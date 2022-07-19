In which there's the usual groaning, and good news from the Killer and the bromancer ...

Last night on Media Watch the show finally caught up with the saga of the ten year old rape victim ...
...So, have the naysayers now been shamed into apologising? Not really.
The Wall Street Journal did correct the record, but did not say sorry or admit it was at fault, while The Washington Post added an update but again did not apologise or accept any blame for the doubts that it had raised.
And the hosts at Fox News? Well, I think you know the answer. Sorry is not their style.
And Jesse Watters even continued the attack by suggesting incorrectly that Dr Bernard covered up the girl’s rape by failing to report her abortion to authorities:
JESSE WATTERS: So, is a criminal charge next? And will Dr Bernard lose her licence? Let's ask the Indiana Attorney-General Todd Rokita.
TODD ROKITA: ... this abortion activist is out there front and center. The lamestream media, the fake news is right behind it. Unfortunately, in Indiana, the paper of record is fake news.
- Jesse Watters Primetime, Fox News, 13 July, 2022
The nerve of it really is breathtaking. And it’s part of a pattern that continues in the US media week after week after week.
And it occurred to the pond just how capable the local reptiles are at ignoring the breathtaking nerve of it all.
Where's Dame Slap, where's that reformed, recovering feminist the Oreo? Nowhere to be seen, or if they are, full of breathtaking nerve ...
In much the same way how many reptiles managed to note that outburst by SloMo speaking to his fundamentalist fellow rapturists? The pond had to turn to Crikey, praising the lord (paywall)
We trust in Him. We don‘t trust in governments. We don’t trust in United Nations, thank goodness. We don‘t trust in all of these things as fine as they might be and as important as the role that they play. Believe me, I’ve worked in it. But as someone who’s been in it, if you are putting your faith in those things, like I put my faith in the Lord, you are making a mistake. They are fallible.
And yet it's true.
When government has a fuckwit like him in charge, chances are it will be fucked ... and to celebrate, it seems that the Canberra Times is having a festival of vintage infallible Pope ...
Ah the good old days of the naughty, untidy, unkempt, layabout boys ...
And feeling uplifted, the pond could turn to this day's groaning, which is admittedly the same as yesterday's groaning, and surely is the same as tomorrow's groaning, because the old groaner is never afraid of repeating herself ...
Speaking of quite dire, even the lizard Oz had to note the sweltering Poms ...
37.5C? Why back in old days, the pond would be on bicycle and cycling to school miles away, and think nowt of it if Tamworth copped a forty degree day.
We must live with it, we must do nothing about it, and if tarmac buckled and rain lines melt, just think of it as the Dame Groan cost of doing business. Anything, provided there's no mention of renewables ...
Same old, same old, and the pond couldn't but help drift back in time, thanks to that flourish of old infallible Popes ... by golly they were selling good models in those days ... with beefy boofhead Angus a top notch Fargo salesman ... (don't forget the TruCoat) ...
Choice, not mandates, and the rapture by Xmas ... and so to the final groan of the Groaner ... and what do you know, coal is still the go ... unless you want to nuke the planet ...
Ah those bloody climate activists. How goes it in Britain? Remind the pond ...
Wrong, wrong, wrong ... slip on a pair of coal dust-saturated, Dame Groan-approved socks, and that'll fix what ails ya ... and here's this day's infallible Pope to help you with your official Dame Groan approved environment report ...
And so to the US scene, with a report from the pond's favourite reptile correspondent, Killer Creighton, though fans will be disappointed by his failure to note the appalling cost of being made to wear masks ... especially as things are proceeding splendidly down under with the virus ...
American politics... and yet there have been some astonishingly good candidates trotted out of late ...
.. at least if your primary interest is comedy, and keeping cartoonists in business.
But the Killer is no slouch himself, and is sure to come up with a Killer line, if the pond only bides its time ...
Democrats surely wouldn't bankroll candidates they really believed were a threat to democracy
It's a Killer line, for sure, and Joe Manchin had a bloody good laugh, and there's a lot of other killer comedy behind it ...
Of course it was the Supreme Court that made it open slather on spending big, and now there's no end to the relentless round of elections and hype and complete bullshit and bad candidates, because that's the way to a thousand year Reich and the big biccies to be made ... but the pond is waiting for that Killer line ...
What else can the mango Mussolini do, but have another go? He's only ever one coup away from that promised 200 years of a Donald reign, such is his supreme fitness, as declared by the able Ronnie ...
And so to that promised Killer line ...
The mango Mussolini "might not be the ideal Republican candidate to win let alone heal a divided nation"!!
