In which the pond breaks into its break with a genuinely unique appreciation of the bromancer, the dog botherer and prattling Polonius.

Ah Melburnians, you've got to love their unique notions of public art, and this portrait of a pleading woman, arms outstretched, almost moved the pond to tears ... why, it put Picasso's Guernica in its place.
Speaking of unique, the pond was vastly relieved to wake to the news that it was having a genuinely unique experience listing to the ABC's news radio, which is much better than a rolled gold unique experience, or even worse a transparently unique or randomly unique experience.
Then the pond felt a sudden surge of intense Catholic trained guilt.
Could the pond spend the weekend without some ABC bashing by the reptiles? Could a Sunday meditation and prattling Polonius just be ditched, like some Oscar Wilde skyrocket left in the mud?
Up to this point, the pond had resisted temptations. On Thursday Killer had been out and about ...
Did this delusional futtocky fuckwit of the first water think that the pond was going to prefer his advice over that of Fauci? But there's no end to Killer's delusions, and the pond even passed up a Wilcox taunting his mask phobia, but seeing as how right at the minute the croweaters' hospital system is in a pickle, and other states - NSW, Victoria - are under intense Covid strain, bring it on ...
Not a chance any of that would work with Killer.
Come Friday, and the pond felt no need to break its silence with our hole in the bucket man ...
That was just old Henry doing a standard bit of bashing uppity, difficult, pesky blacks, a long standing reptile sport, and what whiff of paranoia in the splash was more than enough ... "unexamined voice"? All the reptiles do is examine black voices and do their best to tell them to shut the fuck up and go away.
Ditto these outings, celebrating coal and nuking the planet. Too easy, not tempting enough ...
Ah yes, there was the bubble-headed booby blathering on her usual deranged fashion about alarmists who didn't want to nuke the planet ... what a tired old reptile riff, and not done by a rocket scientist.
Again the pond resisted temptation, though it had a couple of cartoons to hand, and might even have mentioned the astonishing melt going on in Greenland ...
But come the weekend and the pond found the chance of a genuinely unique reptile experience irresistible.
The pond had felt mortified at leaving Polonius alone, prattling in the attic about the ABC, but it turned out that it was the bromancer who set the pace in a hot field of reptile contenders by going to his full Xian best...
There were a few more the pond could cross out in its quest for that completely unique reptile experience ...
No need for "Ned" to ruin the break, and of course Dame Slap in her own planet Janet bubble was studiously ignoring the hearing, which the pond devoured whole, the criminal Bannon, Fox's head in sand approach, and all the rest that once would have entranced a MAGA lover ...
Besides, the immortal Rowe said all that needed to be said on the RBA ...
And if you look closely at the gaggle of the reptile commentariat 'leet, Killer was out and about to diss renewables, but all that needed was a link to these lines in the Graudian ...
The nature of our collective response suggests that what’s needed in public life isn’t scientists but psychologists. Seamlessly over the last few years, one form of denial (end times aren’t coming, so there’s no point trying to change) has become a different form of denial (end times are definitely coming, so there’s no point trying to change). Like the failed execution of overambitious new year resolutions, we can’t do everything and so choose to do nothing.
Meanwhile, the culture offers up easy targets for the displacement of blame. Kylie Jenner takes a 17-minute flight on a private jet, and it feels good to put the catastrophe on her. It’s getting uncomfortably hot in here, but if the Kardashians did this, and we agree to hate the Kardashians, we are absolved of all further engagement. Right?
Right, Emma, right on, and Killer is with you all the way ... and there was an infallible Pope to go with that ...
Oh and a Kudelka ...
And now after that extensive survey, at last to the bromancer, the reason that the pond broke its silence, because no one can offer a truly unique experience like the exceptionally unique bromancer in full featherless Xian flight mode ...
One of the main reasons the pond decided to break its break was that David Hardaker in Crikey
, (sorry paywall), did a splendidly amusing piece on the humbug who attended the bigot's bigot's church to deliver a speech from the mount...
Being on a break, the pond felt no guilt about doing a shameless Burroughs' style cut and paste, and if anyone is wondering about the relevance of a gum tree rapture, be assured that the fundamentalist will turn up in the bromancer, and never mind that any sensible evangelical knows that followers of the whore of Babylon, of the bromancer kind, are destined to suffer an eternity of hellfire for their errant ways, while the splitters will make it into heaven for a round of golf with the mango Mussolini ...
All of which doesn't get around the matter of the bromancer following the whore of Babylon and so destined to eternal hellfire ...
Weird, splitter weird, genuinely unique and for an explication, head off to the British Museum here
, though most will be content to know that splitters split and whores of Babylon had a particular appeal to the religious type ...
And now on to the snake oil man, spruiking snake oil to the bigots about his imaginary friend ...
Here Hardaker comes in really handy for a lazy pond in break mode...
And now back to the bromancer, swallowing the snake oil, though he really should be excommunicated for citing a heretic who fails to represent the truly unique Pope...
Let us set the bromancer's assorted paranoid outbursts aside for a little Hardaker comedy ...
Truly unique weird shit, but it explains why the Chinese got it all wrong, thinking 8 was the lucky number, with 3 and 6 pretty handy, and a 4 a down right no.
And now on we go with the heretic celebrating the snake oil salesman in the church of the bigot...
Indeed, indeed, and there's another handy Hardaker celebrating the paranoia ...
