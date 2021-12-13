In which the pond strays into the secretive world of alternative reptiles to give Monday a fresh look ...

The pond is on the home stretch now and thought it should perhaps freshen up its Monday act before signing off.
Sure, the pond's old reptile reliables are out and about, but what about this heartfelt cry, this plea ... why, it almost moved the pond to tears ...
Indeed, indeed, who cares about the planet? We must instead worry about legitimate businesses going on about the legitimate business of fucking the planet, and the pond was pleased that the reptiles had spared the space for this corporate anguish ...
Say what, all that bleating came from Adani? And Lucas is the "in country" head?
Oh the pond is terribly sorry, what it meant to say is why doesn't Adani just fuck right off, right out of country?
And so to another voice the pond frequently overlooks ...
Here the question that sprang to mind involved that reptile use of inverted commas.
Are these hideous subsidies 'Secret' or are they just boring old secrets? If they are 'Secret', in the old sense of furtive, or secretive, or hidden, or a mystery, why do they need inverted commas? Aren't they just Secret Chinese subsidies?
Never mind, the pond knew the reptiles' ongoing war with China needed secretive fuel, and who better to explain the danger of the hordes coming down from the north than a man bearing the distinguished name of Salvatore Babones?
To say that the pond was alarmed is something of an understatement, and yet it seems that Mr Babones is content to distract from Chinese students, and focus instead on all that research loot. Remind the pond again of what Mr Babones does ...
Eek, what the fuck, what's that "secret" language right there?
Does the A/Prof realise that the University of Sydney sees him as some sort of "stooge" with a "secret" name designed to appeal to pesky, difficult furriners?
And so to the real reason that the A/Prof is out and about, and it's not just because he's a devotee of simpleton Sharri ...
Ah, he's got a book to flog, along with the hysteria ...
Hmm, the pond isn't familiar with that company ... tell the pond more ...
Ah, excellent, the pond learns something new every day, but forgive the pond if it passes on that invite to a 30 min consultation or "learn more" ... though there's a lot more to learn ... why, there's quotes freely given ...
And there's lots of reassuring guff ...
What a fascinating world, and not secret at all ....
Well enough of all that, anyone wanting to learn more can easily google, though it might be handy if you had a wad of Chinese cash in your possession ...
Now, as the pond began this section with that issue of secret Chinese influence, it seems only fitting that the pond finish with the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Why did the pond bother? Well there's the lizard Oz quoting Sky News tracking every thought and word and deed of the mutton Dutton - a burgeoning trend in reptile la la land - and being deeply into conspiracy theories, the pond thinks that if things continue the way they have done, at least up until the break, this mutton Dutton might very well be a goer in the new year ... something to look forward to ...
The pond regrets that it's now very unlikely that the war with China will erupt before Xmas, and if it does, the pond will be on a break, but fair dibs, it's not for want of reptile trying ... though a little doubt crept in, with the reptiles seeming to suggest that - gasp - the opposition might win the election ... and so would have to maintain the war on China in their own way ... as good a case for the mutton Dutton to take over as might be made ...
The mutton Dutton floated an idea, and it immediately sank without trace?
Oh that's not good for the pond's conspiracy theory, but still there has been much to celebrate, and the new year promises more to come, including more immortal Rowes, with plenty already here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.