There are many here among us who think the dog botherer is but a joke ... the pond has been through that, and that is the pond's fate, so let's talk falsely now, the hour is getting late ...

Faced with the strollout man's stand, the lizard Oz editorial team clearly decided a little humour was in order ...
There, on the right hand side, what a Djoker, and can I have my own chef ... it's perhaps a little clearer in the digital edition ...
... and that's why the reptiles and the pond are proud to present the first truly stupid of the year ...
While it seems a few shirkers and malingerers are still on the sidelines - the pond hasn't seen hide nor hair of the bromancer - the dog botherer is back on deck, and then there'll be no talk of the Djoker ...or chefs or tennis courts, or even the aspidistra on the what not ...
Stupid is as stupid scribbles and a lede that suggests it's not about Djokovic is right up there with the dog botherer routinely suggesting that climate science isn't about the climate ...
And that's just the beginning of the comedy ...
Right there, did anyone spot it? The unvaccinated are a risk to themselves, not the rest of us.
Compounded by As a fully vaccinated person, I could care less whether the person next to me is vaccinated or not.
If we could only bottle that kind of stupidity, we could export it to the United States? What's that, there's a glut, a huge oversupply in that market? Quick, order now, stocks are dwindling on a daily basis ...
Meanwhile, on another planet or at least another front page ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, it's the karate kid, and et tu Josh?
But now back to the full stupid ...
Now is not the time to go into actual science. Anyone with an interest can just google Covid reinfections or ask the question " can you catch Covid twice?", and cop Dr Google's extensive set of responses ...or ask Dr Google about some of the dog botherer's other wild-eyed assertions ... it's all on the full to overflowing intertubes ...
Sadly, there's no room for schools of thought here, not when we have the dog botherer as the teacher in the reptile classroom, and there's more comedy to come ...
Ah, there she blows ... only NSW has show any propensity ...
The pond will get to NSW in a moment, but first, a final gobbet of rich comedy stylings ...
If only the dog botherer hadn't written his piece earlier in the day, he would have caught this story in L'Age, summarised in the Beast's cheat sheet ...
Suddenly that line about it not being about the Djoker would have been right on ... it would have been about Renata too ...
And so to NSW, and a sudden realisation by the reptiles that all is not well in the state and that Iron Pyrites' standard Dom has got a few problems ...
Singing and dancing banned! How the dog botherer's wise words sounded ... only NSW has show any propensity ...
Meanwhile, the pond would like a pound for every stupid fundamentalist that has sent someone off to meet their imaginary maker, while chanting, you will pass quickly ...
Of course poor old Tamworth was the first to feel the brunt of Iron Pyrites' standard Dom's work ...
Tragically, the little Northern Daily Bleeder was still trying to use the festival to promote its subscriptions drive, but it's a Murdoch rag, so what the heck, and any way, after a brief encounter with sanity and Tony Windsor, it's now full Barners territory, so tourjours gai and the pond's relatives are delighted because they talk a view on all that singing and dancing ... and the out of towners coming to clog up the streets. So much better when it was the festival of light ...
But now back to the might deeds of the domitable back-flipping Dom ... and remember, when in doubt, time to send out the woman who has been hidden in recent times ...
Of course if you actually talk to anyone within the medical system in NSW, you'll get a slightly different spin ... but then you'd have to step outside the reptile sheltered workshop ...
But the pond is stuck with the reptiles, and so must proceed to the rest of the report on the domitable Dom's doings ...
Meanwhile, just to complete the pond's survey, the lizard Oz editorialist was also at it, because the ranks are a little thin this weekend ...
The pond hadn't realised its readers would have been interested in the vapid thoughts of an oncologist, or it might have reported its reent encounter with a senior Victorian in the medical game, who told the pond that over the past two years that well over two hundred Victorians had died by way of euthanasia (assisted suicide if you will) in the past few years ... and so that stray oncologist dug up by the lizard Oz perhaps needed to get out and about a little more ...
Instead the pond went with the lizard Oz editorialist as filler, and is about to make the same mistake.
What's that, there's prattling Polonius and his ABC obsession staring the pond in the face?
Come on, be fair, the pond needs something for its meditative Sunday and what better than the musings of a paranoid obsessive with a deeply compulsive disorder ...
And so to the filler ...
No singing and no dancing, and how meekly the lizard Oz editorialist fell into line with the domitable Dom ...
And the good thing about the lizard Oz editorials is that they keep it short ... no long dog botherer rant here ... just no singing or dancing ...
Could there have been foresight, could there have been planning? Not in the reptile world, nor in the world of the strollout man and the domitable Dom ...
And so to the lizard Oz editorialist offering a reptile Don't Look Up moment ... because the pond will keep scanning the reptile rag as a way of not looking up ...
Yes, it's still coal, coal, coal for the reptiles ... but the pond never believed in that superficial makeover last year. It's don't look up, Adani and coal good ... for now and until there's no point looking at all ...
And so to a closing cartoon, and how the pond wishes that the immortal Rowe and the infallible Pope would return.
Meanwhile, the pond feels like protesting something ... why not a chair protest?
It's about as sensible as a dog botherer protest ...
"the lizard Oz editorial team clearly decided a little humour was in order ..."ReplyDelete
That "Return to school could be delayed" is the practical joke of the year ?