What a bunch of double dealing, forked tongue fucking hypocrites, but that's how you get a truly unique experience ... and so to more paranoia, and a book blurb, and a silly, carefully neutered click bait video from that prize Hildebrand clown ...
It's a shame? Well possibly because there's fewer chances to take pot shots at sitting ducks ...
And so to the final gobbet ...
Feel free to keep on believing in your imaginary friend, and perhaps you might at some point send back a sign from the Elysium fields so that we can all across the River Styx in style, knowing our reward will be a lavish meal of burgers with the mango Mussolini... (oh yes, run, Josh run, but it's now such a famous meme, there's no room to celebrate it here.
Now that bromancer outburst, besides being paranoid and remarkably defensive, was very long, so here's a cartoon for your trouble ...
But the pond had re-awoken its appetite for reptile stew, the sort of hunger it used to have when munching on human flesh in the form of wafers - cannibals! -and so it turned to Polonius for his prattle, and was disappointed at the fare, because there was bugger all bashing of the ABC ...
Instead it was the dog botherer that was assigned to ABC bashing this day, and he did so in a hearty way and at great length ... so in for a dog bothering penny, in for a dog fucking quid ...
Of course, of course ... he's still bitter, he still wants revenge, he wants payback for all the low comedy celebrated in the Graudian way back when ...
That was way back in 2014, and he's still at it ... prejudice, bitterness, moi?
Actually he might have meant balanced, because the dog botherer frequently sounds unbalanced, and when it comes to assorted matters such as climate science, deeply unhinged ... and as for his deeply unsuccessful participation in politics, why did the immortal Rowe have to remind the pond of a typical dog botherer posture?
Politics now? Think politics, Lord Downer, Iraq, utegate, Malware and dog botherer ... and you'll see it's a proud tradition...
Never mind, on with the unbalanced mind, for an utterly unique experience, with all the usual suspects on view ...
It was neat for the reptiles to slip in that snap of Xian Porter. He never seems to be able to take a straight snap. Look at the funny photo in this Crikey story
... (sorry, paywall)
Mick Gatto as your client? And having another go at the ABC? That's pretty sad, hey nonny no, on we go ...
The dog botherer never tires of repeating himself, though this time he seems to have failed at slipping in a mention of climate science, which is a pity because the pond would have liked to insert a clipping of Queensland and its five floods in 8 months, and blather about precedental precedents that might be unprecedented, in a genuinely unique one hundred, or is a thousand year, way ...
Now back to the witch hunt...
And there's the other reason, they keep slipping out in a Freudian way. No fair to Chairman Rupert and his billions, stick to radio in the 1932 style, and as for the Americanisation of the debate?
Tell that to Faux Noise, and Sky after dark, doing a pale imitation, with the dog botherer no match for Hannity or Laura or Tucker ... though he would if he could ...
Well his arse is safe in this final gobbet ...
Media silos? Piss off to Faux Noise, and save us the gibberish, or stay in the Sky and Surry hills ghetto if you must, but please don't talk about genuinely diverse and rational public square while servicing the Chairman in a whore of Babylon way ...
And so to the reason the pond broke its break, guilt about prattling Polonius. Oh sure, the ABC will cop a mention, but it's Polonius in a below form mood ...
It goes without saying that Polonius is always opposed to integrity in politics, it goes against the grain, against the very spirit of the Sydney Institute, and the reason well-heeled partisan lobby groups exist to help grease the wheels ...
Perhaps a relieving infallible Pope?
Back to the predictable bees buzzing in the Polonial noggin ...
At this point, the pond had almost used up its backlog of cartoons, and the remainder were about international events.
Oh what the heck, they're more lively that a Polonial tract about Gladys ... (it might help to read Jonathan Freedland
, trussing up the Truss).
And there was that sad little pooch in the corner ...
Naughty pooch!
Now on with Polonius holding his nose about state politicians ...
The pond had a last catch-up cartoon to go, and speaking of ethics, as Polonius is wont to do, it was an oldie but a goody ...
And so the mention of Saint Pell - when will the Pope elevate him to his rightful stature, and bugger the little children, they can come unto him - and the usual suspects, naturally lead by the deviant cardigan wearers at the ABC ...
Damn you, you unhealthy perverts, always looking for a genuinely unique angorra so you might have the full Ed Wood experience ...
And so to a final rehash of a rehash rehashing the rehash, and bugger the little children, though of course only in a metaphorical sense, which is to say to hell with them if they follow the whore of Babylon, unless you happen to be a priest with needs ... and then you might need a friend, who understands ...
Rehash away, and to hell with integrity ...
And with that the pond has finished its epic update, enough to make any reptile devotee go blind, or at least develop hairs on palm.
Some might have fallen into the trough of despair, having been reminded how familiar and repetitious it all is ....
The pond will think carefully before returning before the official end of the break, but who knows, how could anyone resist the siren call of the bromancer? What other reptile might lead the pond astray and into the underworld?
Still, to end on an up note, what joy that mighty Euroa is on the move and being transformed into a future vision.
Why if they only shifted News Corp from Surry Hills to Euroa, they might live and work in a great environment, restored, enhanced, and far removed from fancy pants high and mighty city slicker 'leet reptile ways ...
Just look at the way the town's abuzz with action ... (but no need to bring a shotgun to do a little street clearing).
