In which the pond discovers its appetite for reptile junk food designed to rot the mind ...

By golly, now the pond is back on its old reptile diet, there's something obsessively appetizing about salt, flour, fat, sugar, and all the rest of the processed muck the reptiles offer up ...
Take this poignant juxtaposition ...
Yes, there's nothing like a "she'll be right attitude" when you're dead ...
Yeah, she'll be right when you're six foot under ...
But it turns out that Richard "Dick" or """" if you will, lives in gay Paree, so naturally the pond gave the floor to the Killer, because a moron talking to a moron is the sort of thing that makes the pond's day ...
Yes, there's nothing like a fuckwit transcribing the thoughts of a Trumpian fuckwit, and as a result, the pond should issue a warning that now the pond is back and fully addicted, this is going to be a long one ...
You see, at this point, the reptiles decided to insert a click bait video with a conciliatory sign well suited to the fuckwit blathering on to the fuckwit ...
And naturally the pond immediately thought, why not a cartoon-led recovery, as in the old days?
The pond also wanted to make sure that everyone had caught up with news of the coup, and that now notorious interview with Ari Melber ... wherein a coup leader freely admitted to planning the coup ...
It's been all over the shop, and you can find it at Business Insider here ...
Talk about the dumb competing with the dumber for the dumbest award ...
And then, with that duty done, the pond could return to the Killer for more distilled essence of loonacy...
At this breathless moment, the reptiles paused again to insert another click bait video ...
What with the pond playing 500 over the break, the pond thought of a no Trumps bid, but then decided to double down and declare Trumpists trumps, or chumps ...
And so back to the fuckwit transcribing the thoughts of a fuckwit ...
Remarkably? False claims? Or were they just still watching Faux Noise ...
And so to a final gobbet ...
Bristles? Bristles? He has bristles to bristle? This is a tad more demonic than the pond realised ...
And so on with the rest of the day, and the pond should note that the reptiles were very big on freedumb this day ... riding the strollout wave to freedumb ...
Yes, the reptiles were still taking cash in the claw from Clive, and we must ride the wave to normality, which is the best the reptiles can do in spinning the total fuck-up perpetrated by Iron Pyrites' standard Dom and his strollout mate ...
Mmm, so much flour, sugar, salt and reptile fatty goodness ...
There's that obvious joke by the lizard Oz editorialist - that jolly Joe must heal the wounds, as if it's nothing to do with the fat fraud or his Fox minions ...
But the pond felt like a lightweight bit of bubbleheaded nonsense, and who better than Claire, carrying on about digital distractions, apparently unaware that she's being offered up by way of a digital distraction, and indeed, offers her own site as a digital distraction.
You can't get more distracted nonsense than that ...
Let's not get into the semantics of "real lives". Back in the day, the pond can remember people wasting their "real" lives watching soaps, reading comics, etc etc ...
Instead, consider this.
If only the reptiles had put a page from Quillette, "a platform for free thought", on that digital device illustration. The pond's taste for an overload of post-modern, post-ironic referentialism would have been complete ...
But no, instead we must listen to an influencer, fresh from "a platform for free thought", blather on about other influencers ...
Say what? We don't have to shut down Quillette, "a platform for free thought".
Well that's bloody disappointing, but still the pond can get its fix of free thought nonsense from the reptiles ...
And now back to tht Dick """ Smith, beaming in from Paris ...
Two factors? Well it's not much of a listicle, but the pond will seize the chance to sneak in another reference as ironic as that original juxtaposition of death and Dick ... another contender for the Darwin awards ...
Such a shame ... and yet ...
Indeedy do, that was the problem, but she'll be right and luckily she didn't need to go searching for a test or a test kit in Australia. And so back to the Dick from Paris ...
Oh yes, let's celebrate freedumb ...
And now for a final word from that """ Dick from Paris, because apparently the reptiles couldn't rustle up a local to explain how everything was rosy in the garden down under ...
Uh huh ... could we find a spot for Dick amongst the reptiles?
And now please bear with the pond, as it's still finding its new year's feet and thought it should sample the thinking of the lizard Oz editorialist, just to get back into the reptile zeitgeist.
Sure this makes the post way too long, but what the heck, how much freedumb can a pond bear bear?
Riding the wave to freedumb! What a pity the pond has used up its Darwin awards contender for the day, or if you prefer, an entry in the Herman Cain awards ...
But there'll be room for more ironic juxtapositions before the freedumb riders are done ...
Uh huh. Pity the poor health workers, pity the hospital system, because the tossers now have the whiff of freedumb in their nostrils, and heaven help anyone in their way ...
And speaking of Biden, remember it was his job to fix everything, including all that has been wrought by Chairman Rupert, his son and his minions?
Again with the "remarkably"? Whatever you do, don't look up ...
And so to the last gobbet for the day, and thankfully it's a short one ...
It will be noted that the pond hasn't bothered to debate any of the issues with any of the reptiles and their contributors.
Why? Well it's rude to interrupt a stand-up comic's routine, even if the jokes are feeble. Instead the pond tried to help the comedy with a few cartoons, and now will sign off with a last one ... because you know, freedumb and a coup and death to democracy, and the reptiles are here to help ...
