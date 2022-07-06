In which imaginary friends, nuking the country and nattering "Ned" are on the reptile menu ...

Now the pond is first to join in talk of imaginary friends, and pie in the sky on the bye and bye, but all this seems to be playing into the reptile game, with an ostentatious display of learning, of the kind the pond usually expects from the hole in the bucket man on a Friday ...
Surely this means that the fault of all this heretical treachery can be lumped at the feet of scholars and intellectuals (known to the reptiles as the inner suburban 'leets), who have ruined everything with their tedious book larnin' and their atheistic gibberish ... and so it came to pass ...
Damn you scholars and intellectuals, damn you all to hell ... nuke the lot of 'em, fancy taking the Garden of Eden as a fancy metaphor and myth, when we all know the reptile earth is flat, and only cranked into gear some ten thousand years ago ...
A 2017 Gallup creationism survey found that 38 percent of adults in the United States held the view that "God created humans in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years" when asked for their views on the origin and development of human beings, which Gallup noted was the lowest level in 35 years. It was suggested that the level of support could be lower when poll results are adjusted after comparison with other polls with questions that more specifically account for uncertainty and ambivalence. Gallup found that, when asking a similar question in 2019, 40 per cent of US adults held the view that "God created human beings pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so". (wiki)
Go Fox News viewers, go! Go SloMo of the shire, go!
And speaking of a good nuking, so to a more traditional reptile repast, and here the task is to look for signs of lobbying ... it might take a while, but the pond is confident that it will get there ...
Who is this Tony Grey, and why is he blathering on about nuking the country and nuking the planet in such a naked way, smoothing over difficulties, and laying palms in the path of reptile donkeys?
For the answer, patience is required ... first we must get rid of the tricky question of cost ...
Oh it's all the go with SMRs, but the answer to just how there are fifty shades of nuking grey is now at hand at the end of the very last gobbet ...
Oh indeed, indeed, free advice from an unencumbered, neutral source without the slightest sign of skin in the game. This is the sort of objective scribbling we need if we're to nuke the country and the planet and do it properfly ... but sadly the pond must report that the lizard Oz editorialist didn't get the memo in their very own rag.
Instead the lizard Oz editorialist provided the answer to a pond correspondent who had wondered what had happened to gas, and gaseous reptiles.
Well the answer is, there's still a fizz in the carbonated reptile juice ...forget nuking the country, go gas ... explain how, lizard Oz editorialist ...
A 2% take-up, and the reptiles are having nightmares, and suddenly a night with British MPs didn't seem such bad entertainment ...
The pond can't begin to count the number of times it's heard the reptiles carry on about the wind not blowing and the sun not shining, and so forget the nukes, it's on with gassing the country and the planet ... because climate science, quoi? Gas, a carbon intense fossil fuel? Quoi? Interrogatif désignant une chose ...
There's no doubt about it. Boris is fucked, the country is fucked, and not just Britain, because the reptiles won't be satisfied until they've fucked the planet ...
And so to the bonus, and of course it had to be nattering "Ned".
The pond took a look at Dame Slap having her usual argument with feminists - Dame Slap loves doing her patented "I'm alright Jill, so why don't you just fuck off with your talk of equality" routine - but the pond thought only this was worth noting ...
It brought out the pedant in the pond. Catherine the Great might have been a ruler of Russia, but she wasn't a Russian ruler ... she was a Prussian who knew how to do a bit of shape-shifting and fool the likes of Dame Slap ...
Catherine the Great, Russian Yekaterina Velikaya, also called Catherine II, Russian in full Yekaterina Alekseyevna, original name Sophie Friederike Auguste, Prinzessin von Anhalt-Zerbst, (born April 21 [May 2, New Style], 1729, Stettin, Prussia [now Szczecin, Poland]—died November 6 [November 17], 1796, Tsarskoye Selo [now Pushkin], near St. Petersburg, Russia), German-born empress of Russia (1762–96)... (EB here).
So that's what happens when you get a twit blathering about pop psychology, and offering Vlad the impaler the comfort of allegedly deep questions of history, security and economics.
Could Dame Slap be a Vlad lover, in the same way that she donned the MAGA cap?
In a curious way, it seemed to prove Dame Slap's point. Why should a woman get a lavish amount of News Corp pay for being a fuckwit, when there are many fuckwitted men willing and able to step into the breach and show the way forward when it comes to treating women with disdain. Just call Faux Noise for the latest news on abortion in America...
And so to "Ned" ... as usual issuing advice, instructions and orders from the rear ...
The pond was unnerved from the get go. Was "Ned" implying that a coalition government, or perhaps the reptiles, didn't love a rules-based order?
Did they prefer a Boris-based style, full of lies and endless bullshit? Then the pond remembered that News Corp was right behind the mango Mussolini, the GOP, and the fucking of America, and understood why "Ned" might have baulked at the notion of a rules-based order ... unless of course they happened to be Dame Slap style rules, with allegedly deep questions of history, security and economics... because why not invade another country and ruin it, if you want to emulate Catherine the Prussian ...
Did the pond make a mistake by not sticking with the Dame?
Sorry, sorry, the pond wanted to slip that piece of nonsense from Dame Slap into the mix, so it could have a break with a cartoon ...
Oh heck, have another ... where's the harm ...
Well you can't expect Dame Slap to worry about such things, she's more a Prof Henry (Higgins) type ...
And now back to carrying on with "Ned" ...
The pond must add two notes here, as a way of celebrating "Ned's" style. Note the way "Ned" freely deploys injunctions - Albo must beware, Albo must find his own language, and so on and so forth "must", echoing down the musty reptile corridors - and "Ned" "must" find some way of borrowing another's thoughts.
Come on down Hugh White ... pay attention Albo, "Ned" has found his Neville ...
And there you have it, and that's why "Ned" is as fine as any entertainment as anything the British parliament might offer ...
"Selling climate change is the easy part."
Do none of the reptiles ever read the lizard Oz? Is the pond the only one that bothers? If that's the easy part, please explain why the planet is spiralling down to hell in a handbasket, ably assisted by News Corp ...
