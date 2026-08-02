In which the pond goes in search of bonus reptiles, and ends up starting with Jensenism and Polonius ...

The pond hasn't thought about Jensenism (or Pellism for that matter) for many a long year, and yet suddenly there was a rush of fragrant memories that came tumbling into the noggin, discovered as the pond went looking for a bonus for its Sunday meditation.
How could the pond resist bumping up a leading Jensenist to top of the page, with talk of lads gone fishing?
Alas, the pond then discovered that the intermittent archive was feeling out of sorts, and so it was impossible to save the rest.
How could the pond leave the Jensenism in mid-stream without showing another young lad?
There was a homily that followed after that last snap...
There’s something wonderfully honest about that.
Perhaps this little revival of boys fishing is telling us something hopeful that we shouldn’t miss. Left to themselves, absent the adult panic, boys can figure it out.
I wonder if that’s also why we are beginning to see young men drift back towards church. At its best, the church offers many of the same things that fishing does: not entertainment but purpose; not instant gratification but patient formation; not isolation but togtherness; not endless choice but a demanding way of life.
Perhaps the instincts that make for good fishermen are not so different from the instincts that make for men of faith (and women too). Both require patience, humility, teachability, perseverance and hope. And maybe those instincts were never lost. We simply forgot to believe they were there.
Michael P. Jensen is a writer and the rector of St Mark’s Darling Point, Sydney.
Bizarrely, a hot link attached to "absent the adult panic" led straight back to the very same piece of Jensenism.
Sadly there was no indication that Michael P. had written anything else for the reptiles, but the pond does encourage the reptiles to repeat the dose, even if the angry Sydney Anglicans seem to have lost a little of their bite.
Such stupefying banality is the sort of soporific the pond needs when confronted by the challenge of getting out of bed on a Sunday.
Dissidents might murmur at the way the pond favoured Jensenism over Polonius's prattle, but rest easy, this lad never goes fishing. He prefers hunting green elephants ...
The header: Green elephant in the room: political focus on the wrong minor party; Journalists hold the Coalition to a standard rarely applied to Labor when it comes to minor party alliances.
The caption for the stunningly meaningful and insightful snap that sets Polonius on his journey: The unintended consequence of One Nation’s apparent success could be a return to a Labor government, in Victoria and nationally, on the back of Greens preferences. Picture: NewsWire/ David Crosling
Polonius offered his standard 4 minute read, and the pond immediately knew what the problem was.
Polonius, often inclined to indulge his obsession, had been watching the ABC yet again, early in the morning, and it had set off his bile juices and compounded his jaundice...
It’s understandable why Labor Party leaders at federal and state levels claim, because of the increase in support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party, the Coalition can form government only if it is in coalition with One Nation. But is it true?
Last Wednesday Sally Sara interviewed opposition frontbencher Dan Tehan, one of the better performers in the Liberal Party-Nationals Coalition, on ABC Radio National Breakfast. The Coalition has been in operation at the federal level, with only a few breaks, for a century.
The program ran an audio of Ben Carroll, the new Labor Party Premier in Victoria, stating opinion “polling says Victoria is on track for Australia’s first Liberal-One Nation government”. He did not mention the Nationals.
Naturally the reptiles followed up with a snap of Dan "the man": Senior Liberal frontbencher Dan Tehan. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman
That vile ABC hussy sent Polonius spiralling out of control ...
Tehan responded: “Look that’s just Labor Party spin”, and said Labor had been “cutting services in Victoria”.
But Sara returned to her original point about whether “it would be better to have a Coalition government in coalition with One Nation than to have another Labor government”. Tehan stuck to his point that the Coalition’s aim was to attain a majority of seats in its own right.
Sara implied that one or the other was the only possible outcome of the Victorian election in November. But this is not the case. The most recent Newspoll for Victoria, published in these pages on Tuesday, has the Coalition at 31 per cent, Labor at 28 per cent, One Nation at 19 per cent, the Greens at 13 per cent and others at 9 per cent.
Where would the reptiles - and its hive mind readers - be without a reminder of where their allegiances lie ... Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, Victorian Liberal Party state president Brian Loughnane and Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson.
Polonius dared to dream a One Nation dreaming ...
It’s the same with Labor. If Labor did not win enough seats to govern in its own right, it too might get support from Greens or independent candidates if they happened to win seats.
