In which the unnamed is celebrated by "Ned" and the bouffant one, with Dame Slap in attendance, followed by a brief trip to the United States for the usual reptile comedy ...

It's a difficult day for the reptiles, starting off early without the name named, and without the unnamed having stepped forward to be named, so the reptiles were dealing their hand, or at least their need to rush into print, with one hand tied behind the back, and so perforce must the pond follow them, even though much will be revealed, allegedly, later in the day ...
But to be fair, nattering "Ned" did his best in these difficult circumstances, and as usual, the pond paid heed to "Ned's" natter ...
They started "Ned"off with a Spooner?
Oh that's unfortunate, right at the get go, as it reminded the pond of a little story in Crikey the other day ...
Indeed, indeed, Charlie ... what is the Press Council for? Apart from being entirely useless and a complete waste of time?
But the pond has asked that question before, and so must return to "Ned" ...
Nobody reading the material could doubt the woman's belief that she had been raped.
A most felicitous phrasing, and so it's on with the defence of a man who thus far has ducked and weaved, and whose supporters (in Canberra, no less) interfered with his wiki page, and otherwise tried to suppress details of his whereabouts and activities in the relevant year ... a most interesting response to an alleged belief ...
Ah indeed, heaven forfend that there should be an investigation of any kind, notwithstanding what Barners might have said in a moment of madness. It is time to draw up the bridge, and conduct a strategic retreat, even before the named one dare show his face in public ... and so to the real villain in the piece ...
Malware! Of course, a favourite reptile stooge, and with good form, what with him ruining the NBN on the explicit orders of the onion muncher. Why this man will stoop to anything ...
Perhaps we should also think about the way that those in power refused to grasp the nettle, and instead, reluctantly, decided they might come out of the shadows, apparently not understanding that an attempt to lurk out of sight might be interpreted as an indication of an awareness of guilt ...
Luckily there was an infallible Pope to hand to provide his usual infallible guide ...
Meanwhile, Shanners was also building the reptile defence case, again before anyone had come out in the public arena ... and what do you know, it's all done and dusted, even before the unnamed might be named ...
A photo of Malware again? Why not a photo that news..com.au has to hand and which has turned up at a number of locations, albeit discreetly blurred?
There's going to be a lot of hard work required of the reptiles to damp this one down, and the bouffant one shows the sort of fortifications that will be erected ...
Um, let's see how the alleged cabinet minister has behaved to this point, and will behave, should he finally step forward, before we go off half-cocked?
And so to Dame Slap, and the pond only does so because it must report that Peterson's latest tome, full of wondrous wisdom, has gone unnoted by the Dame this day ...
Inexplicable really, what with the Dame being a steadfast admirerer.
Never mind, instead we cop a blast of the Slappian usual ...
But what of the crooked morality of women acting as shills for the IPA? Oh never mind, it's on with Dame Slap's weird and wonderful world ... though perhaps a warning cartoon might help ...
Well it's a long piece, and the pond has long realised it has turned into an obnoxious troll, a Karen so to speak in reptile la la land, and all the more so when Dame Slap gets quite philosophical about things ...
But what about the mediocre quality of the journalists at the lizard Oz? When did that rot set in? Was it only when Dame Slap embraced the climate science denialism of "Lord" whatever the Monckton, and talked of the science being used to establish a world government by the UN, down there with Q nonsense?
Oh okay, it will be clear by this point that the pond isn't that much interested in Dame Slap railing and ranting ... no Peterson, and not a decent conspiracy in sight ... just the usual stuff about identity politics and the dumbing down of the governing class, and this from a woman who donned the MAGA cap ... as if it was possible to get any dumber than that ...
Why does the pond waste time with the lizard Oz, and its system that entrenches the mediocrity of Dame Slap over scribblers that might have some merit?
Alas and alack, it's because the pond is interested in reptiles, and even if dinosaurs had the brain of a pea, they had an astonishing ability to survive until an unfortunate event took them out ... and yet even now, a few genetic survivors can be found, doddering about and muttering about the good old days ...
Amanda Vanstone? Didn't she end up on the ABC?
Oh never mind, David Rowe had a thought on certain matters this day, with more Rowe here ...
And so to a bonus bonus ...
The Trump administration gets much credit too? A preposterous fabrication and only in the barking mad delusional world of the reptiles ... but wait, here comes that talk of Dr Doom, as if 500k+ dead in the killing fields already isn't some kind of doom for those who died and for those who were left behind to mourn ...
Conclusion? The United States is deeply fucked, and yet again Chairman Rupert and his minions lead the way in the fucking ... here, have a few closing cartoons to celebrate the condition ...
