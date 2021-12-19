In which the ponds final Sunday meditation for the year begins with a deeply weird obsessive compulsive tragic figure ...

So this is the end game for the year for the pond, the point where it wishes readers a happy Xmas, a happy Saturnalia, or whatever else rocks your boat, and a good new year, as much as can be expected in these troubled times ...
After this final Sunday meditation, the pond will resume business sometime in the new year, the roads and the virus and Melbourne willing ...
And now down to brass tacks, or at least tone deaf, weirdly obsessive Polonius ...
The pond has long spoken of the pleasure it gets each week reading the venerable Meade's Weekly Beast.
And what better way to open the pond's final reptile post, coincidentally its final Sunday meditation, than by citing the venerable Meade.
She really knows how to jerk Polonius's chain, and what a fine jerking there was on Friday, with this note here:
Well yes, and sure enough, cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh the Sunday meditation, cometh the obsessive himself, cometh the compulsion, cometh the ABC fluff-gathering ... giving the Polonial obsessive compulsive behaviour an almost legendary, almost mythical quality…
Diversity? The Weekly Beast had a note on that one too ... if you can bare it ...
Ah, the old comrade routine ... so making up names is a fun thing to do, and the pond is redeemed, and so may talk of Polonius's prattle ... and perhaps even joke about the rat lurking in the arras or the Sydney Institute ...
He really does bang on a bit, but that's the point of the pond ... it's a home for loons, and frankly the pond felt a surge of pride when it spotted the loony party out and about in North Shropshire...
By golly that's a good look, and what a way to introduce Polonius's final prattle in the pond for the year ...
Oh he'll go on prattling in the lizard Oz for sure, but for the time being, the pond is done with his prattle ...
What a stout-hearted defender of the mango Mussolini he is, which reminded the pond of a couple of matters ...
More loons ...
... though the pond notes that Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz are so off the pace they didn't make it into shot, and a little whiff of anti-Semitism ... in the spirit of the Xian season ...
George Soros! Well we know where that puts the Chairman's mob on the scale ...
And speaking of MAGA hat wearers, what better cue for the last Dame Slap of the year ...
Ah hi vis and the promised land, just what you'd expect from a MAGA hat wearer ...
Fuck the pond dead, and don't bother to do it gently, we're now in Moses land?
Of course the pond knows what that really means ... boondoggles and plenty of pork ...
There's more Kudelka here, but the pond must get back to the almost indecent fawning and lickspittle boot-licking being offered up by Dame Slap ...
Meanwhile, as the pond noted yesterday, in another planet, and certainly not planet Janet ...
What an interesting new year it's going to be after the mingling and the jingling is done ... and all the pond knows is that the moment planet Janet gets an enthusiasm, it's time to watch out for the crash that's coming...
So Dom is the redeemer, and SloMo is the clown in need of redemption ...
Good luck with all that ...
After that, it occurred to the pond that it hadn't mentioned petulant Peta this week, and as this is the last post, please allow the pond a chance to remedy its deficiency ...
Thanks to Crikey and David Hardaker for that (paywall affected) ... and so to a few final reptiles for the year, and because it's the final go, the pond thought it could do a double, an each way bet, slipping in both gibbering Gemma and our Gracie ...
Peak stupid speaking of peak stupid? Well they say that life is a box of peak stupid chocolates, but the pond would like to note that it will be voting in the Crikey contest for the arsehat of the year, though the line up is disappointing... including as it does these contenders ...
That list of anti-vaxxers is far too vague. Where's Killer Creighton and his noble work? Sure, Gemma is simply too dumb and too confused to make the list but there should surely have been a category for arsehat media reporting or commentary scribbling ...
Never mind, back to Gemma ...
On the bright side, it could be worse. We could have had a first class futtock of the Gemma or Killer Creighton kind in charge, and who knows we might have achieved if we'd had the mango Mussolini down under, showing off his exemplary game ...
800k plus dead ... now there's a set of sobering statistics, but back to the bubble-headed booby blathering on ...
Why is it that the worst never catch a full dose of Covid? And if they do, whey are they often fully vaxxed?
Is it on the basis of the Fox News principle of saying one thing to the mug punters and doing the exact opposite out of sight behind their backs ... whether in relation to the virus or to January 6th, and hasn't that contrast between behind closed doors tweeting and publicly broadcast remarks made for fun times this week ...
And so to the last reptile posting for the day, and the pond feels almost guilty to end with our Gracie, yet the pond remains fascinated, compelled, by the gradual shift in her thinking that seems to have taken place over the years ...