In other words, a Coalition government, led by Jess Wilson, comprising Liberals and Nationals would not need a formal alliance with One Nation to govern. No surprise that Labor is running the opposite line, but journalists should know better.
The states show how this can work. In Tasmania, the Liberal Party holds 14 out of 35 seats and Labor holds 10 seats. The crossbench consists of five Greens, five independents and one Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP. The Liberal Party has enough guarantees of confidence and supply that it can govern in its own right.
You see? It would be an alliance, but an informal alliance, not a formal alliance, and that makes all the difference. Just look at Tasmania for how tremendously effective it can be ... Jane Howlett resigns as Tasmania's Racing Minister amid questioning over publicly funded legal bill
And then there's Minnsie (Minnsy?), busy bulldozing public housing ... NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns. Picture: NewsWire/Monique Harmer
Everybody's doing it, but it's just not fair the way they look at it. They need a set of patented, unique Polonial glasses ...
There is a difference between a formal capital-C Coalition government between the Liberals and Nationals and a small-C coalition government that would bring together two parties with significantly different policies. Neither the Coalition nor Labor like this.
The likes of Sara who ask a Coalition frontbencher about whether it would form a coalition government with One Nation seldom raise a similar questions with Labor leaders about the Greens.
It would be reasonable for journalists to ask Minns if he would go into government with Greens MPs who happened to win seats to form a minority government after the election. The answer almost certainly would be similar to Tehan’s response to Sara.
Namely, that Labor intends to govern in its own right but would form a minority administration. Labor MPs dislike the Greens much more than some Coalition MPs dislike One Nation. No Labor MP in NSW would be likely to advocate a coalition with the Greens. Yet the question is relevant for a journalist to ask, if only to avoid being accused of double standards.
Nor are the opposition’s leaders – the Liberal Party’s Angus Taylor and the Nationals’ Matt Canavan – likely to concede that they would form a coalition with One Nation.
Sheesh, just at the moment the pond thought it had spotted a rebrand, the old brand surfaced yet again, courtesy simplistic Sharri ...Veteran Broadcaster Ray Hadley says Opposition Leader Angus Taylor needs to “stop bagging” One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson. Mr Hadley told Sky News host Sharri Markson that all Angus Taylor is “promoting her” every time he talks about One Nation. “If you want to beat Labor, there’s a Coalition to be formed.”
In any event, the next federal election is not scheduled until May 2028. Anthony Albanese is unlikely to call an early election. For starters, there is no reason to do so. Moreover, Albanese is a cautious politician disinclined to take unnecessary risks. Then there are his parliamentary colleagues. It’s unlikely that all Labor MPs will hold their seats at the next election. Most of those in marginal seats will want to hang on to their positions for as long as possible.
This suggests the Taylor-led Coalition is narrowing the gap between it and the Hanson-led One Nation. As mentioned in these pages not long ago, the essential task of the Coalition is to get ahead of One Nation. Then it could benefit from One Nation preferences – provided they go to the Coalition at the same high rate as Greens preferences go to Labor.
This is possible but far from certain since some One Nation supporters are former Labor voters. Which leads to the tentative conclusion that the unintended consequence of One Nation’s apparent success could be a return to a Labor government on the back of Greens preferences. Both in Victoria and nationally.
Why it was almost as bland and as soporific as a burst of Jensenism, or watching the ABC ...
If Polonius had to feature simpleton Sharri, why not the full deal?
Following on from the bromancer's assault yesterday on the conduct of the war on Iran by mad King Donald and minions of the Pete Kegsbreath kind, it seemed his fellow reptiles were just as down on other mad king schemes.
Stewie was in a real stew ...
Hamas agrees to disarm but major obstacles lie ahead
For the first time Hamas has agreed to a plan to lay down its arms – but the devil is in the detail of a plan riddled with obstacles.
By Cameron Stewart
Chief International Correspondent
A teaser trailer should suffice for this treasonous attitude ...
It is more believable the US is hiding aliens than Hamas will lay down its weapons in favour of peace and property development.
By Peter Jennings
Why are all the reptiles so down on mad King Donald?
Could it be that maybe Benji wasn't too keen on peace before those elections, what with being on a war footing a handy way to rustle up a few more votes?
Could it be that Benji might shaft mad King Donald yet again?
After all, it was Benji who facilitated Hamas as an alternative power base, a way of ensuring that factions would be riven and there'd never be a Palestinian state, not that any of that much troubled Jennings of the fifth form ...
