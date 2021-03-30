In which the pond tries to cope with the reptiles coping by way of the bromancer, and simplistic Simon, before deviating for a moment into climate heresy ...

The reptiles are doing the best they can to cope this day, sending out a furious Caroline and featuring a Penbo family snap, what with him being so unkind to that dinosaur Jeremy Cordeaux in recent times - ah Adelaide, how's the wisteria and the aunts on the verandah going? - but of course the pond was in no mood to listen to a woman, or to a supportive Penbo, and so immediately turned to the bromancer for an update ... with the bromancer's splash alongside Penbo positively gushing with hope ...
But when the pond looked at the actual piece it was surprisingly short, with the 'work to do' headline much more muted ...
Reynolds' overwhelming failure?
But if she's an overwhelming failure, what of the overwhelming failure of her PM overlord? Oh wait, that's right, we now have two PMs, one to preen, and the other to handle difficult, uppity harridans ...
Ever resourceful, the reptiles used the bromancer to insert a click bait video and a link, but the pond just wanted to mainline the rest of the bromancer ... not that it produced much of a hit ...
Phew, there's a relief, it was all the fault of the women all along ... forget all that jibber jabber about the collective responsibility of cabinet and the leadership of the alternate PM for men and thugby league, just remember to blame the women ... could it be that they lacked decent, noble Xian piety?
And so to a rare pond outing. Usually the pond ignores simplistic Simon. If it wants diligent turd polishing and snout up coalition bum, it will sometimes go to Shanners, the bouffant one, but in this crisis, every supportive hand on deck was needed ...
Hmm, is it time for an uncharacterisic raising of the eyebrows? After all, we're talking about untried and untested females here, and there are many loyal white Liberal males who might resent being overlooked in all this unseemly pandering ...
Ah bloody women, always being privileged. So many eyebrows to raise, so many questions to mutter behind closed doors or to a News Corp scribbler...
Indeed, indeed. There's the old simplistic Simon shining through at the end. All that eyebrow raising and hand wringing but it then turns out that the truly arduous question to ask is whether this was a political masterstroke, a stroke of genius, or simply an astonishingly successful move, a remarkable containment by a political genius.
Luckily the immortal Rowe had the answer for the jury, with more answers always here ...
And so to a disturbing trend in the lizard Oz as a bonus ...
Yesterday the reptiles alarmed the pond with this story ...
Billionaires going green? But if a billionaire does it, it must be good!
And today, look, there amongst the ruck and maul in the commentary section ...
Opportunity? Tackling climate? Billionaires going green?
The pond simply had to investigate ...
The pond couldn't believe this attempt to undermine the coal-loving agenda of the lizard Oz, not to mention the war on China.
Luckily the reptile readership has been well trained over the decades and knew exactly how to respond to this sort of nonsense ...
There was heaps more of it from the readership, and no doubt there will be more heaping during the day.
What a well-trained lot they are, how they know their talking points, and how right and just for the pond to finish the sample with a "Lomborg says" ... because the readership is routinely Bjorn-again ...
Reassured, the pond could return for the last gobbet of the ramble, knowing it was just window-dressing and would do no harm to the readership, who can parrot the reptile talking points as if born to the North Korean lifestyle ...
The pond has no idea what Woodroofe expected to achieve by scribbling for the lizard Oz and offering a fig leaf of balance. Their minds are always closed, the Lomborg has scribbled, and their hearts are held in vast suburban reptile chains, and one swallow can't undo an eternal summer of coal-loving reptile heat ...
And so to a wrap with an infallible Pope ...
"The pond has no idea what Woodroofe expected to achieve by scribbling for the lizard Oz..."ReplyDelete
A very good question for which I cannot even begin to conceive a very good answer. Though I suppose the entire readership are not mindless trolls, yet there is no obvious defection from the sacred text.