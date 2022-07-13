In which the pond does a time machine with Dame Slap, refers nattering "Ned" to ancient Troy on the matter of the clown, and still has the energy to do coal with the Canavan caravan ...

Welcome to the land of the loons, written by a loon about loons, for those fortunate few who cherish loonacy:

Hurry up. The loons! The loons! They're welcoming us back.



Look! Look! Oh, look, I've spotted the loons! Oh! Oh, they're so lovely.



I never saw such big loons in my life.



The loons have been calling for rain all night long. Rain! Rain! Bring us the rain!



That's what the loons said, huh.



It's a dead loon, Norman. The poor thing. Oh, it smells too.

- On Golden Pond