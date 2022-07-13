In which the pond does a time machine with Dame Slap, refers nattering "Ned" to ancient Troy on the matter of the clown, and still has the energy to do coal with the Canavan caravan ...

Dame Slap was at the top of the lizard Oz digital page this morning, and as a result, the pond must ask innocent bystanders to allow the pond to indulge in an ancient, venerable tradition.
This won't involve any remarks on the latest committee hearing, it will instead involve a trip back in time ... but first to today's offering ...
Whatever might be said about Malware - and over the years the pond has said a lot, especially in relation to his malformed NBN - to put him in the same basket as the mango Mussolini and the Convict is pure overblown defamatory Dame Slap at her worst ...
But now to the tradition, as Dame Slap happens to mention narcissism as the new norm, as if she was aware of the thirst for power ...
Perhaps a pointer from the Bolter, as the first step in the tradition, the harking back in time to ancient days of Dame Slap in her primeval prime ...
And that link leads to a joyous Dame Slap in New York, donning a MAGA cap and slinking out into the night to celebrate the rapture and the rise of the mango Mussolini ...
The pond can't begin to count the times that it has run this, but each time Dame Slap starts banging on about the mango Mussolini, there it looms, like Banquo's ghost, or Hamlet's dad on the battlements ...
Now back into the time machine - 2017 seems so long ago - and here we are at the next delusional gobbet ...
The pond gets it. It's too perilous and uncomfortable for Dame Slap to look back in time, so lumping minor league Malware into the same company as the malignant Donald and the malign Boris is all she's got.
But when Dame Slap rails at the Twittersphere, and the ABC, shouldn't she recall the genuine depths of depravity to be found in the lizard Oz, and in her columns ... oh so long ago now, but still resonating down the years ...
Ah, those were the days, when you left an email address inviting a response from the crazies, and Speersy was a good guy, until he decided to join the cardigan wearers and became an infamous rat in the ranks...
Forgive the pond, that trip back in time was an indulgence, and it threatened many of today's indulgences by doubling the length of time spent with Dame Slap, but one final moment in the present will do the trick ...
Quoting the onion muncher, perhaps the worst prime minister in recent times - only Billy McMahon could hold a candle to him - and the one most like the Boris, urging on Brexit, reviving knighthoods, and acting like a complete budgie smuggling narcissist - and quoting him approvingly?
There's never any end to the monstrous, rampant level of narcissist stupidity on hand in a Dame Slap column ...
Perhaps the lizard Oz will find a transformative columnist who is not a next level Dame Slap style narcissist, flippant and foolish and with an astonishing ability to forget what she has written. The pond doubts it ...
Speaking of fuckwitted futtocks, the pond will not be denied its serve of nattering "Ned", just because it went into extended overtime with Dame Slap ...
For the nth time, the pond was on the web, happily reading the web version - or rather, unhappily - and then up comes that prompt from the reptiles to open the web version, but the pond was already in the web version, and so it was a kind of Chinese boxes or Russian dolls or Escher world in which the pond found itself ...
As for the content, everything the pond said yesterday about ancient Troy applies - the complete lack of awareness by "Ned" of the role of the old Blighty Murdochians ... The Sun, and all the rest of it is just the same ... the conga line of servile Chairman Rupert Convict lovers cheering on the fucking of that hapless country ... and as the pond has already indulged itself with Dame Slap and ancient Troy with reminders of lost times past, it won't repeat the indulgence.
Instead have another serve of a completely oblivious "Ned" ... blathering on about moral vacuity, unaware of his own moral vacuity, working as he does like a lickspittle lackey for chairman Rupert and his far right son ...
Yes. yes, it's too much for a koala to bear, that lather about drum-beating populism, as if News Corp knows nothing of drum-beating populism, and to hell with the consequences ...
Even now, right at this moment, as the more brazen aspects of the Donald's deeds are exposed, Faux Noise continues to chant for him, and keep the GOP in his thrall ... while the jackals roam the plains, though they never seem to turn up on that Namib cam, just ostriches, the odd giraffe and a seemingly endless supply of oryx ...
Perhaps the pond should just let "Ned" finish his blather in peace ...
Henry fucking "fuck Cambodia" Kissinger? Words fail the pond ...
Failed to chart a new course? So Brexit and fucking northern Ireland and getting the Scots upset in their parritch was just business as usual?
What a tiresome old fuckwitted futtock he is, now in full dotage, sublimely unaware of what News Corp has done to fuck assorted countries, not to mention the planet ... with all that woke bullshit ... but it does provide the pond's daily humour allowance, together with its daily serve of vitamins and irony, with Crikey following up on the pond's note about the Oreo ...
And that provides a cue for a Wilcox ...
But as the pond has spoken of fucking the planet, there's yet more work to be done this day. Come on down, Canavan caravan, to celebrate the coal that batters ...
And so the climate science denialism continues in the land of the lizard Oz, but no need to argue when a cartoon will suffice ...
Now on with the coal lover doing his coal loving ... no need to mention all the heat waves going down in Europe or sundry droughts or extreme weather events, just a devout wish that the Canavan might shove a lump of coal where the sun don't shine ...
So much for climate science, waiter, another cartoon ...
And so to a final gobbet, blessedly short ...
Did the coal lover mention Covid? Why the pond has a Wilcox handy for that ... though it probably would have been more useful when the Caterist was doing his anti-vax thing and getting chastised by the hole in the bucket man, or the Killer blalthering on about the weevils of masks ...
But wait, there's more. The pond couldn't let the lizard Oz editorial pass this day without mention, given what the Canavan caravan had just offered as insights into the world's current predicament ...
Yep, it's the same old, same old. A token nod to climate ambitions, and on with the fossil fuels, and so the pond can finally end with an infallible Pope ...
Why, what's that in the far right corner?
Why, there's the Canavan caravan and the lizard Oz editorialist rowing to the rescue, and let's have no talk of all that pesky coastal erosion, or rivers running rampant, and the waters lapping at sundry doors ... there's only so many vitamins and irony the pond can take in a day ...
