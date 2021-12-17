In which the pond has no choice but to go full Orwellian ... no thanks to the hole in the bucket man ...

As the pond continues to wind down, and the silly season cranks into Covid overdrive, the pond was relieved to see that the reptile cry is still for freedumb, freedumb, which is to say the freedumb to take Clive's cash in the claw ...
As for the rest it was slim pickins, as the pond has come to expect from the reptiles of late ...
Josh looking forward with confidence and optimism?
The pond immediately knew in its gut that we were fucked, the planet was fucked, and the new year would be a gloomy time...
The pond looked around and did its level best to avoid Josh and the hole in the bucket man and the bromancer, but even the triptych of terror was tepid ...
The meretricious Merritt telling judges to shut the fuck up? Why then doesn't the meretricious Merritt shut the fuck up, and you know, be dignified ... and silent ...
Okay, okay, it's impossible for a reptile to be dignified, not when your job is to suck up to the chairman and SloMo, and so it's impossible to be silent ...
As a result, the pond couldn't go there with the meretricious Merritt, and was it really news that the reptiles beloved nukes posed a key fiscal risk?
Just look at NSW Transport and you'll see a key fiscal risk in action ...and there'll soon be no need for the secessionists to feud with Dom, he's about to preside over a Covid implosion ...
Sorry, the pond just had to revert to its old faithful, and with a bit of luck George's name will be flung about and we'll have an Orwellian moment, as often happens when in company with the reptiles ...
Before the pond gets going, it's not prepared to bet on the odds of the hole in the bucket man studiously ignoring the mango Mussolini, his failed coup and the cult of personality surrounding the wannabe autocrat, so the pond would like to balance things up with a couple of tidbits ...
Why, it's just like when the Nazis trembled at the slightest hint of displeasure from the Führer. And then came this Eva Braun moment, if the Führer had only allowed his partner to do an Imelda Marcos ...
Why that's almost as good as a hefty dose of Gwyneth Goop, and suddenly the pond felt better about indulging the hole in the bucket man, railing away in his usual way ...
Yes, yes, all the usual stuff about Marxists and leftists, and Engels and Lenin, and not a solitary word about the coup and its GOP enablers, yet it has been in the news for quite some time ... and has recently taken off into the meadows in a spectacular fashion ... just take a squiz at some of the headlines ...
It's been splendid fun, and the late night comics have been having a feast - too many to mention - and perhaps our hole in the bucket man needs some help in spotting current trends ...
Sorry it's small, but if you click on it, it might get larger, and if not, it's all over the intertubes and on Twitter here ...
It's worth checking out the detail to see where your favourite reptile fits ...
Cultural Marxism! A lot of them would fit there, including our Henry ... and down the rungs a little bit, our Henry can still find a spot ...
Yes, the global warming hoax, that's our Henry to a T-model Ford.
Sadly, our Henry doesn't have the cultural references to get a little lower down the tree ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond does wonder from time to time if Ted Cruz was the Zodiac killer, and this means the pond keeps wandering away from our Henry's actual text, but truth to tell, the pond has heard it all before, and it's exceptionally tiresome, especially in the silly season, and the pond could easily do without an Orwellian overdose ...
By golly, that mote in our Henry's eye about the GOP and the mango Mussolini is astonishing to behold, almost Orwellian, dare the pond say it, if it had a real taste for the truly hole in the bucket moronic ...
The pond's takeaway from all that blather?
Our Henry still thinks climate science is a matter for debate, wherein keen scientific minds of his kind might dispute matters, which is why, just like Tinker Bell, reality and the planet will at some point evaporate ...
Meanwhile, keen eyes who bothered to look past freedumb, freedumb, will have noted that the reptiles had trotted out another bit of random thinking from SloMo, wanting to make Boris seem like a freewheeling amateur ...
Yes, split 'em up, and leave them confused and disjointed and in opposition and disharmony ... why it's a masterstroke, and so the pond was this time inclined to listen to Josh ...
Just more of the usual confusion, but at least the immortal Rowe has celebrated Josh's contribution ... his way forward, with more ways forward here ...
And so back for a final bite of the Josh confusionist cherry ...
No, no, you should never call inertia a permanent state of conflict ... you should just lie down with a hearty dose of soma and loll about with the lotus eaters ... and if nothing happens, no matter ...
And as for the great Liberal tradition of being progressive, it's great how things progress ...
And so as a bonus, it's off to the bizarre sight of the bromancer bowled over by 'leets, and American royalty, and dynastic nobility, because that's what reptiles actually love to do ...
Frankly the pond is disappointed that the United States didn't send us the very best of their dynastic nobility (paywall affected)...
Freedumb, freedumb!
Or even better a 'gator from the swamp ...
Sorry, the pond has found it terribly hard to focus on anything the reptiles have had to say this day ... perhaps it's because all the pond could see was sticks, or a game of pick up stix ...
And with that bit of stick shtick out of the way, a final word from the bromancer ...
Meanwhile, the infallible Pope has joined the bromancer in celebrating good news from every angle, and is no doubt with Josh in welcoming a zillion jobs in the new year, and like Josh is looking forward with confidence and optimism ...
Good luck with that switch ... the makers seem to have forgotten the kill switch bit ... and do try to stay safe ...
