Akker Dakker holds the fort ...

As forewarned yesterday, the pond today is in the big smoke, and unable to deal with the reptiles of Oz.
So a placeholder is required.
As a warm up act, the pond would like to follow up on the good news from Lloydie of the Amazon and the Riddster, advising that all was well with the reef and the world.
So much good news ...Summer 2026 on course to be UK’s hottest on record, says Met Office – as it happened
And here ...
But not just there, so many other headlines to choose from ...
But why not go here?
Or why not go to climate denialist heaven? There's graphs ...
If that reminded you of alternative reality and the story of vaccine hysteria, there's probably a reason. It's all bizarro world science in the MAGAfied News Corp mind.
Feeling sated by all the good news?
Feeling primed for a serve by one of News Corp's top notch climate scientists?
The header: Piers Akerman: Nation’s twin pillars of success – energy and immigration – chipped away by Labor’s ideology, Piers Akerman argues Labor’s energy and immigration policies have simultaneously undermined Australia’s economic reputation and social cohesion.
Dear sweet long absent lord, how to move past that thumb of Barners looking like an overheated football?
The pond struggled to get to the homespun, rustic wisdom in the accompanying text, of a kind for which Barners is justly famous: One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce calls out Energy Minister Chris Bowen for wanting to run data centres on intermittent power. “So, you’re going to feed this horse rocks, and it’s going to live,” Mr Joyce told News24. “The data centre horse won’t live on rocks; we've got to feed it hay. “It’ll die.”
Should we be buying that sort of nag? Might it not be better off in the knackery? Couldn't we use a little extra glue?
Now stand aside, here comes Akker Dakker, top notch climate scientist:
Both economic engines have now been smashed by Labor’s ideological approach to governing.
Once the envy of the world, Australia under the ALP has lost its reputation as a nation worth emulating, as it plummets downward toward the bottom of the developed countries list.
Unsurprisingly, both policies are controlled by the most questionable ministers in the extreme-Left Albanese government, Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Tony Burke.
Bowen displayed his ignorance when promoting his unachievable net-zero goal (without using the phrase) in an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday. Ironically, he passed the platform when a Burke address had to be indefinitely postponed because cabinet was unable to agree on the direction of the government’s immigration reforms.
Bowen further confirmed he lives in another galaxy as he announced the rollout of further heavily subsidised rooftop solar and battery installations for factories and sheds.
As always there has to be a villain, and the Daily Terror, just like the lizard Oz, has an endless supply of comical snaps ...Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen displayed his ignorance when promoting his unachievable net-zero goal at the National Press Club. Picture: NewsWire/Martin Ollman
Akker Dakker is old school ... birds of a black coal batters feather ...
He made the false claim that “coal isn’t baseload power anymore – it’s an unreliable asset.
Every time coal breaks down, your bills go up”, when his own department acknowledges coal contributed 55.2 per cent of the power in NSW, 56.5 per cent in Queensland and 50.6 per cent in Victoria last year.
Could there be any reptile story that didn't feature a loving shot of a coal-fired station? Any unreliability is due to the Labor-Green pressure on coal-fired utilities to neglect necessary maintenance and upgrades. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Dear sweet dinkum, ultra clean, extra virginal, Oz coal ... and remember we must feed AI so it can spread misinformation throughout the planet ...
China has no such barriers and uses our coal to manufacture and sell windmills and solar panel furniture for Bowen’s 82 per cent renewables-only 2030 fantasy.
He compounded his reputation for economic stupidity by introducing plans to force energy-hungry data centres to run only on new unreliable renewable sources rather than fossil fuels, and a proposal to ban a data centre slated for the NT’s Beetaloo Basin natural gas field.
In the real world, his ministerial fiat makes no sense whatsoever. It sits with his fantasies about the illogical ban on domestic nuclear energy, which is being used by every other nation in the OECD.
At this point in his two minute rant, the reptiles signalled a shift for the fat owl of the remove ... Home Affairs, Immigration and Citizenship Minister Tony Burke is equally delusional about immigration. Picture: Richard Dobson
Just time to do a little furriner bashing, in the patented News Corp way ...
A former senior public servant recently recounted his experience at the Australian embassy in Damascus during the Lebanon war in the 1980s.
“The walls were decorated with scenes of Australia, including beach scenes with women in bikinis and blokes in Speedos,” he told me.
“I spoke to a Lebanese woman who had just been interviewed with her family. She indicated the pictures on the walls and made it clear that she thought the scenes were immoral.”
Does that mean we can ban all Poms? Can we kick out the onion muncher?
That was in The Bulletin, 6th October, 1973. Such sweet memories.
Back to doing the warm up.
Another topic.
The pond usually likes to revert to Haaretz when any reptile strays in to the middle east, but because the pond has wasted so much time on sweet virginal Oz coal, this will have to do ... Israel Captured 230 Square Miles of Lebanon, Razed Villages and Built New Bases
Splendid stuff, the work of building a greater Israel is never done, theocracies never sleep...
And that's a jolly good warm up for the second instalment of the fat owl of the remove ...