Of course, it's all the fault of Hamas, because Benji would do anything to help out the mad King.
Most Australians blame the RBA for causing inflation. But the central bank says most believe the cure for inflation is actually making it worse. And that confusion makes its job harder.
By Tom Dusevic
Columnist
Even the uncredited collage below the header looked very low rent ...
Enough already with these teaser trailers!
Why had the Angelic one let down the pond when she was badly needed?
The pond decided on a desperate strategy.
It was time to turn to the lizard Oz editorialist for a summary of the key issues the reptiles had confronted this weekend ...
There was simplistic Sharri and the Fauci matter ...
Roll that last line trippingly around on the tongue ...
His failure to do so will leave citizens in the US and around the world more hostile to health authorities, including in the event of future crises. Many citizens, for good reason, became more sceptical as the Covid crisis unfolded. Their reluctance to trust health authorities in future could bring its own problems.
And so to the usual weekly debrief ...
Talking about gone fishing, where's Matt the Riddler gone when he's called on the most ?ReplyDelete
Lady Elliot Island's bleached coral recovers after Cyclone Alfred cools sea temperature
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/lady-elliot-islands-bleached-coral-recovers-after-cyclone-alfred-cools-sea-temperature/ar-AA29arc5?
He'll be back GB, there's always more denialism to do ...Delete
It's a bit like my current hobby of watching The Chase (UK and Aus) just to see how abysmally ignorant of their own country and nation most people are: it's just a never-ending pursuit.Delete
But talking about 'abysmal ignorance', how many people d'you reckon actually mistake the PHONys for a political party mainly because very few people nowadays read newspapers and suchlike ?
Geez DP, a prediction? - I'm inclined to agree with to my great dismay...ReplyDelete
"The pond has always found snappy Tom to be Dame Groan lite [rinned bycatch cat food]... never willing to go to the heart of the apocalyptic chaos that will surely erupt before Xmas..."
Loonpond Prediction Market open.
1) Hegsbreath shoots himself in the foot before Xmas
2) no wars Trump takes benji's destruction vibe and as ammo is getting low, decides... fuck it, bomb them back to the stone age
3) 1 & 2 make DP's prediction look good
4) 1, 2 & 3 produce an new crop of war wagers on both sides
5) cease & peace deals fall apart within a nano second to 5yrs. Broad I know, yet the genocide will determine group and weapon caxhes before explosion
6) 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 ALL point to MORE asymmetric adventures and random terrorist attacks.
7) middle East continues to expand adventures within the middle east
8) Trump & benji powers curtailed somewhat after next elections
9) Newscorpse continues jihads (not a prediction!)
10) I get aversion to wats and suffering leaving me to make insipient (foolish; lacking wisdom; stupid) comments to feel as though I'm both impervious to and supporter of those suffering. Sounds reptile-y!
11) AGW will continue to make 1 - 11 worse.
Loonpond Prediction Market Info, via nakedcapitalism...Delete
BREAKING: CENTCOM PLANS MASSIVE 2-WEEK BOMBING CAMPAIGN – w/ Col. Larry WilkersonMario Nawfal, YouTube
Trump Mulls Strikes on Iran’s Oil and Power Infrastructure Larry Johnson. We pointed out that Iran’s doctrine, as revised in January 2026, now allows for pre-emptive attacks. Note Iran has already been doing this with its strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan.
The underlying article: U.S., Israel preparing to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, sources say CBS
The Hormuz Letter
@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: The US and Israel are discussing a full +5900km land blockade of Iran, with the plan requiring cooperation from Iran's 7 neighboring countries Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan to close border crossings, per Telegraph. This confirms Show more
12:56 AM · Aug 1, 2026
barry with the NED
@bonzerbarry
Al-Monitor reports that the last remaining US forces in Iraq began pulling out of Erbil last week. They have already removed the Patriot batteries and taken them to an “undisclosed” location.
2:26 AM · Aug 1, 2026
743
Pentagon Seeks $18.2 Billion in Iran War Funds for Interceptors Bloomberg
The Trump Administration has utterly lost its mind
The Hormuz Letter
@HormuzLetter
BREAKING: The US and Israel are discussing a full +5900km land blockade of Iran, with the plan requiring cooperation from Iran's 7 neighboring countries Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan to close border crossings, per Telegraph. This confirms Show more
12:56 AM · Aug 1, 2026
barry with the NED
@bonzerbarry
Al-Monitor reports that the last remaining US forces in Iraq began pulling out of Erbil last week. They have already removed the Patriot batteries and taken them to an “undisclosed” location.
