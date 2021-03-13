In which the pond gets back to basics with nattering "Ned" and the dog botherer ...

The pond thought it was time to do a 'back to reptile basics' study, especially as nattering "Ned" today announced this day the dawn of realism as a test ... because realistically the pond had never imagined realism to have a home at the lizard Oz ...
In 1994, when Paul Kelly was editor-in-chief of the Australian, she was told to take photographs of attractive women to increase female readership.
“During a news conference the editor Paul Kelly indicated to the news conference staff that the Australian wanted to increase female readership,” Rogers said in her submission. “His argument was that women buy women’s magazines and that they like to look at attractive women.”
Did someone say a problem with women and values?
“During a news conference the editor Paul Kelly indicated to the news
conference staff that the Australian wanted to increase female
readership,” Rogers said in her submission. “His argument was that women
buy women’s magazines and that they like to look at attractive women.”
What, the pond should do more like this?
No? Let's see what sort of happy snap the reptiles lined up for "Ned's" usual pompous, portentous natter ...
A new realism is dawning? How dull is that? Please, let there be a new example of how to deal with winning culture wars ...
“During a news conference the editor Paul Kelly indicated to the news
conference staff that the Australian wanted to increase female
readership,” Rogers said in her submission. “His argument was that women
buy women’s magazines and that they like to look at attractive women.”
Yes, if only Scotty from marketing had understood ... how easily it could have been sorted ...
But we must plow on, and here's where the tedious bit really gets going. You see, in order to pump up the volume, and plod on in a tedious way, delivering bulk, "Ned" often reverts to quoting large gobbets from other sources ...
Climate change challenge? But the pond has been reading the reptiles for years, and knows that climate science is a religion, and vastly exaggerated and fake news delivered by uppity fake teenagers, and all that ...
Hmm, how to make it attractive and interesting? Keep those subscribers to the lizard Oz happy ...
Now the pond is cooking with gas ... but what do you know, the reptiles didn't follow "Ned's" orders and instead showed the usual bunch of protesting hippies imported from Nimbin ...
Of course "Ned" imagines his greatest authority is his authority, enabling him to scribble with authority about the speaking in tongues authority possessed by SloMo ...
But authority only comes from accumulated wisdom ...
“During a news conference the editor Paul Kelly indicated to the news conference staff that the Australian wanted to increase female readership,” Rogers said in her submission. “His argument was that women buy women’s magazines and that they like to look at attractive women.”
Yes, authority, that's what we need ...
Immense skill and difficult navigation within the ranks of reptile climate science denialism? Oh indeed it will, but there's always a way ... what we need to do is sexy up sexy coal a little, so it can be seen as the solution rather than the problem ...
Perhaps the pond overdid the joke, but what a way to get through a "Ned" column, and here we are at the last short gobbet already ...
The next test is at hand? Surely that should have read that the next pork barrel is at hand ...
And so to the next traditional outing, with the dog botherer on the loose in his usual Saturday way ...
Yes, yes, the pond knows it should have read "Rational debate killed in the sewer of the Murdochian press and Sky after dark", which inevitably reminded the pond of the venerable Meade's column yesterday "News Corp gives Kevin Rudd the silent treatment" ...
But back to the dog botherer. You see, ever since he revealed what a klutz he was, and had to take himself off Twitter, for the good of Twitter and the sanity of the world, the dog botherer has had a thing about all sorts of social media ...
Yet he remains such a fatuous self-regarding fuck that he thinks that doing a bit of ego surfing is the best way to start a column ...
Ego surfing, it will be recalled from its wiki entry here ...
...is employed by many people for a variety of reasons. According to a study by the Pew Internet & American life project, 47% of American adult Internet users have undertaken a vanity search in Google or another search engine. Some egosurf purely for entertainment, such as finding celebrities with the same name. However, many people egosurf as a means of online reputation management. Egosurfing can be used to find data spills, released information that is undesirable to have in the public eye. By searching one's own name in an online search engine, one can take on the perspective of a stranger attempting to find out personal information. Some egosurf in order to conceal personal images or information from potential employers, clients, identity thieves and the like. Similarly, some use egosurfing to maintain a positive public image and to achieve self-promotion.
Being old school, the pond prefers old school ways ...
Kibozing – prior to the existence of search engines, a similar practice existed on Usenet, known as kibozing after James "Kibo" Parry, who was well known for replying in a surreal fashion to anyone who mentioned his/her name, on any newsgroup.
But "vanity surfing" is probably more accurate with the dog botherer, and what a vain, disappointed, disappointing wretch he turned out to be, his few attempts at surrealism weaker than a gold toilet bowl in an art gallery ...
It's not really high comedy, or even surreal fashion, to see the dog botherer urging that we need a civil society, as the dog botherer makes his living abusing others, and calling people pre-Neanderthal ... more like low comedy and a sublime lack of self-awareness, or a recognition of what the dog botherer does for a living on Sky after dark ... so let the insults continue to fly ...
What is it that makes News Corp such a sewer? And how does it coarsen our discourse? Well for starters, you have the dog botherer ... and then ...
Following the damaging evidence by Rogers the committee subsequently heard from another ex-News employee, investigative journalist Anthony Klan.
Klan, a Walkley award-winning finance reporter at the Australian for 15 years, revealed he had a significant investigation spiked after lobbying from Westpac. He was called into the office of then-editor John Lehmann to discuss the story and there were several Westpac executives on speakerphone during the meeting.
“I was told I was not permitted to speak, although the meeting was held over speakerphone and only Lehmann spoke from the Australian’s end,” Klan told the inquiry. “On the other line, there were up to a dozen Westpac executives and lawyers. What ensued was all aimed at preventing the story from being published.”
Veteran News Corp journalist Tony Koch told the inquiry the company had taken a “huge right turn” since he first began his career more than 30 years ago. He said the organisation favoured the LNP and ignored negative stories about the conservative political party.
Koch won the Walkley award five times for his work at News Corp but has become a vehement critic in recent years.
And now back to that coarsening, cheapening figure ...
As the pond reached the end of this whining, self-pitying, moaning failure to contribute a single jot or whit of information of value to humanity, the pond couldn't help but think ...
“predictable idiocy”; “c#nt”; “joke”; “professional f#ckwit”; “give a flying f#ck”; “propagandist”; “hard right”; “dog-shagging best”; and the only imaginative phrase, “ambidextrous nose-picker” (I did not realise they had been watching), and "ambidextrous wanker" (I forgot I had the cat filter on while doing a Toobin).
Sorry, the pond was just trying to help out with that last bit. No doubt the pond's outrage will be shared by others that Kimmel should have awarded the first Zoomy award to the cat filter and overlooked that cat bombing which always gives the pond a laugh ...
Ah social media, always more fun than a dog botherer.
But even the worst things must come to an end, and so to the final gobbet, with a hearty dose of truly weird and surreal paranoia ...
What a dropkick loser, and what a fuckwit to boot ...
And so to the Rowe of the day ...
To which the pond should append this question, raised at the Daily Cartoonist here ...
As noted in his marginal tip-of-the-hat, it’s a take on W.A. Rogers’ cartoon about Roosevelt, which leaves me wondering if Rowe thinks it’s all such a good thing after all, since the original Big Stick cartoon was about TR’s gunboat diplomacy, with which he assisted Panama in becoming independent from Colombia in order to ram through the US-controlled canal.
TR did a lot of really good things, but most people today shudder over the canal thingie.
Well yes, and the pond isn't sure how that dance with the fascist Modi thingie is going to work out ... but it's the American way, and the American style, and it's never gone out of fashion ...
