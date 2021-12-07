In which there's the usual water divining from the Caterist, a standard groaning, and quality Kovid time with Killer ...

The pond keeps missing all the best and brightest the reptiles have to offer ...
... but the pond has had its dose of Trumpism, and is relatively immune.
The pond is also relatively immune to gorgeous George, going full AWOL with Alex ...
Naturally the pond looked to the reptiles this morning for an update, and was startled, shocked, to discover that there wasn't a single mention of gorgeous George on the front page of the digital edition. He'd been cancelled, erased, by the sort of rubber that would take out the best a HBBB pencil might offer ... and immediately the pond knew that there was a deep state, or at least a deep reptile conspiracy at work ... (and yes, the pond knows that's an old way to grade pencils, but for some reason, when thinking of gorgeous George, the pond is reminded of very thick lead-laden pencils)...
Never mind, all that's by way of an aside, because the Caterist was out and about on a Tuesday, and ready to follow up Lloydie of the Amazon's stunning news that zero emissions coal was just around the corner ...
Apropos of this, the wags over at Crikey asked a couple of questions ...
Dammit, Goldilocks has gone lower case? Not to worry, who better to mount a scare campaign about Goldilocks than the reptiles' resident expert in the movement of floodwaters in quarries?
When you want your science fresh from a student of sociology, the Caterist is your man ...
By golly, does the Caterist know how to sing up a climate scare campaign song, but ignoring his Herculean effort, the pond was bemused to read the keen Keane getting a tad concerned about gold standard Gladys ...
Silly keen Keane ... of course it's catastrophic and jobs-destroying, and cult-like. Just ask the expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries...
Ah, the old "radical cultish tendencies". and of course it's not an existential threat.
Why just yesterday the pond learned that we would have clean dinkum innocent Oz coal with zero emissions, possibly by Xmas, thanks be unto Lloydie of the Amazon, and so there's no existential threat, none at all, though if you sampled the keen Keane, you might get an inkling of double speak ...
Um, sometimes the pond would like the keen Keane to speak a little more directly, a little more frankly, so the pond might work out what he thinks of the natural born liar ...
But back to some fair average climate science denialism from the floodwaters in quarries man for a wrap ...
And here's a cartoon to go with that ...
And there's more bin nights here. The pond usually has its bin night on a Sunday, but the pond must now get its Tuesday dose of a jolly good groaning ...
Now the pond should forewarn people that it's just the usual groaning about furriners, and there's been some splendid news of late in the hospitality industry in the UK of late, what with anxiety about life without workers in the EU (Graudian) and Rocco Forte suddenly discovering, after fiercely campaigning for Brexit, that no-one wants to work in his fine establishments, and so the rules should be changed so he can obtain some of that sweet, cheap EU labour ...
Oh it was cruel of the reptiles to put up that snap of Dame Groan's worst nightmares ... those pesky, difficult furriners, coming south, like cane toads ...
Yes, the bludgers, damn them ... but sadly, only a few can score the cushy jobs, such as scribbling for the lizard Oz about the indolent ways of bludgers living the rich life on welfare ...
Dammit, they always want more cash in the paw, the greedy bludgers ...
Surely importing a few furriners will stop that sort of malarkey ...
Now what should an expert economist rely on when confronting this tricky situation?
Plenty of anecdotal evidence! It beats statistics hands down, because we all known there are damn lies and then there's lying data ...
As a Groaning goes, the pond marks it as only fair average - there's not nearly enough about the havoc pesky, difficult furriners will produce, the chaos that's about to unfold - but still the pond has done its duty, and delivered the groaning, and now offers a cartoon for those seeking to get on the groaning gravy train ...
And so to a pond bonus, and wouldn't you know it, the Killer has been out and about ... and before the pond begins, it has to lead with a spoiler.
You see, the headline should have read ... "I was fully vaccinated, so luckily when I caught Covid, it was no big deal" ... unlike the mug punters who took News Corp screechers at their anti-vax, anti-mask word, and paid the ultimate price...
Actually, the reasons for mandating vaccines are many and varied, not least the desire to avoid overloading the hospital system with fuckwits of the Killer kind ... though there's another benefit, in that cushioning the effects of Covid means they can go on scribbling furiously, and so they can downplay the experience which has resulted in the deaths of many others ...
The Hill wrote a little summary recently about a list that the Killer luckily missed out on joining ...
You might think that Killer would now seize the chance to be vehemently pro-vaccine, and pro-mask and all the rest of it, but that would mean thinking that the Killer was a thinker ...
Actually if you were vaccinated, you might be in a position to move on ... but some find it a little tricky to do the moving, like the unhappy people the pond personally knew who died of Covid ... and like some of the Killer's brethren ... pace the Hill story ...
The pond just wanted to insert that, so it could add its own coda: taking scientific and medical advice from Killer Creighton is perhaps not the most productive way for people to get their information ...
Mandatory? What next, Killer forced to wear a mask and go full Freudian with his fears?
Of course it could be worse. Killer could have gone the full gorgeous George ... (ABC)
In a curious way, citizen journalist Killer did get an important truth out to people.
If you want to go on writing fuckwitted stories about Covid, it helps to be vaccinated ... then all you've got to worry about is long Covid ...
Too early to say? No, that blather about being a "Covid survivor", while vaccinated, means that "long stupidity", as it's known in the trade, is an irremediable, irredeemable, possibly terminal, condition ...
And so to a final cartoon, just for the fun of it ...
Or how about this one? It catches the Killer Kristmas spirit nicely ...
" those pesky, difficult furriners, coming south, like cane toads ..." Haven't heard much at all about cane toads of late. Have they all died off from Covid ? Haven't heard much about rabbits either - have they (and the cats) all expired from that human created disease calicivirus ?ReplyDelete