Why that line's a killer, up there with the alleged far-left ideology spreading in school curriculums ...or the refugees streaming across the southern border.
Far be it for the Killer to note the ten year old streaming across the border from Ohio, to get to Indiana, a state itself in thrall to a barking mad AG ...
And so to the bromancer, also on the American case this day ... and featuring the bromancer's patented form of unbottled, undiluted hysteria ...
Of course the pond has heard it all before - what, you've already forgotten Killer and his Killer lines? - and drifted back to the good old days when nobody could trust a government ...
Yes, the pond should probably have stuck with a relevant cartoon, but when they let loose old infallible Popes, what's a pond to do? Just look up to the imaginary friend, in the warming sky, then carry on with the bromancer ...
It's astonishing, really, how the reptiles manage to pretend they care about the poor, and about the redistribution of wealth from the poor to the rich.
That's America baby, that's what it's all about, that's how a coup leader and a banana republic function, with the help of greedy media barons, so that the rich might grow astonishingly rich and the poor abysmally poor ...
And now, with the help of the reptiles, the mango Mussolini will return, and show how it's done ...
Yet again all roads led to coal, and perhaps Joe Manchin ...
With allies like that, who needs a Republican to help shoot you in the foot?
Oh wait, that's probably not the phrasing to use, seeing as how there was this comedy in the Huff Post
That's only a sample, there's lots more, suffice to say that's an actual congressman right there, strutting his pill-driven stuff, and there's your Killer answer to the Killer's and the bromancer's questions ...
Sorry, the pond didn't mean to distract from the bromancer and his final gobbet, though it seems that the bromancer typed it up before becoming aware that the Donald is running again, and now it's only a matter of timing ... and what a circus that will be, with even more clowns out and about in the very best of clown shows ...
Um, is it wrong of the pond to note that the world is already deeply sick? No thanks to the diligent work of the reptiles? Keep on talking up coal and fossil fuels and it'll keep on keeping on ...
The Groany: "The federal government needs to move quickly beyond platitudes to deal with the looming crisis affecting the NEM." Now to read that, one might be forgiven for thinking this "crisis" is all the doing of Albo's Labor. But hang on, they've only been in government (and still in minority government in the Senate) since 23 May - ie a whole 56 days. The Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison triumvirate were in government for 9 years since 18 September 2013. So whose dedication to unregulated 'private enterprise' is responsible for this mess ?ReplyDelete
Who was it who didn't take "plenty of overseas lessons about the problems that arise when an electricity grid has insufficient, affordable 24/7 sources of generation..."
But as for how things are working out now that the Wizard of Aus has been elected, does anybody remember how "gold-plating" our energy grid was destroying our electricity supply ? Please allow the ABC to remind us:
"The Australian energy system stands as a monument to vested interests.
Key points:
The majority of a grid owners' income is guaranteed by the regulators' valuation of the network The Australian network is valued at $US75b, compared to the entire US network valued at $US100b When the grids' earnings fall, prices can go up to cover the shortfall.
It is a system controlled by owners who are protected from market forces and state governments content to milk consumers for all they're worth and more — because the rules allow it.
'The operators have spent a lot of money on building their networks to potentially provide excessive reliability,' Craig Memery from the Public Interest Advocacy Centre says."
Australia has a gold-plated electricity grid that consumers can't afford
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-18/australian-gold-plated-power-grid/8721566\
Note the date: that was back 5 years ago in 2017. Say again, who was in government federally then ?
DP - as you observe of our groaner - ‘coal is still the go . . . unless you want to nuke the planet.’ReplyDelete
Littleproud gave interview yesterday, in which he was spruiking their case not to abandon coal, because there was so much more scope to ‘invest’ in researching CCS. Well, there does seem to be plenty of capacity for CCS to absorb $research in remarkable quantities, through to 2050, when they will, shazam - reach net zero emissions.
Oh, just in case, and consistent with your observation, he also called the voting public fools for not taking up ‘nuke-kyular’. Is it snobbish of me to think, if someone wishes to promote a particular technology, that they take that little bit of effort to learn to pronounce its name?
Should I write to him, as my local member, and explain how almost all the kinds of ‘energy’ he tries to talk about have been generated from a long-established, wonderfully reliable, fusion reactor - and that we continue to receive that without having to pay costs of transmission lines - it just surges through space, for free? If nothing else, he may have less difficulty saying ‘fusion’ than ‘nuclear’
"fooz-yoon" maybe ?Delete
And not only that, but good ol' Sol will keep up the fooz-yoon for another 5.4 billion years - give or take a century or ten - by which time Homo Saps Saps, if it still exists, may finally have solved CCS.
PS: it's the Very Littleproud.Delete