statutory framework and regulatory oversight. The federal government opted for neither in its design of the CIS.
This highly unusual arrangement not only forces taxpayers to sign contracts blindfolded, it also erodes public trust in the ministers who lead our country. Suppose a minister were accused of approving underwriting for an uneconomic project that benefited his friends. How could he prove his innocence? Under the current design, there is no accountability mechanism that would let him.
If ministers want to maintain the trust of the public and ensure they cannot be accused of favouritism or corruption, they must embrace transparency and robust oversight – not use private companies and commercial-in-confidence claims to shield their decisions from scrutiny.
But beyond the matter of governance, an important question remains. Even the CSIRO, which insisted for years that wind and solar were the cheapest forms of new energy, has conceded the transition to renewables will increase the cost of our energy system. Is the Australian public willing to bear that cost? The answer appears to be no.
Polling commissioned by Affordable Energy Australia found more than half of Australians would not pay a single extra dollar to achieve net zero, and almost three-quarters wouldn’t pay more than $50 a year. Among communities bearing the brunt of the energy transition, willingness to pay is even lower. Another poll commissioned by Affordable Energy Australia found two-thirds of Gippsland would not pay a single extra dollar to make the transition move faster and four in five wouldn’t pay more than $50 a year.
These results suggest that once the true scale of the CIS is revealed, very few taxpayers will be in favour of such costly contracts being signed on their behalf.
Australians may support the idea of the energy transition in theory but they do not support the reality: ever-growing bills, secretive subsidies and the destruction of prime agricultural land and pristine rainforests. Consumers want cheap and reliable power first and foremost, not ideological targets.
Our government would do well to heed the words of German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche, who wrote earlier this year: “One fact has been suppressed for too long: an energy transition that ignores system costs will ruin the country it claims to save.”
Zoe Hilton is a spokeswoman for the Affordable Energy Australia campaign.

You're welcome Nepalese people. 

We'll do our very best to shrink your glaciers and produce disasters, because think of the unhappy alternatives for long-suffering folk down under.

That said, the pond was most disappointed that Zoe didn't go the nuke option this time ... and it has to be said that there's a certain repetitiousness to her offerings.

Here was the way she wrapped up her first outing, and it sounded just like her second bleat, with a faux bit of alleged data setting the Zoe pace, and the use of "rent-seekers", suggesting she's learned her reptile lexicon well ...

...Destroying the environment to save it is nonsensical. At 1 per cent of global emissions, Australia does not have any control over our own climate. What we do have control over is the direct impacts we have on our environment at the local level.
We need a rethink of our approach to environmental policy. For every industrial project, there is a trade-off between its economic benefits and the effects it has on the environment.
Wind farms are not providing the predicted net economic benefits to Australia. In fact, they are often a net cost to society as they cannot survive without ever-growing subsidies. On top of that, many are destroying the environment they were meant to preserve. Yet the federal government still plans to more than double the amount of wind capacity in the eastern grid by 2050.
It is clearer than ever that governments’ renewables targets cannot help secure cheap energy for Australia, nor will they preserve our unique natural heritage.
Australian families and businesses deserve better. It is time Australia’s leaders stop pretending the current paradigm is working. They must prioritise affordable, reliable energy so our energy system serves the needs of all Australians – not just the rent-seekers profiting off the public purse.

And with that the pond turned to the lizard Oz editorialist to help Zoe out ...





There you go, Zoe, you need to drag in a Prof, but for that you'll have to be up on your Quadrant reading, with Gazza ranting away in No Laughing Matter ... (the pond guarantees correspondents will love the portrait of Jimbo, showing the reptiles how they really should be using AI):





You see Zoe? You needed to slip in a kind word about coal, and wonder why we ever abandoned the dinkum, clean, virginal, mainstay Oz variety.

Nepalese people, you're welcome ...

And as the pond gave the lizard Oz editorialist one shot, how about another, what with rampant Zionism all the go in this weekend's Oz.

Showing off the lizard Oz editorialist was a way for the pond to avoid covering all the other stuff in the rag ...





With that done, there was just time to do a little migrant bashing, proving that the lizard Oz editorialist right on top of this particular reptile jihad could more than match Pauline at this game...




Does that mean we can ban foreign citizens like the Murdochs, plundering the hive mind with their US owned companies? Or are they so skilled at plundering that they should always be welcome?

The pond suspects that you could count on two hands the number of people who read the lizard Oz editorialist, but herpetology students should remember it's at the heart of the darkness...

And now with Xmas just around the corner - Spring is sprunging - how go things in the disunited States?




Splendid stuff, time for the usual updates ...





What a relief not to hear it pronounced "Moskowww". And fun fact, "Coat of many colours" was Dolly's favourite child ...




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