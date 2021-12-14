In which the pond continues its wind-down week with the reptiles with the bromancer, a dose of groaning, and a Killer good time ...

As the pond continues its week of winding down with the reptiles to peak silly season, it should begin by noting that the recently established noble tradition of Clive's cash in the reptile claw continues, and freedumb, freedumb is the front page cry ...
And speaking of crying freedumb, freedumb, is that too much of a segue to get to the bromancer and the latest chapter in the never ending reptile war with China? (though sadly it seems the war must be postponed for Xmas, and perhaps can take place in time to be wrapped up by Australia day).
In this episode, the bromancer is visited by a kindly furriner, who gives strength and hope, and scores a tidy deal ...
Oh yes, it's a very subtle act of resistance, especially if you read other rags ...
Well at least he did a tasty defence deal, and as for the other?
Mr Moon said his nation’s alliance with the US was the “basis of our diplomacy” and “security affairs” and its the relationship with China was “important”.
But, he said, South Korea also had to take into account “peace and security on the Korean Peninsula” and the “de-nuclearisation” of North Korea”.
“We need the constructive efforts of China to enable de-nuclearisation of DPRK. Therefore, Korea is focused on the steadfast alliance with the US and also with China,” he said.
“And, of course, with regard to the relationship with China, there may be certain conflicts and there may be some issues of competition. However, if you look at climate change and the supply chain issue and also in terms of pandemic and infectious diseases, there are global challenges, and these are domains where we do need to engage in cooperation and collaboration.”
Mr Moon also confirmed his government was not considering following Australia, the US, Britain and Canada in imposing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held in February.
Now let the bromancer get to work on that, and spin it into a tasty reptile meal, so that we can have a dinkum ally when that war with China breaks out in the new year...
Ah, it's just a visit, but that's enough, a chance to wake up from our China infatuation ...
A chance to get out the scones and the blackberry jam, and who knows, an election might just be around the corner, and we wouldn't want to be reading other rags with their wretched messaging ...
Good one beefy boofhead, good one net zero ... and now back to that warm glow of a visit ...
But, butt, billy goat, what about the war on China, soon to enter a crucial phase? Will this Moon do something solid, or will he pussyfoot around?
Say what, he's a pussyfooter?
Never mind, the mutton Dutton will show the dastardly Chinese what for.
Say what, it's just a meaningless diplomatic boycott, with no meaningful effect if the athletes are there, and the commentators are yelling and celebrating ...
Oh never mind ... and now, with the bromancer having fulfilled his duties this day as official Pravda correspondent for the government, and done his bit for the government's guest, a final gobbet of warm welcome ...
Phew, the pond hasn't seen that sort of scribbling since the last visit by the Queen.
But what's this? Behind the bromancer's back, the treacherous lizard Oz editorialist has entered into a dialogue ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, how is jibber jabber about a religious cult full of climate science zealots going to improve matters? Better just to poison the grasslands, the pond says, as an inspiration to all ...
Indeed, indeed, and as the infallible Pope noted today, things are on a democratic high ...
And now as part of the week-long pond wind-down, the pond is prepared to throw in a Dame Groan, even if it's just the old groaner clutching her pearls and avoiding any chance they'll tax her on her departure to wherever old groaners go...
After noting the truly abysmal, awful state of the lizard Oz graphics department - could it get any worse? - the pond has nothing much to say, but realises that Dame Groan's groaning has something of a cult following, so here's the sarin gas straight from the groaner's mouth ...
The pond had started to nod off, and was grateful that it had whacked all of the groaning into a big gobbet, and decided to do the same again ...
Thank the long absent lord the rich are safe to pass on their wealth to their spawn. How else could we get grand buildings in Sydney?
By this point, the pond realised it should probably have been reading something else, and the mention of Britain in the next gobbet sent the pond off to the Graudian to check how it was going in Pomlandia....
Oh stop it, stop it, you're making the pond go blind, and it still has a morsel, a wee dram, of groaning to go ...
Well that was a goodly dose of desiccated coconut, and the pond hopes that devotees of Dame Groan were satisfied, but the pond couldn't leave it there ...
It needed some high comedy, and there's nothing better for that than a dose of Killer Creighton ...
You see, the Killer was early in the day the centre panel in a reptile triptych of horrors.
Imagine it, Killer surrounded by Twiggy and the wretched rape accuser who did that poor Xian down ... second thoughts, don't imagine it, look at the horror, the horror ...
No wonder the poor Killer was feeling down and despondent ...
Lack of money isn't the problem?
Only a fuckwit who's never done a shift in an Amazon warehouse, or held down three jobs to get by, or lived in a trailer park could come out with that line ..
That's when the pond realised it had never really gone into that jolly tweet by the Killer, which produced some splendid responses ...
It was the one about him catching Covid and it being no big deal, even though his current piece seems to be making a very big meal of it ...
Sorry, sorry, it's very hard to resist going there, but the pond should get back to today's Killer yarn ...
Oh heck, just a few more? Just a couple of after dinner mints?
Oh alright, back to today's yarn ...
Dammit, that click bait video of Boris trying to distract from Xmas parties reminded the pond it was Xmas party season, and as catching Covid is no big deal, the pond was determined to party, and party long and hard, maybe with a quiz or two thrown in ...
Oh that's cruel, that's most unkind, the Killer really cares, he really does, and so to a last gobbet of caring ...
Oh yes, indeed, as Herman Cain himself noted, catching Covid is no big deal ... but the pond is pleased to have caught a dose of Killer in fine form ...
And with that, it's time to finish off this edition of the wind-down week with an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe as usual here ...