The header: Piers Akerman: Take news of Hamas disarming with a pinch of salt as violent terrorists can’t be trusted; As the world cannot trust Hamas to disarm, Australia’s $130m in Gaza aid faces greater scrutiny over UNRWA’s documented links to the terrorist organisation, writes Piers Akerman.
The caption for the AV distraction, featuring the sort of image designed to terrify Daily Terror readers, provided they can spare a moment from thugby league types going the biff: News24 Defence Analyst Peter Jennings says nothing should be taken at face value from Hamas. “Let’s be cautious,” Mr Jennings told News24. “Nothing should be taken at face value from Hamas.”
Jennings of the fith form appears everywhere in News Corp these days peddling the standard line about a group which was pumped up by Benji himself ...
Again it's all there in Haaretz ...
Sheesh, distracted from the obfuscating Akker Dakker again ...
There are many conditions required but, given it’s just a proxy for Iran’s lunatic fundamentalist Islamic revolutionary government, nothing it says can be trusted.
In the off-chance that it’s relying on the Muslim tradition of taqiya, which permits lying to protect Islam from attacks by infidels, Australia should demand the return of the millions the hard-Left Albanese government has poured into Gaza since it came to office in May 2022.
At Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s direction, at least $86m has now been sent to UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
UNRWA has employed Hamas terrorists, including many who took part in the October 7, 2023, Nova music festival massacre.
The reptiles followed up that drivel with a snap also designed to terrify Daily Terorist punters, Given Hamas is just a proxy for Iran’s lunatic fundamentalist Islamic revolutionary government, nothing it says can be trusted. Picture: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP
Critically, the Morrison government reduced Australia’s annual core contribution to UNRWA from $20m to $10m in 2020-21.
There's nothing like helping with the ethnic cleansing of Gaza ... Gazans with humanitarian aid packages provide by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in al-Shoka, east of Rafah. Accepted Israeli figures show how many UNRWA workers were active with, or had family connections to, Hamas. Picture: Bashar Taleb/AFP
But the pond takes Akker Dakker's point that Israel knows how to hand out rough ... well, it's hardly justice ...
Australia has sent more than $130m to Gaza since October 2023 through UNICEF, WFP, the Red Cross and Jordanian field hospitals.
According to accepted Israeli figures, out of UNRWA’s approximately 13,000 employees in Gaza, at least 185 UNRWA workers were active in the military branch (Al-Qassam Brigades) of Hamas, and 51 were in the military branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
However, there is evidence that roughly 10-12 per cent of all UNRWA Gaza staff (around 1200-1500 individuals) have family or political ties to Hamas or PIJ.
Wong and her DFAT staff were quiet when a 700m, 18m deep tunnel was discovered directly under UNRWA’s Central Headquarters in Rimal, Gaza City.
The subterranean facility housed a major Hamas military intelligence data centre powered by UNRWA’s electrical grid.
The ABC and other Left-wing Australian media have been just as silent about the number of combat tunnels constructed directly below UNRWA elementary schools in Zaytoun, Maghazi, and Sheikh Radwan, though UNRWA has now publicly confirmed and condemned their presence.
Naturally there's a snap ... Part of the reinforced tunnel complexes uncovered beneath Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital. Picture: Reuters/Mohammed Salem
Speaking of that unhappy strip, largely reduced to rabble, how's the greater Israel project going?
And so on and on, and you won't be reading any of that in Akker Dakker ... you'll just read smug Islamophobic jokes of the ululating kind ...
Another tunnel under the Sheikh Hamad Hospital (Qatari Hospital) & Indonesian Hospital also accessed underground chambers within the medical facilities.
Tell me that DFAT bureaucrats overseeing the handouts and the Australian-paid UNRWA officials didn’t notice the tunnels being dug, the concrete being poured as Hamas diverted money meant to provide civil infrastructure and health and education facilities for the Gazans.
News of the possibility of a Hamas backdown won’t be greeted with ululations in the mosques of Western Sydney and Western Melbourne.
DP, the "i" needs to go.ReplyDelete
"MAGAfied News Corp mind."
MAGAfed News Corp mind.
"Should we be buying that sort of nag? Might it not be better off in the knackery? Couldn't we use a little extra glue?"ReplyDelete
No, as they are planning on stoning the nag, glue be damned. Perkins Paste is all the PHONy Nats need.
Beetrooter... "for wanting to run data centres on intermittent power."
Who are the bunyips who swallow such divel? Like 2000/80 intermittent building codes, intermittent libs, intermittent national's and the intermittent coal-ition.
Intermittent reasoned rock rhetoric.
All perfectly plausible.... that they have rocks in their heads.
DFAT bureaucrats need to take the fat owl to the tunnel of defamation.ReplyDelete
"Wong and her DFAT staff were quiet"..."Tell me that DFAT bureaucrats overseeing the handouts and the Australian-paid UNRWA officials didn’t notice the tunnels being dug, the concrete being poured as Hamas diverted money meant to provide civil infrastructure and health and education facilities for the Gazans."
Who was first, or did the gop like the term One Nation? Must be Newscorpse... "propaganda masquerading as journalism". See above.ReplyDelete
One Nation, the Senate GOP’s primary dark money group, is producing propaganda masquerading as journalism
http://amediadragon.blogspot.com/2026/08/one-nation-senate-gops-primary-dark.html?m=1