Really our Gracie should be taking tips from the likes of the oscillating fan, doing his bit for SloMo and mindless rigidity ...
Mavericks? So that's what the reptiles call concerned citizens wanting to participate in the democratic process. Only a maverick of the oscillating fan could come up with that one.
But would our Gracie match the gormless oscillating fan at that traducing game?
Sadly, no, our transformed Gracie is intent on making jokes about miracles, or perhaps reptile raptures ...
Oh no Gracie, not underdog status. Everyone wants underdog status, it means the plucky sharkies can get off the mat and shake a few trouser legs on their way to victory ...
Please don't anoint Albo, because the pond will take it as a sure sign of doom ...
Never mind, can't be helped, Dame Slap and the IPA can only do so much ...
And so to a Gracie style sign off, and a merry Xmas, and the pond regrets another omission because this year it hasn't been engaged by the war on Xmas, and frankly the use of Xmas doesn't cut it, as per Vox here ...
Yes, and don't get the pond started on happy holydays, or we'll be here long after the pone was supposed to sign off ...
And now there's nothing left for the pond to do, but add a happy new year, which will, for the pond at least, be happy if the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe keep doing their shtick ...
The pond realises that naming one of them or the other cartoonist of the year year after year would get a little predictable and tedious, but there was a terrible injustice done at this year's cartoon awards, and it must be noted as the pond signs off ... because after all that reptile priming, the pond is ready to take of to parts unknown where Malware's broadband is a distant dreaming and Elon is terribly dear ...
Further to the Bromancer telling us (yesterday) about his religion offering ‘re-enchantment of life’ - another arm of Limited News tells us of the great work a religion with even wider following is doing to comfort and console grieving families -ReplyDelete
AFL to hold tribute match and fundraiser for Devonport primary school tragedy
The AFL has rallied behind the community of Devonport following the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School this week.
Matthew Sullivan
2 min read
December 18, 2021 - 6:11PM
I wonder what their "God they don't believe in" looks like, Chad. Maybe just a bit like 'Captain Blood' Dyer, perhaps ? He certainly expired long enough ago to only appear in holy visions nowadays.Delete
Oh - and thank you, DP, for the words of Ms Ton-yee-nee this day. I do look for a good whine for Xmas.ReplyDelete
Indeed and thanks for another great year, DP. I do occasionally think that you've had so much practice that you could do the Pond from your snoozing subconscious, but it has taken many years of dedication to get to this point. And, speaking purely selfishly, may there be many more to come.ReplyDelete
Have a good break DP. Hopefully the reptiles will offer more interesting misdirection and lies in the new year.ReplyDelete
It's always been the case but I am constantly stunned by the shamelessness, lack of self awareness or varying combinations of both those things apparent in reptile offerings. For instance, opinion writers working for organisations with secretive funding carrying on at length about donations to the various voices campaigns or Climate 200. Simon Holmes à Court has commented that he is living rent free in Polonius' (nee Gollum) head but he is OK with it because donations increase following every Polonial attack.
Similarly, certain conservative politicians seem genuinely confused that people might expect their voting patterns to reflect the things they say they care about
https://theshot.net.au/general-news/liberal-party-members-are-so-embarrassed-by-their-votes-they-want-to-shut-down-a-website-that-tracks-how-they-vote/
"Bragg and Sharma claim the website misrepresents them on issues they are personally passionate about, simply because they didn’t vote to support those personal passion issues, holding them to the impossible standard of being accountable for the difference between the things they have said and the things they have done."
"The SMH says Senator Bragg is upset he is listed as voting against protections for LGBT Australians and a constitutional Indigenous Voice to Parliament despite leading a campaign in the Coalition to legalise gay marriage and authoring a book backing the Voice. - But, you know, the voting pattern thing…"
Yair, as you may recall Bef, from time to time I am wont to pronounce that those with no memory have no shame. And precious little self awareness either. Not that that's really so strange; it does take some effort to be able to recall all the shitty things one has done - but to recall none ? Even the one you did 5 minutes ago ?Delete
And then there's that fine old political standby: "do what I say, not what I do". And indeed the reptiles and wingnuts are dedicated practitioners of that.
But I reckon that Bragg's and Sharma's protests have a definite ring of 'Streisand Effect' about them. One wonders just what they expect to achieve - persuade heaps of "wokies" to vote for them because they too are "woke" ? And if they did, how many unwoke wingnuts would then vote against them ? Probably none, come to think of it: "my party right or wrong" always rules, doesn't it.