A note warning of the dangers of invoking the 'kiss my ass' clause ...

The pond remains fascinated, compelled, fixated, transfixed, whatever, by the number of stories of this kind that keep popping up ...
Of course there was one network that was happy to kiss his arse, as we say in the land of Oz ...
He didn't look the best then, but not many people know or take the trouble to arrange the lighting and get in a set dresser to do a proper job of dressing the set ...
Well the pond will leave others to dig up that link to the NCIS actor who changed his tune, but still carked it ...
And so to what has become a ritual toing and froing in the land where the likes of Ron DeSantis and his new surgeon general are a feature, not a bug ...
In the old days, the pond would have gone biblical and quoted Matthew 26:
And, behold, one of them which were with Jesus stretched out his hand, and drew his sword, and struck a servant of the high priest's, and smote off his ear. Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.
But that sounds too avenging angel righteous ... remembering Donne and his bell-tolling island, the pond will pass on the Darwin awards, and note that all kinds of terrors are out and about ...
You can find a frequently updated list here:
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/?fbclid=IwAR1hmNW1JLO96l9-aKMVvC115nwHyrNf4QRNb2HecP8ScRVLKZoaPxLnDnI
Lamay was second on the list when I looked the site up a few minutes ago.