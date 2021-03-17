So why do nattering "Ned's" triumphalism, when you can see the world being made safe for coal ...

The pond is running late today, but when offered the choice between fawning sycophancy and triumphalism in the Pravda style or root canal therapy, inevitably the pond preferred to go to the dentist.
The pond took one look at "Ned" braying in his usual way about the progressive media, and the bouffant one berating Labor, and only saw an ocean of mindless time-wasting.
It didn't get much better down the page ...
The pond decided that, if was going to have its dose of reptile triumphalism for the day, it should go with the official lizard Oz editorialist version ...
Indeed, indeed, suddenly renewables are a source of international fame ... and yet was it only a few days ago that the reptiles blessed us with this celebration of coal?
Why there's a bit of saucy coal-loving denialism to set before the king.
Back to the lizard Oz editorialist, and the triumphalism gets even bigger and grander, the unseemly boasting up to Toad of Toad hall level ...
Of course the Crannster travels perfectly well with beefy Angus and his delusional hope for brown coal, mentioned yesterday, because the reptiles can't let go of their climate science denialism, nor their fear and loathing of renewables, nor their crusading love for dear, sweet innocent coal ...
One last bit of idle boasting by the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Oh go and speak in tongues to imaginary friends ... we know the real game ...
Here's the Terminator speaking in 2018 in parliament ...
I thank Senator Di Natale for that question. Firstly, it is a matter of fact that coal is, and will continue to be, an important energy source for Australia and, indeed, for many countries around the world. What our government supports is effective action on climate change in a way that doesn't gratuitously harm Australian families …
I don't believe that even the Labor Party would be suggesting that we walk away from all coal as an energy source for Australia.
And now back to the nooks and crannies of denialism to get the last bit of the Crannster's rant in favour of coal ...
Luckily the infallible Pope was on hand to infallibly summarise the state of play ..
.
Yes, that'd be about right, though the pond hasn't thought of M Hulot in ages ...
And so to a bonus, also culled from the weekend issue, so that the Cranster could make way for the Riddster as a bonus ...
Ah, good old group think, never on view in the lizard Oz, except when all the group thinkers gather around to sup on the kool aid ...
Oh "the so-called 'experts'" are at it again, and a brave, heroic independent scientist is at it again, which is to say that without his input, all will be lost ...
Pardon the pond for thinking that with his invaluable input, all might yet be lost ...
Luckily there was a Rowe to call on for the wrap-up, with more Rowe here, showing the sycophants and the enablers, their team hard at work down coal mine ....
Did someone say triumph?
