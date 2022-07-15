In which the pond spends innovative time with our Henry and the lizard Oz editorialist, before returning to the ongoing series, trouble in tykeland ...

The pond developed a sneaking regard for the hole in the bucket man when last week he scribbled that the Caterist was troubling (inching his way towards an awareness that the Caterist was a deeply disturbing loon of the first water), and the cowardly custard Caterist didn't have the fortitude to take on our Henry, and then came the news this morning that the hospital system was struggling under the resurging Covid crisis ...
As any fuel would kno - sorry, the pond is never good at spelling early in the morning, as any fule kno, as soon as the Caterist scribbles something, the exact opposite is likely to happen, and even the tree killer edition had to note the shift in the wind ...
Suddenly there's a Covid crisis, a new one, as the likes of the Killer and the Caterist roam about freely saying there's nothing to see here?
All the same, the pond was filled with trepidation at the sight of the hole in the bucket man turning away from the crisis, and setting his sights on the hapless, heatwave-stricken Poms, as if they didn't have enough troubles already ...
If the pond wanted to read about the English situation, it would usually turn to the Graudian and Crace and sure enough Truss perplexes her fellow MPs with robotic pitch for Tory leader role, upstaging the Maybot
And ...
Truss had only one thing to throw into the ring once she found the door – and it was still The Convict.
And ...
As she left the room, she headed for … the window. The launch may have been bad, but it hadn’t been that much of a disaster. Eventually, as she walked through a cluster of camera tripods, a snapper took pity on her and directed her to the door. Classico. She couldn’t find her way into the room and she couldn’t find her way out. I’ve never loved her more. Obviously she would be a total disaster as prime minister, but she’d be great material for the sketch. Someone worse than the Maybot. Sign me up for Team Liz.
There was also a cartoon ...
That's a bit unkind Ben, though it reminded the pond of how the English political scene has provided great entertainment in recent years ... though as usual our Henry was determined to wear his history larnin' heavily ...
As usual, our Henry is the sole of discretion, and like any hack with flat feet, he discreetly doesn't mention the Duke and his love for Adolf and that woman, or the Daily Mail's love of the blackshirts or all the rest of the sapping that went down...
Grand days, that 1937 tour, and what do you know, the Graudian was at it again this morning with Revealed: Queen’s sweeping immunity from more than 160 laws:
Personalised exemptions for the Queen in her private capacity have been written into more than 160 laws since 1967, granting her sweeping immunity from swathes of British law – ranging from animal welfare to workers’ rights. Dozens extend further immunity to her private property portfolio, granting her unique protections as the owner of large landed estates.
More than 30 different laws stipulate that police are barred from entering the private Balmoral and Sandringham estates without the Queen’s permission to investigate suspected crimes, including wildlife offences and environmental pollution – a legal immunity accorded to no other private landowner in the country.
Police are also required to obtain her personal agreement before they can investigate suspected offences at her privately owned salmon and trout fishing business on the River Dee at Balmoral, where anglers are charged up to £630 a day to fish.
Oh the bloody Bolsheviks, they're at it again, and yet a tremor of doubt, uncertainty, seemed to be running through the hole in the bucket man too ...a fin de siècle moment, even though we're nowhere near the turning of the siècle ... just another boorish Boris moment ...
And there you have it, all the best endeavours of The Sun, and Chairman Rupert, and the whole gang of media toadies swept aside, with "as best one can tell, he had no principles to betray."
At least the hole in the bucket man only cracked a joke about being "economical with the facts", when bald-faced interminable never-ending party-going, wallpaper loving liar might have been closer to the mark, but still, the pond notes the ongoing radicalisation of our Henry with bewilderment ...
What is this talk of "erratic populism", where will it all end?
And so to the search for a bonus, and the usual Friday wasteland was revealed ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, there was a gaggle of "innovators" in a rag determined to oppose any alternative future for the country, and as if to prove the point, there was a bubble-headed booby blathering on about "overambitious green policies", as if that was the only difficulty Sri Lanka faced, when you might scribble about economic mismanagement, corruption, and profound stupidity, as can be read in The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin.
From 2005, when Mahinda was elected as president and the family began to dominate the political landscape, they, too, began rampantly borrowing, first to pay for Sri Lanka’s three-decade civil war against Tamil minority separatists, which was brought to a brutal end in 2009, then for a “super-growth” development spree of roads, airports, stadiums and power grids. GDP grew from $20bn (£16.6bn) to $80bn but more than $14bn was borrowed in the process, and all the Rajapaksas became mired in accusations of vast-scale corruption, from bribes to money laundering.
There was a Basil at the centre of it - there's often a Basil when building fawlty towers - and the pond finds it tiresome when a bubble-headed booby thinks it's only about "overambitious green policies", as if good-old fashioned corruption and incompetence had nothing to do with it, so the pond went in search of another bonus, safe in the knowledge that good old Aussie coal might yet live again, and while Josh's win was celebrated, the troubles that the Gatto-defending Xian had landed himself in had already been swept from view ...
When it came to the comments section, it was a wasteland of lizard Oz editorials ...
Blowing trumpet on innovation? What, like satanic windmills and wretched solar panels and vile electric cars, and as for the Pacific?
Even the HUN had noticed? Time for an innovative reptile response ...
Meanwhile, in another country, in another publication, Australia at odds with neighbouring nations on new coal and gas projects at Pacific Islands Forum ...
Yes, we're back in that turf again ...
Put another lump of coal on the barbie ...
Of course that was going to put the lizard Oz editorialist in a tizz. There's only so much innovation a possum or a reptile can stand ...
Scratch a reptile, even lightly, and you can always find the climate science denialist lurking ...
And so to the bonus proper, part of the reptiles', and so the pond's, ongoing series, which the pond has dubbed "trouble in tykeland" ... with this episode titled, "the empire strikes back" ...
Why the reptiles thought it would help to have as their illustrative snap a man in a frock waving in the air and weirdly smiling at an imaginary friend must remain a mystery to the pond, but never mind, the pond did love the blather about portentous predictions, and the sense of defensiveness and agitation and paranoia ... which continued into the next gobbet ... with wondrous talk of a curated zeitgeist ...
Of course the fix was in, it was all a conspiracy, and far be it for the pond to mention Excel spreadsheets ... the church has always been better at figures than the pond, and the Ponzi scheme has always been a great racket, with the wealth in this country alone calculated back in February 2018 as being some thirty billion ...
Yes, all cults, ancient and modern, should pay their taxes like good corporate citizens, and then the cultists might gather together in whatever company brand they like, and worship whatever imaginary friend suits their mood ...
As for the last gobbet, the pond reckons that Dame Groan wouldn't be too keen on a Ponzi scheme now forced to boost its gullible flock by importing fresh victims ...
Or perhaps the size of the tax avoidance, and the government subsidies and the government cash in the paw, so dear to the heart of all cultists and Ponzi schemes?
And now as the pond started with Covid and mentioned the budget in passing, time to end with an infallible Pope of the cartooning kind ...
They always disappoint you in the end, Parker tells Norman in The Wire and so it was and so it is and so it will be ...