Predictions aplenty.
>>I wonder if that’s also why we are beginning to see young men drift back towards church. At its best, the church offers many of the same things that fishing does: not entertainment but purpose; not instant gratification but patient formation; not isolation but togtherness; not endless choice but a demanding way of life.>>ReplyDelete
Yes, just like those fine young Churchgoing men of the so-called “Reformer” faction of the NSW Liberal Party;. I wonder if any of them are keen fishermen? Though I imagine opportunities to cast a line may be somewhat limited in the Hills region of north-west Sydney.
FWIW, one son and one grandson are keen fishermen (it runs in the family, though it skipped me) and both are committed atheists; the grandson at the ripe old age of 14.
Yeah, that's about the right time of life, though personally I managed it a couple of years earlier, at age 12.Delete
It is a bit disappointing that the reptiles have gone back to promoting ‘small nuclear reactors delivered on the back of an F150’, when just 4 years back Sky Noise regular Prue McSween, and the Cater, were telling us of a wonderful future for Aussie company, ‘HB11 Energy’, and its concept of small fusion reactors.ReplyDelete
At that time, HB11 Energy had just a few technical details to get right, but it was all soooo promising, and ‘sophisticated’ investors were invited in for a piece of that wonderful future. Aaaaand - that seems to be still the case with HB11 Energy, according to its ‘Wiki’ entry. Not sure how its shares are performing, but Ms McSween does not figure in the Fin, or even the reptile, Rich Lists yet. Still, if they do crack controlled fusion - with all the extra benefits of hydrogen/boron, ‘aneutronic’ fusion, which another ‘Wiki’ tells us has been a concept since 1939 - those sophisticated investors will be high on Trump’s patronage.
So settling for fission reactors delivered on the back of an F150 does suggest lack of vision by those reptiles, like Lloydie, who claim to be right at the cutting edge of the technology.
Delete
I hope others will join me in making a note in the calendar to search for 'Deployable Energy' and 'Unity Nuclear Battery' every 6 months or so.
Ah yes, controlled fusion reactors - a never ending dream, just like perpetual motion. Still, a wonderful thing to have if we ever get them ... unless China gets them first. And if it does will China still get the charity situation of being a "developing country"?Delete
The pond is relying on you Joe, because if the pond's order for its backyard nuke doesn't land by Xmas next year there'll be hell to pay ...Delete
If Dangerous Dan Tehan is one of the Opposition‘a better performers, as Polonius asserts, then they’re well and truly rooted. Though if Hendo’s own sparking media persona is anything to go by, he sets a pretty low bar.ReplyDelete
Today’s column is classic Polonius drivel; pedantic, delusional, and oh so derivative. Strip away his extensive slight paraphrasing of Dangerous’ interview with the treacherous ABC, use of stats and quotes from polling and you’re left with not a massive amount of wordage and certainly very little that’s original. Though for a total lack of originality it’s difficult to go past the Lizard Oz editorialists, whose contributions pretty much boil down to “we wuz right”.
Fishing for Souls.ReplyDelete
The Jensen's Stretch-A-Metaphor... "At its best, the church offers many of the same things that fishing does".!
- Jensen: "good fishermen are not so different from the instincts that make for men of faith (and women too)." ... reminded me of...
Men, having piled high the ute with beer, have an afterthough ala Jensen... "(and women too)."
Bloke 1- something for the ladies?
Bloke 2 - yeah. 2 bottles of sweet sherry mate.
Ute collapses.
"Castlemaine 4X Commercial: Sherry
Commercials (TV/Cinema/Online) / 1986-1987
[Video]
https://www.hatads.org.uk/catalogue/record/f52828f2-01fe-4e4d-aa0a-4a12ed99fec8
At the churchs' worst as DP notes, Jensen's "stupefying banality" ... "but rest easy, this lad never goes fishing" drowns free thinking under sky faerie dogma.
Hannah_Arendt "Clichés, stock phrases, adherence to conventional, standardized codes of expression and conduct have the socially recognized function of protecting us against reality.
p. 4 The Life of the Mind (1971/1978)
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Hannah_Arendt
The pond is delighted angry Sydney Anglicans and Jensenists still have fans ...Delete